Ocean City Maryland Great Golf Getaways

It is More Than Just a Golf Getaway — it’s an Escape to a Golfer’s Paradise

There is a nostalgic flavor to Ocean City, Maryland, and its 150-year history of hospitality. It is, by all measures, one of America’s favorite beach vacation places, filled with memories of endless summers by the sea. The golf here is nothing short of spectacular, with some of the most amazing courses along the Eastern Seaboard, and no shortage of magnificent vistas in every direction. It is truly a golfer’s paradise. Golf as we know it today in Ocean City began in the 1970s with the Ocean Pines Golf Club (1972), which was designed by Robert Trent Jones Sr. The grand opening of the course featured a celebrity match between two PGA Majors Champions, Billy Casper and Deane Beman. Billy Casper was said to have won the match and soon after became the Official Touring Professional for Ocean Pines Golf & Country Club for many years.

In the 1990s, the real boom began as a who’s who of the most prolific golf course architects in the world created some of the finest seaside golf links, helping making Ocean City one of the best golf destinations in America. The best of the best golf course architects including Jack Nicklaus, Arthur Hills, Gary Player, Dr. Michael Hurdzan, Pete and P.B. Dye, Joel Weiman/McDonald & Sons, Lester George, and Rick Jacobson-all had a hand in creating the most spectacular golf along Ocean City’s shorelines.

The simple truth, if you have never played golf in Ocean City, ask yourself why. With its location less than a half-day’s drive from eight major Northeast and Mid-Atlantic metro markets, and three seasons of play, makes it a perfect golf destination. For those who have played here, they always come back. For those who have not discovered this epic golf destination, well, “You won’t know until you Go!”

Ocean City, Maryland, is a seaside gem with 10 miles of sandy beaches, an iconic boardwalk, and an impressive lineup of golf courses. Here you will find a mix of challenging fairways, jaw-dropping views, and top-notch accommodations to make your golf getaway unforgettable. Add in excellent seafood, craft breweries, and an abundance of attractions, and you’ve got the ultimate destination for a golf vacation. Ocean City draws millions annually to its broad beaches, endless activities, and its over-the-top amenities.

Ocean City Golf features several elite courses, and the most famous and highly regarded round of golf in the area is widely considered to be at Eagle’s Landing Golf Course. It is renowned as the first certified Audubon Sanctuary in Maryland and for its spectacular, championship-level views of Sinepuxent Bay and Assateague Island National Seashore.

The beautiful and challenging Links at Lighthouse Sound in Bishopville, Maryland, just across the bay from Ocean City, has the longest cart bridge in the country, spanning over 1500 feet across scenic marshes with dramatic views of the Ocean City skyline. The courses here consistently receive awards and accolades from top golf magazines and golf media outlets throughout North America because of their unique designs, excellent conditioning, and incredible playability.

The region benefits year-round with its proximity to the Gulf Stream, allowing great playability in most years for up to 10 months.

With beautiful beaches and a nearly 5-km boardwalk, great shopping, top-notch restaurants, vast choices in accommodations and nightlife, there is no shortage of things to do off the course. There are craft breweries, vineyards and countless entertainment options that make the après-golf experience enjoyable. But this is mostly about the golf, a smorgasbord of nice courses, with an appetizing blend of layouts, designs, unique challenges, and playability for all.

Ocean City is one of the East Coast’s most popular and accessible destinations for a golf vacation. With championship-level courses, a conveniently drivable location, affordable golf packages, and a wide selection of beachfront hotels, the destination should be at the top of your bucket list of easy-peasy golf trips. Whether you’re planning a weekend getaway, a multi-day buddies’ trip, or a group golf outing, OCMD makes it easy to combine great golf packages with comfortable accommodations.

PGA Tour player Jim Furyk spent summers in Ocean City as a child and later served as a design consultant for the War Admiral course at Glen Riddle Golf Club, where there are two great courses, Man O’ War and War Admiral. What you may not know is that the clubhouse building, which houses the golf and restaurant operation, was formerly the main stable building of the famous Riddle Farm which produced such famous racehorses as Man O’ War, War Admiral, and Sea Biscuit. The horses bred and raised at the Riddle Farm are credited with changing the history of American horse racing. Glen Riddle provides a truly spectacular golf experience. In addition to its 36 holes of golf, there are extraordinary practice and teaching facilities, and it ranks as one of the top courses in Maryland. After your round, enjoy a great steak at the Club’s Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse.

The Links at Lighthouse Sound was named in the Top 100 Public Golf Courses by Golf Magazine and ranked #2 in Maryland. Lighthouse Sound is owned by Ruark Golf, who also owns four other courses in the greater Ocean City area. The Glen Riddle Golf Club has two eighteen-hole courses, Man O’ War and War Admiral. Other courses include Nutters Crossing Golf Club located just outside of Ocean City in Salisbury, Maryland, and Rum Pointe Seaside Golf Links, ranked #7 in Maryland.

With all great golf destinations, like Ocean City, booking as early as possible in the year is the best way to get your preferred tee times and hotel packages. Start planning in the winter off-season for spring, summer, and fall trips. Ocean City offers nearly endless lodging options. It is recommended to choose a hotel package that includes group rates for golf outings or preferred tee time windows. Packages can be customized to your group’s preferences, timing, and needs. Working with OC Golf Getaway connects you with planners and packages that offer advantages like group golfing rates, preferred tee times, complimentary beverages, golf widow packages, and group leaders.

For more information, go to oceancitygolf.com or call 800-4-OC-GOLF

Ocean City- A Place for Great Golf & Great Fishing

For those of you who have a passion for golf and fishing, Ocean City is a premier East Coast fishing destination. It is the “White Marlin Capital of the World,” offering excellent offshore, inshore, and surf fishing. Anglers target species like tuna, marlin, flounder, and sea bass, with peak activity in the bays, inlets, and deep-sea during summer and fall. Ocean City offers premier fishing, spanning from the inshore bays to offshore wrecks. From June through September, this part of the world is a hotbed of sportfishing activity.

The Gulf Stream passes about 125 miles offshore of Ocean City. Warm water eddies spin off the main current, sending bodies of warm water within range of the fleet. When marlin fishing, boats will target these warmer waters and temperature breaks.

Ocean City is home to one of the most famous and well-equipped marinas on the East Coast. It’s also home to the largest billfish tournament in the world, and one of sportfishing’s most influential fishing clubs. Hundreds of thousands of fishing enthusiasts flock to the region annually. The Ocean City sportfishing fleet is huge, comprising hundreds of boats ranging from inshore charter vessels to massive offshore tournament boats, largely operating out of major marinas like Ocean City Fishing Center and Sunset Marina.

For more information, visit ococean.com/fishing