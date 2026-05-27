The Undiscovered Golf Gem of Canada

New Brunswick called the “Picture Province” or “Canada’s Undiscovered Gem”, is celebrated for its dramatic Bay of Fundy tides, breathtaking scenery and welcoming charm. The region blends English and French Acadian cultures, offering visitors a rich tapestry of traditions, languages, and cuisines. This cultural diversity is evident in the province’s festivals, architecture, and daily life. It is also home to some of Atlantic Canada’s most pristine golf courses and clubs. New Brunswick is predominantly hilly, as the province sits entirely within the Appalachian Mountain range, characterized by rolling plateaus, deeply carved river valleys, and dense, forested highlands. With over 50 golf courses in the province and some of the most spectacular seaside links, riverside courses, and picturesque upland and highland courses, there is much to choose from. For easy access from the states there are 17 border crossing points from Maine alone. New Brunswick is a small province, so it’s easy to get from one course to another. Golf in New Brunswick

A PGA Tour Stop for Atlantic Canada

New Brunswick is now home to the PGA of Americas Explore NB Open, played at Mactaquac Provincial Park Golf Course, in Mactaquac, near the provincial capital city of Fredericton. The Explore NB Open is the first PGA Tour sanctioned event in the Canadian Maritimes. The Open brings PGA of America’s competition to the heart of New Brunswick, along the Saint John River for a celebration of golf and life in the province. A weeklong events calendar, July 6th through the 12th, offers a great opportunity to see the region, play memorable golf, and follow some of your favorite players on the PGA America’s Tour. The tournament provides corporate sponsorships with exclusive packages, and a Pro-Am on July 8th to play alongside professional golfers. Reach out to Explore NB Open for information.

Golf In New Brunswick



The Algonquin Golf Course

St. Andrews-by-the-Sea is considered a premier coastal “Pebble Beach-style” destination in Atlantic Canada due to its dramatic ocean-side setting. While not officially branded as such, it is heavily favored for its stunning views of Passamaquoddy Bay and a layout that runs directly along the water. The Algonquin Golf Course is one of Canada’s oldest and most scenic resort courses. Established originally as a 9-hole layout in 1894, it has been re-shaped by legendary golf architects over the last century. Algonquin now shines brighter than ever and has numerous accolades including, “Golf Digest Editor’s Choice Award,” listed in Canada’s Best Golf Resorts in 2021 and 2022. https://www.algonquinresort.com/golf



Covered Bridge Golf & Country Club

Covered Bridge is in Hartland, a small, picturesque town along the St. John River, in the western part of New Brunswick. It is home to the Hartland Covered Bridge, the world’s longest covered bridge, spanning 1282 feet across the St. John River. This Championship 18-hole course was designed by John F. Robinson who is the younger brother of Bill Robinson, one of Canada’s best-known golf architects. While not a long course, a slope of 130+ makes it very challenging. https://coveredbridgegolf.nb.ca

Gowan Brae Golf & Country Club

Gowan Bay is in Bathurst Harbour along the Bay of St Lawerence. The course was designed by C.E. (Robbie) Robinson, who was well known as one of the top golf course architects in Canada. By 1962 the course was open for 18 holes of play and became of the most demanding courses in Atlantic Canada. Constructed along the windy shores of the Bathurst Harbour on the Bay of Chaleur, Gowan Brae Golf and Country Club has developed into one of the most beautiful, picturesque courses in Canada. https://www.gowanbrae.ca



Royal Oaks Golf Club

Royal Oaks, in Moncton is one of only two golf courses in Canada designed by Rees Jones, son of Robert Trent Jones. Moncton, New Brunswick, perfectly balances maritime charm with a highly regarded golf scene. This vibrant “Hub City” features a mix of classic tree-lined tracks, dramatic championship layouts, and accessible resort-style courses that cater to all skill levels. Moncton lies in the middle of the Maritime Provinces and is nicknamed “hub city” because of its central location. Royal Oaks is frequently ranked in “Canada’sTop 100 Courses” and is one of the most beautiful public courses in New Brunswick. It is only 10 minutes from Moncton International Airport and minutes from downtown Moncton. https://www.royaloaks.ca



Aroostook Valley Country Club

The town of Four Falls winds along the U.S. border of Maine. You can tee off on holes #1 (The International), #2 (The Grove) or #9 (Old Ironsides) and literally hit it “out of the country.” These holes are close enough to the international boundary that a sliced or hooked shot can cross into the U.S. You’re not allowed to go get your ball because you would be illegally entering the U.S. The course is carved into a high elevation hillside overlooking the river valley, offering beautiful views of cedars, hardwoods, and the international boundary markers. https://www.avcc.ca/home.htm

With more than 50 Golf Courses , New Brunswick has something special for any golfer. Many of the region’s courses are among the most scenic in Atlantic Canada. From stunning shore-lined links to forested fairways to off-the-beaten-path gems, you’ll play here like nowhere else. Then, complete your day with a hearty meal and a visit to one the province’s attractions. Settle down for the night in a high-end hotel, a cottage, or a campground, and play another round in the morning. Golf In New Brunswick.



