Welcome to Owl’s Nest Resort & Community

Your Home to White Mountain Vacations & Living

Owl’s Nest Resort and Residences is nestled in a pristine valley at the southern edge of the Mount Washington National Forest, along the Pemigewasset River, just south of Waterville Valley. This expansive forest is the fourth-largest mountainous national forest in the United States, encompassing over 800,000 acres and spanning 48 mountains and peaks, including the iconic Presidential Range.

Each year, more than six million visitors are drawn to the White Mountains to experience four seasons of outdoor adventure in this breathtaking and treasured region. There is an unmistakable sense of quiet that settles over you here—a peaceful hush that captivates all who visit, and a feeling that calls you back year after year.

The spring/summer season has begun at Owl’s Nest Resort in Thornton, New Hampshire. Experience the beauty and ambiance of the magnificent White Mountain National Forest at New England’s favorite destination for every season.

Owl’s Nest is the Northeast’s premier resort, set in one of New England’s most picturesque locations. Here, you’ll find unparalleled accommodations, 36 holes of championship golf, the largest racquet sports complex in the Northeast, watersports, a WellNest spa, and a wide range of amenities and activities.

This is where outdoor adventure and refined relaxation come together to create an award-winning getaway—conveniently located just one hour from Manchester-Boston Regional Airport and two hours from Boston.

Over the past decade, the vision and expertise of the LCJ Management team have transformed Owl’s Nest into one of New England’s most sought-after destinations for both vacationers and homeowners. Today, this four-season resort continues to attract travelers and homebuyers from across the Northeast and Eastern Canada.

Great Mountain Golf at Owl’s Nest

Come see for yourself why this award-winning golf resort is quickly becoming a top choice for golf travelers throughout the Northeast and beyond. Owl’s Nest features two championship 18-hole golf courses: The Resort Course and The Vineyard Course.

The Resort Course (Nicklaus-Designed) has been named one of Golf Digest’s “Top Ten New Hampshire Golf Courses” and remains the only Nicklaus-designed course in the state. A Jack Nicklaus golf experience typically commands a significant premium, and green fees under $100 are rare. Recently, Jack’s course at Owl’s Nest was recognized as one of the “Top Ten Best Value Nicklaus Golf Courses” in the world, ranking #6 by NBC’s Sports Golf Pass.

This magnificent layout offers dramatic elevation changes, exceptional hole designs, and continuous mountain scenery. The real challenge for golfers is staying focused on their game with spectacular views in every direction.

Owl’s Nest Vineyard Course has already earned recognition from numerous media outlets as the “Best New Course” in the state. This 18-hole championship layout in Ashland, New Hampshire recently underwent a $7 million comprehensive renovation.

Originally designed in 1976 by Geoffrey Cornish and Bill Robinson, the course was reimagined by Robert McNeil of The Northeast Golf Company. The final four holes are designed to evoke the feel of traditional links-style courses found in Ireland and Scotland.

Along the third hole, more than 6,400 grapevines have been planted across 10 acres of the property. These vines will eventually be harvested to produce select wines for Owl’s Nest, featured across the resort’s restaurant venues.

With group rates, exceptional service, and value-added “Stay & Play” packages, Owl’s Nest Resort offers some of the best golf rates in the region, paired with accommodations and amenities that rival any golf destination in the East.

At the Vineyard Course, four newly renovated stay-and-play condos are located adjacent to the first tee. Each unit sleeps up to six or seven guests and features full kitchens along with modern, comfortable amenities.

The recently renovated Vineyard Clubhouse is also home to the Pemi Burger Bar, serving handcrafted burgers and local craft beers in a relaxed, welcoming setting.

The Largest Racquet Sports

Facility in the Northeast

Owl’s Nest Resort’s racquet sports complex is recognized as the largest racquet sports facility in the Northeast. The complex features a total of 25 courts, including the rare “court trifecta” of tennis, pickleball, and platform tennis all in one destination.

Completed in 2022, the world-class racquet center includes 13 outdoor pickleball courts, two lighted championship arena courts, eight European red clay tennis courts sourced from Vermont quarries, and four heated platform tennis courts designed for year-round play. The red clay surfaces replicate traditional European terra battue, offering a softer playing experience that is easier on the body and encourages longer rallies.

The complex is anchored by the SportsNest, which houses the pro shop—a fully stocked retail space offering racquet rentals and professional gear. A dedicated professional staff provides instruction, private lessons, clinics, and camps for all skill levels.

Owl’s Nest also hosts leagues, mixers, and tournaments. The complex has been ranked No. 2 in the world by Tennis Resorts Online.

Life at Owl’s Nest Four Season Resort

Imagine yourself immersed in the quiet serenity of the White Mountains, surrounded by breathtaking beauty in every season, with endless amenities and activities just steps from your door. This is vacationing—and living—at its very best.

This is Owl’s Nest Resort, reimagined and thoughtfully designed as a four-season mountain oasis. Few places define the art of mountain living and vacationing better than Owl’s Nest.

Guests and homeowners enjoy access to an exceptional range of amenities, including New Hampshire’s only 18-hole Nicklaus Design golf course; 25 racquet courts featuring eight red clay tennis courts, 13 pickleball courts, and four platform tennis courts; and the lakefront Boathouse with restaurant and bar, locker rooms, an Olympic-sized pool, a 15,000-square-foot beach, and dock access with a variety of watercraft.

Year-round adventure continues with snowshoeing and hiking along the Pemigewasset River, as well as nearby skiing throughout the White Mountains. Dining and social experiences are highlighted at Panorama Six82, recognized by the New Hampshire Lodging and Hospitality Association as the #1 restaurant in the White Mountains.

The Owl’s Nest master plan is designed to foster connection, organizing residences around shared outdoor spaces and linking the community through an extensive network of multi-use trails. At The Residences at Owl’s Nest, each home is carefully positioned throughout the resort to capture spectacular views of the surrounding White Mountains.

The resort’s location offers the rare balance of privacy and accessibility—providing easy access to the region’s major attractions while maintaining the feel of a peaceful, private mountain community.

Homes feature open floor plans, light-filled interiors, and luxury finishes designed for effortless four-season living. Bring your own floor plans and build your dream mountain home in the prestigious Rising Ridge neighborhood, or select from the South Lake Townhomes, offering 2–3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

Owl’s Nest continues to redefine mountain living with limited fractional ownership opportunities available exclusively in the North Lake neighborhood.

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About The Owl’s Nest Resort Community

Owl’s Nest Resort, located in the heart of the White Mountains, is truly a four-season destination, meaning there is never an off-season at the Nest. Owl’s Nest Resort is home to two championship golf courses and 25 racquet courts, four restaurants, and countless amenities. For those driving electric, the resort features 10 superchargers for quick and convenient charging. The SportsNest, home of the golf pro shop, now includes a new WellNest Spa & Rejuvenation health facility. The Owl’s Nest Resort is in New Hampshire’s White Mountains, less than two hours north of Boston and one hour from Manchester-Boston Regional Airport. The Nest is situated on 600+ acres with spectacular panoramic mountain and forest views.

Come Play at The Nest www.owlsnestresort.com or call 603.726.3076