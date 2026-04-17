HAVE SENIOR GOLFERS BEEN FORGOTTEN BY EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS?

I am 79 years old. I have white hair. I am reasonably fit and in good shape

despite all the insults of old age. I play 18 holes of golf 2-3 times a week. I

travel extensively to play golf and have played well over 600 courses in all 50

states and seven countries. My handicap is 12. Am I atypical? Maybe just a

little. So who sells me golf clubs?

I regularly watch golf tournaments on television, paying particular attention to

not just the golf, but the ads from companies who make golf gear. Taylormade,

PXG, Ping, Callaway, Titleist, Srixon, Nike, Cleveland, Skechers, Footjoy, and

other golf manufacturing companies continuously bombard us with promotions

for their new drivers, irons, wedges, balls, shoes and new everything that will

absolutely add distance to your every shot. Who are the actors in these ads?

I’ve yet to see anyone, male or female in the 60-80 year-old range. I certainly

have never seen anyone who looks like me in a golf ad to promote anything.

Most of the actors are men in the 25-35 year-old range with women averaging

probably five years younger. At the same time, most of the non-golf ads on TV

directly target the older population, selling drugs, insurance and expensive cars.

But who has both the time and the disposable income to spend on golf? Me!

And the millions like me, men and women, who are largely ignored by the

marketing campaigns of almost every golf company. Who does extensively

target our group: golf retirement/active living communities. Billions are spent

every year by those who have the wherewithal to afford living in gated golf

centric communities catering to the rich AND aged. As do the MILLIONS of

older every day public course players who regularly buy new gear to improve

their games. So why don’t these companies promote their products to senior

golfers? Are they afraid that by making their stuff look suitable for geezers they

will lose the appeal they seek to younger golfers? Why don’t they equally seek

the attention of both markets?

Are there any companies that see the massive monetary value in catering to the

older, well-heeled population? I was recently very impressed to learn that PXG,

which has a store in Orlando, sends a team of Master Fitters every weekend for

“demo days” at The Villages, a conglomeration of over 100,000 senior citizens

living in organized communities about 40 miles north of Orlando. The Villages

has about 50 golf courses of one sort or another. That’s A LOT of older golfers

who are interested in getting properly fit for and buying clubs and PXG clubs are

not inexpensive. I asked Megan Munneke, Public Relations Coordinator for PXG

about special clubs for women, since some companies, like PING, Callaway,

Srixon, Taylromade, Wilson, Mizuno and other lesser known brands make sets

specifically for women. “On the women’s side, PXG does not manufacture clubs

based on gender”, says Munneke, “All of our clubs are engineered to be

custom-built to the exact specifications of the individual player, ensuring the

best possible performance and fit.” PXG Master Fitter Jake Holinda says, “PXG

makes such a wide assortment of club heads and maintains such a large

selection of shafts that their clubs can be fit to anyone, either sex, any age,

regardless of their skills or even if they are new to golf.” There’s a lot to be said

for that marketing strategy, one that I am not aware of being duplicated by any

other company. PXG is also unique in that it only sells directly to the consumer,

does not carry any other club head brands and has its own stores and club

fitting centers in major cities across the USA.

From a purely personal perspective and full disclosure, I have used PXG clubs

for several years now. I stumbled onto them in 100 degree weather at a course

that was having a PXG “demo day” near Portland, Oregon. I couldn’t resist

trying out their irons, even if I had just sweated through 18 holes. The rep was

sitting in the shade of a tent, dying from the heat and from boredom, with no

takers. He set me up in front of a Trackman and on my first swing with a 7-iron,

I was hooked. The club had a smooth, flowing feel and the ball came off the

forged head like a rocket launched from butter. Since then there have been a

newer iterations that have made each set smoother, longer and easier to hit.

Transitioning from the Gen 6 models to the Gen 8, I’ve gained 15 yards on my 7-

iron distance, almost taking me back to when I was a young lad. The PXG

Master Club Fitters have done an excellent job of carefully ensuring I get the

best club heads (which have individual weighting options) and shafts for my

swing, providing the most distance and least dispersion.

Bob Parsons, PXG’s founder and CEO, regarding PXG’s marketing to senior

golfers, really says it best. “Our challenge is to maintain and grow excitement

among those who play our products, and we accomplish that by doing exactly

what we’ve done over the past 10 years – creating the best equipment money

can buy, offering the best fitting experience and, while others are moving away

from in-person sales, we’re doubling down on our face-to-face and direct-toconsumer experience.”

Mike Nicollette, PXG Senior Director of Irons Research and Development, says:

“While factors like speed, mobility, and consistency may change over time,

that’s exactly why custom fitting is so important. Our fitters are trained to

evaluate your swing and build equipment tailored specifically to you—so you’re

set up to perform at your personal best. PXG does not specifically target senior

golfers—we focus on engineering equipment for all players. We don’t assume

ability based on age. Whether you’re 25 or 75, the goal is the same: to get you

into the best possible setup so you can enjoy the game even more.”

Several golf equipment brands have prominently featured seniors in their Golf

Channel advertisements, often using legendary players from the PGA

Champions Tour to bridge the gap between high performance and ease of use.

Tour Edge: Their “Bo Knows” and “Make It Easier” campaigns are staples on the

Golf Channel. These ads feature sports icon Bo Jackson alongside senior pros

like Bernhard Langer, Mike Weir, and Scott McCarron to promote the Hot

Launch and Exotics lines as highly forgiving for players with moderate swing

speeds.

XXIO: Known for lightweight design, XXIO frequently runs segments and

commercials specifically targeting seniors. At the 2026 PGA Show, they

showcased how their latest gear is engineered to help senior golfers maintain

distance.

PXG (Parsons Xtreme Golf): PXG’s “Black Ops Irons Challenge” commercials

often feature senior staff members like Mike Nicolette. The ads challenge golfers

to compare their current irons against PXG’s.

Mizuno: While traditionally associated with elite ball-strikers, Mizuno has

expanded its outreach by featuring senior golfers in sponsored content.

Services and Retailers

GOLFTEC: Their commercial campaigns, which air frequently on the Golf

Channel, often feature older “The Guys” segments where senior-aged golfers

work with coaches to find the right equipment to “outperform their friends”.

PGA Tour Superstore: Their “Golf Gear Report” includes testing insights on how

new drivers and irons perform for various player demographics, including

seniors.

BRIDGESTONE advertises balls for golfers with slower swing speeds, obviously

aimed at older golfers and women