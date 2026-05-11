You’re Invited to the Home of the Arnold Palmer Invitational

The PGA TOUR Signature event venues that you can play, continue to be the most sought-after destinations for memorable golf experiences for golfers around the globe. Each year Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill Club & Lodge hosts the Arnold Palmer Invitational, welcoming the top players in the world to compete for one of golf’s most coveted championships. For PGA TOUR players who made the walk off the 18th hole in victory it becomes the most memorable moment of their career. The Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill will live on as one of the most iconic yearly events in golf because of the legacy and his amazing creation at Bay Hill Club & Lodge, as it has for nearly 50 years.

In 1965, after visiting Bay Hill for the first time, Arnold Palmer called his wife Winnie and declared, “Babe, I’ve just played the best golf course in Florida, and I want to own it.” By the early 1970s he did, and Bay Hill became the Palmers’ winter home. Over the next half century, Palmer shaped the course and Lodge into one of golf’s most storied destinations, beloved by pros who come for the tournament and by the members and Lodge guests who enjoy Bay Hill’s unpretentious hospitality. Visit and discover for yourself why so many consider Bay Hill to be a home away from home—and, as Palmer called it, “a golfer’s paradise.”

Built by a legend to be enjoyed by all, Bay Hill offers golf travelers one of the most unique and memorable experiences in golf. Today, that includes newly renovated Lodge rooms and a reimagined Bay Window restaurant, among other improvements. Many of the refreshed rooms and suites are tastefully decorated with Palmer photos and memorabilia, sure to inspire guests. There are newly appointed king and dual queen rooms, suites and junior suites, and six waterside guest cottages to accommodate groups of businessmen, friends, families or anyone who likes the conveniences of a home away from home. Easily accessed via Orlando’s international airport, and near to some of the world’s best theme parks, Bay Hill remains, as Palmer put it, “an oasis of calm in the midst of it all.” That’s largely thanks to the staff, who work to ensure that guests’ time here is as memorable and as comfortable as possible, just as Palmer expected. Book Today at bayhill.com/stay or call 407.876.2429

About Bay Hill Lodge & Club

27 Holes of Championship Golf

Bay Hill Features 27 holes of championship golf (comprising the Challenger, Champion, and Charger nines). The course is exclusive to members and registered lodge guests. A 65-room lodge and 6 guest cottages, featuring amenities like upgraded, flat-screen TVs, patios, and decor from the Arnold Palmer collection. Three on-site dining venues including the Grill & Classic Rooms, the Bay Window (overlooking the putting green), and the Poolside Café. Two Bar’s are also available (Bay Window and Member’s Lounge. The Bay Hill Club is also home to The Arnold Palmer Golf Academy and one of the games finest practice facilities.