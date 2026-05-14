St Andrews by The Sea in Canada



For over a century, the Algonquin has stood among Canada’s seaside golfing greats. Yet even the finest courses can become better, which is exactly what happened under the direction of Rod Whitman—the acclaimed architect behind many of Canada’s top designs. Thanks to continual improvements and meticulous care from our superintendent and turf team, the Algonquin now shines brighter than ever.

The Algonquin Golf Course, an adjunct to the Algonquin Resort in beautiful St. Andrews-by-the-Sea, New Brunswick is one of the most storied in Canada. It first opened in 1894, making it one of if not the oldest resort course in Canada. However, its fame as a great golf course dates from the 1920’s when it was redesigned by the first great American based golf architect, Donald Ross. This was only fitting as Ross was a student of the legendary golfer and architect Old Tom Morris and learned his craft at the home of golf, St. Andrews, Scotland. Bringing his talent to the New World St. Andrews he created a course that withstood the test of time for almost 100 years.

However, with the evolution of golf equipment and increasing lengths of modern golf courses the new owners of the Algonquin Resort who took over from the Fairmont brand in 2012 and reopened as the first Marriott Autograph Collection resort in Canada, realized that the Algonquin Golf Course needed to be modernized. To do that they brought in Canadian golf architect Rod Whitman who was a student of another fabled golf course architect, Pete Dye. Whitman is not a prolific golf course architect like Donald Ross or Pete Dye but is a meticulous practitioner of his craft. The result is that every one of his Canadian designs ranks in the top 100 in the definitive SCORE Golf rankings. His most highly rated Canadian course is Cabot Links at #5 in the rankings which I described in this hole-by-hole post from last summer.

Whitman realized that the seaside location of Algonquin Golf Course had not been fully utilized and created a series of new holes on the back nine that immediately vaulted the course well up in the SCORE Golf rankings. Every second year the magazine produces a list of the top 59 public courses in Canada and only a few days before playing Algonquin, the list came out with the course ranking #25 beating out such courses as Glen Abbey, Taboo and Silvertip, all of which have higher greens fees than the Algonquin Golf Course. Whitman also lengthened the course to a daunting 7,135 yards with a slope rating of 131 so that it can now challenge even the very best golfers.

REVITALIZED. RESTORED. REJUVENATED.

AND MORE SPECTACULAR THAN EVER. BOOK YOUR STAY TODAY

https://www.algonquinresort.com/golf

Golf New Brunswick – Official Golf Tourism Site