Horseshoe Bay Resort Announces Summer, Fall Golf Packages

With golf travel at peak demand and tee times moving fast, Texas’ premier Hill Country resort unveils enticing multi-day golf packages and Golf Academy sessions for summer and fall.



HORSESHOE BAY, TEXAS – Horseshoe Bay Resort , part of the Crescent Hotels & Resorts Latitudes collection, proudly announces its Summer and Fall Golf Packages, offering golfers an unparalleled opportunity to experience world-class golf in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. With golf travel surging to record demand levels nationwide, tee times and resort room nights at Horseshoe Bay Resort are moving quickly — making early booking essential for those looking to secure their ideal getaway this Summer or Fall.

Home to three acclaimed Robert Trent Jones Sr. championship golf courses and the state-of-the-art Golf Academy at Horseshoe Bay Resort, this lakefront oasis is one of America’s premier golf destinations, situated just 45 minutes from Austin along the shores of constant-level Lake LBJ. These seasonal packages are designed to accommodate a wide range of golfers — from those seeking a relaxed lakeside round to serious players looking to sharpen every aspect of their game under expert instruction.

“With three golf courses in tremendous condition and offering the perfect respite from city life here at Horseshoe Bay Resort, we’re seeing a lot of demand for golf,” said Director of Golf Operations Anthony Holder. “Additionally, starting in August, our courses and resort will be featured prominently as the host location of Big Break on Golf Channel when 10 episodes of the 24th season, Big Break X Good Good, air this summer and fall. We expect that to drive a lot of attention and package sales, so booking early for your golf getaway to Horseshoe Bay Resort is a great idea.”

Below is a full overview of the available golf packages and Golf Academy school dates:

Tee It Up Golf Package

Hit the links at Horseshoe Bay Resort’s three award-winning golf courses in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. Unwind in luxurious accommodations, play a round on the course of your choice, then relax at the lakeside resort. The Tee It Up Golf Package is perfect for golfers of all skill levels looking to enjoy a seamless, premium golf experience.

Tee It Up Golf Package Includes:

Classic guest room accommodations

One round of golf per person (per night on package) on any of three Robert Trent Jones, Sr. golf courses

Advanced morning tee times available

School Packages for The Golf Academy at Horseshoe Bay Resort

Horseshoe Bay resort also offers golfers the chance to improve their games with Horseshoe Bay Resort Director of Instruction Bobby Steiner by attending a Golf School at the Horseshoe Bay Resort’s Golf Academy.

Sign up solo or bring a group of up to eight. The Golf Academy offers 1, 2, and 3-Day Golf Schools, each delivering a comprehensive, hands-on curriculum with cutting-edge technology and personalized instruction.

The 1, 2 and 3-Day Golf Schools include each of the following each day of instruction:

One night guest accommodations per day of instruction

Three (3) hours of morning instruction – (1-Day and 2-Day) putting, chipping, and full swing; (3-Day) putting, chipping, and full swing + unlevel lie work

Nine-hole playing lesson with lead instructor in the afternoon

Video analysis with V1 by Frontier

Ball flight analysis with Trackman Technology

Unlimited golf following instruction on Golf School days

Lunch with the instructor included

“Tailoring a golf vacation around improving your golf skills is an incredibly beneficial plan,” said Director of Golf Instruction Bobby Steiner. “Taking a couple of days to target the issues holding you back from playing to your full potential can be immensely enjoyable and prove to be the perfect accompaniment to a golf getaway. We have the programs and facilities to help you learn to swing with the confidence and consistency you can trust out on the course. We look forward to seeing you later this year.”

School Dates Available:

Sat, June 6

Mon/Tue, June 22 & 23

Fri, June 26

Fri/Sat, July 10 & 11

Fri, August 7

Sat/Sun, September 5 & 6

Sat/Sun, September 26 & 27

Fri/Sat/Sun, October 2, 3, & 4

Sat/Sun, October 24 & 25

Both packages are available for booking now. Given the high volume of golf travel demand and limited tee time and room night availability, guests are strongly encouraged to reserve their spot as soon as possible to secure their preferred dates.

To book a package or enroll in a Golf Academy School, visit www.hsbresort.com or contact the resort directly.

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About Horseshoe Bay Resort

Horseshoe Bay Resort is one of America’s premier golf and lakeside destinations, located just 45 minutes from Austin in the scenic Texas Hill Country. With more than 7,000 acres along Lake LBJ, the resort offers world-class amenities, including four championship golf courses, a lakeside spa, tennis and pickleball facilities, and an extensive marina. Horseshoe Bay Resort continues to invest in its future, with more than $350 million in enhancements completed over the past decade and an additional $60 million planned for 2026.

Horseshoe Bay Resort is part of the Crescent Hotels & Resorts Latitudes Collection and a member of the Preferred Hotels & Resorts Lifestyle Collection. Guests are eligible to enroll in the I Prefer Hotel Rewards program, which offers points redeemable for cash-value Reward Certificates, elite status, and exclusive benefits at nearly 600 participating properties worldwide.

About Crescent Hotels & Resorts

Crescent Hotels & Resorts is an award-winning, nationally recognized operator of hotels and resorts with over 120 properties in the United States & Canada. Crescent is one of the few elite management companies approved to operate upper-upscale and luxury hotels under the brand families of Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. Crescent also operates a collection of independent and lifestyle properties under the Latitudes Collection umbrella. These properties include NOPSI Hotel New Orleans, Horseshoe Bay Resort, and The Opus Westchester, Autograph Collection. Powered by innovative, forward-thinking experts, Latitudes is a modern management platform for lifestyle hotels and resorts where creative concepts connect with modern travelers from urban boutique hotels to oceanside luxury resorts.

Crescent’s clients include premiere REITs, private equity firms, and major developers. For more information, please visit www.crescenthotels.com and www.latitudesbycrescent.com or connect with Crescent on LinkedIn .