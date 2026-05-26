Brunswick Islands’ Sea Trail

By Danny and Alice Scott

Brunswick Islands in North Carolina might be one of the most underrated golf destinations in the nation. South of Wilmington, just north of the South Carolina border, 45 miles of coastline along the mainland and five barrier islands dazzle visitors, with more than 20 golf courses awaiting play in between water activities and incredible cuisine. According to John Sneed, Executive Director of Brunswick County Tourism Development Authority, “It is the number one move-to county in the country, yet still very rural with amazing taxes.” It’s a tempting relocation spot, but let’s keep it sweet like their southern tea and just visit frequently.

Stay at Sea Trail Golf Resort

New townhomes and villas are spacious and comfortable with well-appointed kitchens, laundry and a screened in porch. Walk to the full breakfast buffet at Sunset Prime at the Jones Byrd Clubhouse where lunch and dinner are also excellent. In between golf rounds, enjoy the pool or drive to Ocean Isle Beach and laze the day away. Mike Buccerone, President of East Coast Golf Management, the company that overseas operations and redevelopment of Sea Trail Golf Resort, shared the expansion plans of a 150-room boutique hotel, pickleball, and enhanced golf practice experience. Sea Trail already has three fabulous courses to play on property.

Maples Course at Sea Trail is the shortest of the three layouts. Newly renovated, everything flows, except when it doesn’t, like on the par3 3rd hole where you must drive over a large center tree from the tips. Number 7 features an unforgettable island green, followed by number 8, requiring a drive over water with more tree blockage and, not a maple tree. Dan Maples was creative with this design.



Byrd Course at Sea Trail was also recently renovated and while relatively flat, it is interspersed with its share of hazards. Golf courses are not created equally but are all special in their own way and next trip, we’ll have to check out the third, Jones Course at Sea Trail. With over 20 courses in the Brunswick Islands area, repeat visits are required. https://seatrail.com/stay/

Lockwood Folly Country Club in Holden Beach is where members are happy to welcome visitors and share their unique course. An enchanting drive into the property sets a serene, woodsy stage. The intracoastal waterways create a Zen-like backdrop for the practice green and swings are positioned over the marsh for relaxation and meditation. The course features circuitous routing complete with gator crossing signs and the gators. Keep an eye out for turtles crossing the fairway as well. It’s Peekaboo Waterloo at Lockwood Folly. https://lockwoodfolly.com/

River’s Edge Golf Club, designed by Arnold Palmer, is in Shallotte and Arnie would be incredibly proud of the current immaculate conditioning and top-tier service. The floral snapdragon entry provides a beautiful welcome and the heron logo perfectly reflects the serenity of the course.

Number 9, known as Arnie’s Revenge, is just as perilous as it sounds. It requires a precise, long drive from the 540-yard tips (or any tee position) to avoid the marsh lining the entire hole. The treacherous approach options lead to a demanding peninsula green. Birdies here are rewarded in the clubhouse with a battle coin and free drink after the round.

Arnie delivered forward friendly tees even though his wife Winnie didn’t play. Our favorite hole is number 11, a par 5 wooded delight unveiling a green surrounded by water with lily pads in bloom, like a Monet painting come to life. The clubhouse provides a cool atmosphere, and lunch is truly fine with the Back 9 Bleu Cheese Salad. https://playriversedgegolf.com/



Oyster Bay Golf Links is famous for the most gators on the area courses. The starter warned us to beware since it was mating and nesting season. They do blend into their surroundings, and every inch of the course is their surroundings. We spotted them in lakes, on banks, and by the bridgeway to a restroom, a mom hung out with babies on her back. A little deer welcomed us on the first green, a tom turkey later fanned out, strutting with his harem, and a pileated woodpecker was pounding at a tree, heh-heh-heh! Youngsters may google Woody Woodpecker for this reference.

Oyster Bay is one of five great courses under The Legends umbrella and often considered the best in the region. Dan Maples creatively carved the strategic layout along the Calabash River and marshes, with spectacular island greens on 15 and 17. This par 70 requires thought and is a pure delight to play. https://www.legendsgolf.com/oyster-bay

Dining and Wining

Anywhere you go, fresh seafood options and chef specials run the gamut of cultured cuisine and often with a spectacular water view.

The Boundary House in Calabash was so named for sitting on the state line between North and South Carolina. The welcoming bar is right at the entrance with plenty of table space inside and limited on the patio, so make a reservation. From fresh scallops to USDA Choice prime rib and blackened flounder, this busy operation is flawless.

Jinx Creek Waterfront Grill has the perfect setting upstairs for a sunset dinner over the water, with local seafood, plenty of land fare, and good times.

Oyster Rock Waterfront Seafood overlooks the Calabash River and estuaries. It is an amazing dining experience where you might say holy cow to the elk special after devouring creative appetizers. Food presentations are as picturesque as the scenery. This family-owned business has a personal wow factor not to be missed.



Silver Coast Winery was a BBQ restaurant before Maryann and her sister’s conversion in 2002. The 22nd winery in North Carolina was noted in Southern Living’s Top 10 best which gave Vintner Dana from the Finger Lakes wineries, much pride. Visitors can tour the operation, taste the unique varietals, and even join in on the line dancing hosted in the grand room ($6 for two hours). Following a creative artists’ label contest, the winery walls are now covered with beautiful local artwork available for sale.

Dolphin Cruise

Calabash Fishing Fleet offers a variety of excursions. We embarked on the dolphin cruise, a peaceful sail through the intracoastal waterways past popular sandbars, out to the Atlantic, where dolphins danced behind the company’s shrimp trawler. The view of the coast from the sea highlights the difference between high rise resorts to the south versus the tranquility defined by Brunswick Islands. https://calabashfishingfleet.com/

Brunswick Islands is a no brainer for golf/beach vacations. Check out the entire region’s rich but affordable offerings at www.ncbrunswick.com



