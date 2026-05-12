The Tryall Golf & Beach Club in Jamaica – A Must Try

By Danny and Alice Scott

The Destination

Caribbean splendor is on full display on the island of Jamaica. In Montego Bay, turquoise blue waters frame an idyllic setting for seaside golf. Any vegetation deprivation is cured as hillside jungles burst with exotic foliage, and vibrant flowers.

Jamaica is a spicy island with pimento (allspice) and scotch bonnet peppers, the key ingredients in the iconic jerk seasoning. Homegrown nutmeg and cinnamon enhance fresh unadulterated seafood, vegetables, and tropical fruits. You taste Jamaica, and drink it in. Blue Mountain coffee wakes you up and later, Jamaican rum blends, or a mocktail of June plum, cherry, and ginger, or Green Ginger Wine make a healthy happy hour. Coconut water, sipped straight from the shell, naturally hydrates and boosts the circulatory system.

Beginning in the 1600’s, successive invasions by the British, Spanish, French, and even pirates helped shape the island’s culture, architecture, and language. Jamaica became a post war promised land for German settlers and later attracted communities from Lebanon, China and more, spurring the motto “Out of Many, One People.”

While English is the official language, a distinct Jamaican patois prevails. Blending elements of African languages with others, it began as a way for enslaved people to communicate discreetly and evolved into a defining cultural expression. The history of struggle and resilience helped inspire the music of Bob Marley and the enduring message of “One Love.” Today the rhythm of reggae permeates daily life, reflecting a spirit of peace and respect. The genuine warmth and easygoing contentment is contagious.

The Venue

Set along Jamaica’s north coast, The Tryall Club is classically Jamaican, quietly exclusive, and naturally beautiful. General Manager Kenton Jones and his wife, Spa Director Leesa Jones, arrived after two decades at Richard Branson’s Necker Island, bringing with them a polished yet personal approach to hospitality. Kenton’s journey from kite-surfing instructor to GM, shows in the resort’s relaxed ambience, while Leesa’s calming presence shapes a spa culture rooted in genuine wellness. In the wake of last fall’s hurricane, owners, guests, and staff alike credit Kenton’s leadership and a tightly knit team for an impressively swift recovery and reopening. It is an embodiment of “Out of Many, One People.”

Tryall is not a hotel resort but offers over 70 exquisite villas in a rental pool, each with their own distinguished style and features, all with glorious views of the Caribbean. The one-to-ten-bedroom options include “everything service” by a staff who feel like family, including chefs, butlers, housekeepers, launderesses, and gardeners.

Sheldon and his smiling staff welcomed our group to the luxurious six-bedroom Sea Glass Villa with cool towels, a refreshing drink, and orientation. Fresh flowers and linen origami add a personal flair. Every bedroom, great room, and expansive pool deck faces the sea. The master suite sits front and center with a king bed view of the tropical forest, the 14th fairway, and the deep blue beyond. At night, a chorus of Coqui tree frogs provide a soft lullaby, giving way to a birdsong at dawn. Mornings invite a dip in the private pool, a soak in the hot tub, or a hike along trails before a round of golf. Six-seater carts whisk you across the 2,200-acre property. More than a resort, Tryall is a generational destination, where today’s owners introduce grandkids to caddies they themselves knew as children. For adult time, a kids club is optionally available.

The Golf

Originally designed by Ralph Plummer and later refined, Tryall has hosted top-tier international tournaments like Johnnie Walker. The iconic seventh hole steals the spotlight with its historic dramatic stone aqueduct and water wheel from an 18th-century sugar mill, but the Tryall course reveals far more. The ocean is a near-constant companion beginning with the third hole running along the shoreline with a lone cannon pointing out to sea, a reminder of Jamaica’s layered past. The ninth sweeps from hill to valley to hill with the Caribbean stretching out to the left. Rather than a standard hot dog at the turn, grab a flaky patty —Jamaica’s version of the empanada with spiced beef or chicken tucked into a golden pastry. Wash it down with a citrusy Ting or an icy-cold Red Stripe beer. Fortified, you’ll be ready to stripe your next drive down the fairway. Near the 12th tee is the enormous pulpit tree, a 300-year-old Ceiba, where during the plantation era, slaves sat upon the mighty roots to hear the preacher speaking from inside the cavernous trunk fold.

Fun-loving Jamaican caddies make the round as memorable as the layout itself, from Bunny’s singing, joking and tips, to Linton’s good reads on the green. It’s this blend of local character and deep course knowledge that elevates every round.

A long-tailed hummingbird gripping a golf club serves as the logo, adorning lots of merch in the pro shop. Donning it on your body or bag almost guarantees a birdie on the card.

And More

The warm ocean invites swimmers or snorkelers, best guided by Akeem to learn about local species like the scorpion fish. Complimentary non-motorized watersports and glass bottom boat tour are included with motorized options available. The concierge will happily book outside excursions to waterfalls, rafting, or to the Rastafarian center. But it’s hard to leave your private villa other than to golf, beach or spa. Leesa’s Livity Spa has its own pool and creative therapies including sound meditation — a unique prelude for a massage using local products resulting in skin so soft, muscles soothed. Say aaaah.

Our Takeaway

What a restorative experience! The cuisine, the views, and the service were over the top, truly incomparable. No pressure, no problems, ya mon! Once you go, you know you must return. Stay & Play packages from $1900 per person are found at tryallclub.com

The Journey

Fly direct or connect from major US cities on your airline of choice. As Kenton says, “It’s like being on the other side of the world, but only a half hour from Florida.”