The Brunswick Islands’ Southport

By Danny and Alice Scott

All of North Carolina’s Brunswick Islands make an ideal destination for any golfer, including couples, but Southport is especially suited for couples who love history, small-town charm, and waterfront beauty.

The town sits where the Cape Fear River meets the Atlantic Ocean and historically served as a stronghold for battleships and river blockades. Visitors can explore the Fort Johnston Visitors Center and the North Carolina Maritime Museumwhich beautifully capture the seafaring history.

The area also boasts a Hollywood connection, serving as the backdrop for productions like Dawson’s Creek, Weekend at Bernie’s, and Ironman 3 with memorabilia in the Visitor Center. Down the street, you can explore the burial grounds from the 1700s or alternatively, the benches at Southport Waterfront Park offer rest and reflection after boutique shopping through town.



Historic Lodging

Captain Newton’s Inn,circa 1886 is one of the sweetest, most charming places we’ve ever stayed. The restored home is filled with beautifully upholstered antique treasures that look as fresh as the morning sun rising over the water. Crawling into the inviting high-lofted bed feels like sleeping inside a warm biscuit with melted butter and honey.

A pool, jacuzzi and backyard putting green form a private retreat while both the first and second-story front porches are equipped with rocking chairs and swings to watch the quiet rhythm of town life. It’s a pet parade with golf carts zipping to their happy hour spots while wine and cheese are served at the Inn.

Captain Newton’s offers three king suites, each with a private bathroom. Ann, the owner is incredibly accommodating and readily available to answer questions via text. As a local broker, she is very knowledgeable about the area as well as other rentals and homes for sale.

She noted that Southport’s population of 4k grows to over 50k during their Fourth of July festival and this year, Ann’s husband Hugh is the chairman. Check out Nc4thofjuly.com on how to celebrate our 250th in style.



Dining Around Town

Carolina Coastal Café is easy to spot with yellow tables and chairs al fresco. Inside, a refrigerated display of cinnamon buns from mini size to XL is way too tempting and the full menu includes “comfort food for any mood.”

Edgewater 122 overlooks Southport’s Yacht Basin and serves up the best scallops outside of Digby, with a sweet and savory bacon onion jam that blends naturally with the bok choy and rice noodle salad for one crazy good dish.



Ports of Call features Philippine Chef Jeric’s international menu with items like grouper francaise and classic beef stroganoff. Don’t miss their map/wine room where the world is flat and you can relive your travel stories from across the globe.

Provision Company offers seafood plates, an ala carte list, or burgers if you wish. Order at the counter and sit on the massive deck watching the boaters. Locals are obsessed with this spot and we see why.

Go Fish with Oak Island Charters

Captain Adam sends a text days before your reservation to make sure all bases are covered: how many in the party, ages, where to meet, what to bring, and after the tour, he sends a text with his acrobatically obtained photos by hanging off the side of his boat for the best viewing angles of catch and release “sharks!!!!” in our case. This was one of the very best days ever.

Adam was born to be a fishing guide, literally. His grandfather was a shrimper, and the love of the water passed genetically through his bloodline. He befriends and educates on the region, the aquatic life, and, as he says, “I’ve found no reason to leave.” When he vacations, it’s to other saltwater places. He knows the sand bars of which novice navigators must beware.

We sailed from Morningstar Marina Southport to Bald Head Island for a quick peek at where a private golf course might be played with Hugh or another member. Along the way, Loggerhead turtles played a game of peekaboo with us as we settled into a unique spot where an underwater canal stretches out from the local nuclear factory’s warm water release, pushing water out at a rate of a million gallons a minute. It creates a perfect playground for bait fish and a feeding frenzy for sharks.

Adam fileted fresh Spanish mackerel (which make incredible fish tacos) for the hooks of two rods and cast them into the water, immediately luring blacktips, spinners, and bull sharks. We had four hooked sharks get away before Danny successfully caught a spinner, followed by a massive seven-foot blacktip. It wasn’t easy and it certainly wasn’t speedy, but it was exciting as Adam gave expert instructions on exactly when to pull back and when to reel, slow, quick, let ‘em go, and reel another foot, steadily making progress, while chasing back and forward on the boat. The rod was anchored to a safety belt for stability or the whole thing might have been overboard – scary thought invoking a scene from Jaws. Finally, the line was drawn, and the shark was right beside the hull allowing Adam to safely remove the hook with a long tool. It swam on its merry way, likely looking for a more docile mackerel.

Seeing how difficult Danny’s struggle looked, Alice felt a wave of trepidation, but she was determined to try and got her chance. As soon as Danny’s blacktip was released, a spinner chomped onto her hook. With much laughter and near exhaustion, she listened intently and followed Adam’s orders perfectly. The shark jumped clean out of the water before circling around the boat, ultimately being snagged and released. It was a hell of a test, but it felt amazing to be able to shout, “I’m still strong!” Check our Instagram @americasgolfingcouple for the fun reels to see for yourself.

Oak Island Excursion

For a day trip or extended stay, Oak Island is a few minutes by car or boat from Southport. Lighthouse tours are by appointment with the Friends of the Oak Island Lighthouse. Bob Ahlers was our volunteer guide sharing all its history. Climbing eight flights of 17 steps on metal ladders is the only way up and worth the incredible 360 view of Oak Island, Bald Head, and Southport. From here, you can pick your next stop to visit. Stroll the beach and have lunch at KoKo Cabana beside the Oak Island Pier for mahi mahi tacos or blackened flounder with dirty rice, asparagus and Cajun sauce. Or of course, you can golf!

Golf Aplenty

Oak Island Golf Club is a semi-private course designed by George Cobb in the South Harbor Village Community, known for its ocean views, abundant wildlife, and friendly clubhouse.

Carolina National Golf Club is a 27-hole Fred Couples signature course in nearby Bolivia – not with Andes elevation, but low country terrain.

The Lakes Country Club is a few minutes from Southport in Boiling Spring Lakes where Captain Adam lives, and many more courses are reached within an hour.

The Brunswick Islands’ 411

Southport is a place we would personally rent for a month to be able to cast a hook and cook our catch. To pick a magnolia for a pretty vase and to catch up on reading by the water. To island hop and discover all the dining destinations. To golf the many, beautiful, and affordable courses.

John Sneed, Executive Director of Brunswick County Tourism Development Authority, with Megan Missey and Michael Szalkiewicz on his team, ensure visitors are well informed of the infinite options for adventure and relaxation at www.ncbrunswick.com