When nearly 950 golf facilities across 35+ countries want consistent excellence, they turn to Troon—the undisputed leader in golf course management. Now, that same commitment to elevating the game is being directed toward something far greater than a scorecard.



On March 16, 2025, Troon will be among a coalition of major fitness and lifestyle brands participating in the inaugural Augie’s Quest Classic , a charity golf tournament hosted at the prestigious Fairbanks Ranch Country Club, bringing together the worlds of sport, fitness, and philanthropy to fund a cure for ALS.



Why ALS. Why Now.



The numbers are sobering and demand action: 5,000–6,000 Americans are newly diagnosed with ALS each year. By 2030, that number is projected to surpass 36,000 annual cases in the U.S. There is currently no cure. Fatalities typically occur within 3–5 years of diagnosis.

These statistics have galvanized an unlikely coalition: the fitness and golf industries, standing side by side on the fairway. The first-ever Augie’s Quest Classic tees off on March 16 at Fairbanks Ranch Country Club, capping off a landmark weekend of fundraising activity. Troon’s involvement, alongside Bay Club, Crunch Fitness, Life Fitness, Fitness Formula Clubs, [solidcore], the Alaska Club, and others, represents a rare convergence of golf’s operational backbone and the broader wellness industry rallying behind medical research.



Troon’s participation in a charity tournament of this visibility is a natural extension of its brand—a company that manages some of the most storied private clubs, resort courses, and daily-fee facilities on the planet now lending its name and community reach to a cause with international urgency.



As an extension of this event, an online auction hosted by Bay Club goes live Monday, March 9, featuring donations from Prenuvo, Sounders FC, the LA Clippers, and more.

About Troon

Comprised of four primary brands committed to providing best-in-class hospitality and club management services, as well as innovative brands beyond golf, Troon has the resources and talent to develop the strategies that allow clients to excel in the competitive world of golf and club operations. Troon® started as one facility in 1990 and has since grown to become the world’s largest golf and golf-related hospitality management company. In addition to providing services to private, daily fee, resort, and municipal golf locations, Troon specializes in racquet sports, food & beverage, lodging, community associations, sports events, and more. We have grown our company by listening to and understanding the specific opportunities and challenges of our clients, then customizing our approach to achieve success together. This is accomplished by providing a foundation comprised of the best talent and resources in the industry and cultivating the creativity of our associates worldwide. Our successful culture, combined with over 30 years of experience, give us the opportunity to develop the strategies, resources and talent that allow our clients to excel in this competitive industry. https://troon.com

About ALS

We are the world’s leading ALS organization, made up of volunteers who are living with ALS, loved ones, caregivers, advocates, and dedicated staff. Our goal is to make ALS livable and cure it.

On the ground in all 50 states, we are providing support for people living with ALS and their loved ones while funding the most promising ALS research in the world. We are also leading local and national advocacy efforts to deliver more funding for ALS research and better policies for those impacted by the disease. Thanks to the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge and the generous support of our donors, we have been able to dramatically accelerate the fight against ALS by funding the development of new ALS treatments, by discovering new ALS genes, by creating new global research collaborations, and by significantly expanding access to ALS care. Our commitment is that every person living with ALS, regardless of where they live, should be able to access high-quality care and effective treatments.



