Live Oak Pavilion Debuts at Horseshoe Bay Resort

10,000-plus-square-foot venue is built for versatility, dynamic event hosting.

HORSESHOE BAY, TX – Horseshoe Bay Resort, a AAA Four-Diamond destination resort and member of Crescent Hotels & Resorts’ Latitudes collection, is proud to have opened the Live Oak Pavilion. This new $16 million, 10,000-plus-square-foot venue offers a premier destination for corporate events, social gatherings, weddings and other special occasions in Texas Hill Country.

The resort’s ownership has spent much of the past decade significantly improving the amenities and touchpoints across this award-winning resort. Investments totaling more than $350 million completed over the past decade – including the renovation of all three championship golf courses in the late 2010s, the opening of Golf Inc. Magazine’s Clubhouse of the Year, the Cap Rock Clubhouse, the refresh and redesign of guest rooms in the resort’s Hotel Tower, the addition of the Waterfront Floating Pool, new 3-bedroom luxury Signature Condos, and the Golf Academy – have made Horseshoe Bay Resort a shining jewel of the Texas Hill Country. The opening of Live Oak Pavilion is a symbol of Horseshoe Bay Resort’s dedication to meeting the needs of its diverse clientele.

“Horseshoe Bay Resort has long been one of the premier destinations in the Southwest for group meetings and conferences with world class meeting spaces and amenities and our stately and beautiful new Live Oak Pavilion raises the bar substantially for future groups and events,” said Managing Director Randy Zupanski. “The inspired design and construction of this space is going to be a desirable destination for special events for many years to come.”

Functionality is a hallmark of this luxe structure’s design. Live Oak Pavilion features an adaptable layout that can transform the space into two distinct banquet rooms. The venue is beginning to host an array of events, including intimate meetings, grand weddings and large-scale conferences.

Uniquely, the Pavilion easily connects the indoor event space with the outdoor areas, allowing events to transition between the two. The Pavilion features large movable glass walls to connect the indoor event space with the outdoor areas, allowing events to easily transition between the two. Guests will enjoy views of the surrounding landscape, including a lagoon with impressive water feature just beyond an arbor patio space ideal for outdoor ceremonies, cocktail hours or receptions.

The Pavilion’s design is complete with chandeliers, floating wood ceilings and local stone accents that celebrate the Hill Country. A private patio, private lounges and dedicated built-in bars enhance the Pavilion’s ambiance.For corporate groups, Live Oak Pavilion is designed to meet the need for one very large event space or separate spaces to host simultaneous conference meetings, meal service, exhibitions or trade shows. Equipped with the latest AV technology, customizable floor plans and a commitment to sustainability, Live Oak Pavilion ensures that every event is executed with functionality at its core.

For couples, the Pavilion offers separate bridal and groom suites, complete with a private lounge. Overall, this venue can accommodate up to 700 guests.

For leisure guests and fun seekers, the resort also recently opened the new Whitewater Arcade adjacent to the Whitewater 360 Sports Club and the popular Whitewater Putting Course – which also underwent improvements in recent years with zoysia putting surfaces and colorful LED lights that enhance the night putting experience.

For more information, please visit www.hsbresort.com .

About Horseshoe Bay Resort

Horseshoe Bay Resort is one of America’s premier golf and lakeside destinations, located just 45 minutes from Austin in the scenic Texas Hill Country. With more than 7,000 acres along Lake LBJ, the resort offers world-class amenities, including four championship golf courses, a lakeside spa, tennis and pickleball facilities, and an extensive marina. Horseshoe Bay Resort continues to invest in its future, with more than $350 million in enhancements completed over the past decade and an additional $60 million planned for 2026.

Horseshoe Bay Resort is part of the Crescent Hotels & Resorts Latitudes Collection and a member of the Preferred Hotels & Resorts Lifestyle Collection. Guests are eligible to enroll in the I Prefer Hotel Rewards program, which offers points redeemable for cash-value Reward Certificates, elite status and exclusive benefits at nearly 600 participating properties worldwide.

About Crescent Hotels & Resorts

Crescent Hotels & Resorts is an award-winning, nationally recognized operator of hotels and resorts with over 120 properties in the United States & Canada. Crescent is one of the few elite management companies approved to operate upper-upscale and luxury hotels under the brand families of Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. Crescent also operates a collection of independent and lifestyle properties under the Latitudes Collection umbrella. These properties include NOPSI Hotel New Orleans, Horseshoe Bay Resort, and The Opus Westchester, Autograph Collection. Powered by innovative, forward-thinking experts, Latitudes is a modern management platform for lifestyle hotels and resorts where creative concepts connect with modern travelers from urban boutique hotels to oceanside luxury resorts.



