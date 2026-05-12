“Step into Greatness with FootJoy’s Golf Shoes: The Legends Series”

A Look at the Legends Series: A Tribute to Golf’s Greatest

Stepping into greatness is a journey every golfer aspires to. Every swing, every shot, every perfectly timed putt, is a step closer to cementing their position among golf’s modern legends. Now, FootJoy is giving passionate golfers everywhere a chance to step onto the golf course in style, drawing inspiration from its Legends Series.

The Premiere Series: A Sneak Peek

Inspired by the love for the game and the world-class designers behind every pair, the exclusive collection of Premiere Series golf shoes are set to launch in three separate product drops. Each and every release has been thoughtfully designed to echo unique aspects of major championship locales. No surprise that the Premiere Series is the top choice for more Tour players than any other golf shoe.

The First Drop: An Ode to Philadelphia

Americana and old-world charm blend seamlessly in the cobblestone streets, historic structures, and modernized championship venues of Philadelphia – the city of the first Legends Series drop. This bustling metropolis serves as a symbol of authenticity and independence and inspires the golf shoe designs.

Packard & Marquis 1776: Elegance and Performance

The Packard & Marquis 1776 golf shoe models are a testament to Philadelphia’s charm; they come sheathed in premium gray and white hand-selected leathers, designed to pay homage to the iconic structures that mark the founding of America. The shoes incorporate subtle patriotic details as a tribute to the nation’s approaching 250th birthday. The blend of tradition, elegance, and performance echoes the spirit of Philadelphia and hints at the direction of golf footwear.

Supercharge Your Swing with ARCTrax Outsole Technology

Performance-wise, these shoes come equipped with the new ARCTrax outsole technology. This feature ensures tour-level traction and stability on any surface, regardless of the conditions. The innovative anti-channeling design and the concentric circles that promote flex optimize ground forces to deliver more power to your golf swing. So come rain, sunshine, or snow, the Legends Series has got you covered.

Availability and Future Releases

The first drop is available in two timeless upper silhouettes – Premiere Series Packard and Premiere Series Marquis – on footjoy.com from Tuesday, May 12, and at select retailers until stocks last. Keep your eyes peeled for additional Legends Series releases set to happen in June and July 2026, each celebrating defining moments in the game of golf.

Learn More and Stay Connected

Get more details about the exclusive Legends Series on www.footjoy.com. And don’t forget to follow @footjoy on Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok for updates on the Legends Series and more. Immerse yourself in the world of golf and join the conversation on social media.

Your Turn to Step into Greatness

The Legends Series is more than just a collection of golf shoes. It’s FootJoy’s tribute to the game and its greatest moments, and it’s an invitation for you to step into your own greatness. Whether you’re a Tour player or a passionate amateur, it’s time to lace up your shoes and make your mark. Shop the Legends Series now, and see where your journey to greatness takes you.