Tributer Resort Unveils Stay & Play Packages

Introducing a new era of destination golf and member experiences at Lake Anna

Mineral, Virginia (May 12, 2026) — Tributer Resort, a Reef Capital Partners development along the shores of beautiful Lake Anna in Central Virginia, announces its highly anticipated Stay & Play Packages are now available, offering non-member guests an immersive golf experience at one of the Mid-Atlantic’s most distinctive golf developments.

Designed to be a premier destination golf escape with friends, golf groups of various sizes, or family golf getaways, the new packages combine championship-caliber golf at Cutalong Golf Club, refined accommodations, and curated on-property experiences into a seamless, resort-style experience—bringing together the very best of golf, hospitality, and lakeside living.

“The Stay & Play experiences at Tributer Resort and Cutalong Golf Club provide golfing guests a true sense of what makes this place so special,” said Ian Sikes, General Manager of Tributer Resort. “From championship-caliber golf and refined accommodations to the dining and setting, we are creating an experience that feels elevated and personal, as if you were a member during your entire stay.”

Available as both single-night and multi-night stays, Tributer Resort’s Stay & Play packages are fully customizable to match each guest’s preferred pace and itinerary. Packages include elegant lodging, preferred tee times, full practice facility access, Shenandoah Putting Course play, and exclusive entry to the club’s elevated dining and amenities.

At the heart of the Stay & Play experience alongside the Cutalong Golf Club are the new private-club-inspired Golf Villas and Cottages, which pair timeless architectural character with modern style—offering the comfort of a member-type experience within a private residence, along with the service of a world-class resort.

The Golf Villas offer four-bedroom accommodations that blend comfort and refinement, with a mix of king and double-queen rooms, spa-inspired en-suite baths, expansive open-concept living areas, and private terraces overlooking the course. Oversized windows and premium finishes enhance the interiors, while thoughtfully designed gathering spaces create a perfect, inviting setting for golf groups. Complementing the villas, the Golf Cottages two-bedroom residences include chef-inspired kitchens, generous living and entertaining areas, and welcoming outdoor porches—providing an ideal retreat for golfers. When complete, the resort will feature 22 villas and 34 cottages, forming a walkable, village-style setting around the clubhouse and golf course.

A sample three-day itinerary begins on Day One with arrival and check-in to a villa or cottage, followed by lunch at the clubhouse and an afternoon round on Cutalong Golf Club. The day continues with cocktails by the 18th green firepit, sunset lake excursions, the Shenandoah Putting Course, and dinner at Coopers. On Day Two, guests enjoy breakfast before a guided property tour, showcasing the development’s luxury amenities and real estate offerings. Options also include morning or afternoon golf, curated outdoor experiences, and private in-residence dining in the evening. Day Three begins with breakfast, followed by a final round of golf and departure. From the first tee shot to the final evening on property, every detail delivers a true member-like golf retreat.

The Cutalong Golf Club is an 18-hole championship-caliber course inspired by the great architects of golf’s Golden Age—including Charles Blair Macdonald, Donald Ross, and Alister MacKenzie. The course blends classic design principles with the natural contours of Virginia’s rolling terrain. Wide fairways, bold green complexes, and strategic shot values define a layout that’s visually stunning and endlessly engaging. The routing also reflects the land’s unique history, with remnants of the region’s mining past subtly woven throughout, for a golf experience that’s as storied as it is playable.

Complementing the golf course is the Shenandoah Putting Course, a lighted 18-hole putting experience adjacent to the clubhouse. Designed for casual enjoyment or spirited competition, it offers a lively social setting where guests can unwind, settle post-round bets, or enjoy a relaxed night with friends. Shenandoah adds a fun, dynamic dimension to the overall golf experience.

Beyond golf and accommodations, Stay & Play guests enjoy access to Coopers, the resort’s signature dining venue, known for its chef-driven menus, award-winning culinary programming, and refined yet welcoming atmosphere. Overlooking the 1st tee and 18th green, the clubhouse serves as the social heart of the resort—blending indoor and outdoor spaces with panoramic course views.

Additional curated experiences—from lake excursions on Lake Anna to wellness amenities, trail systems, and culinary events—offer golfers and guests a deeper connection to the Tributer lifestyle.

As Tributer Resort continues to expand with future real estate offerings, amenities, and a second golf course, the introduction of exclusive Stay & Play packages positions the property as a premier destination golf property.

For more information or to book a Stay & Play package, click HERE, or contact the Concierge Team directly at concierge@c.tributer.com. Visit www.tributer.com.

About Tributer Resort

Tributer Resort, a Reef Capital Partners development, is a premier golf destination set above the shores of Lake Anna in central Virginia. The resort is anchored by Cutalong Golf Club, a championship-caliber course recognized among the top new private courses in the state. The property blends strategic design, unique history, and the natural beauty of its lakeside setting. A second course, in the planning stages, will further establish Tributer as a multi-course golf destination.

Beyond the fairways, the experience extends into a fully integrated resort environment where golf is complemented by lakeside recreation, elevated dining, and a vibrant social atmosphere. Practice facilities, Shenandoah Putting Course, and immersive on-course amenities are designed to engage players of all levels, from seasoned golfers to those new to the game. At Tributer, golf is not just the centerpiece. It is part of a broader lifestyle where play, connection, and time together define the experience both on and off the course.

Learn more at www.tributer.com.



