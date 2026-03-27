Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa By Danny and Alice Scott

The Destination

The northeast coast of Florida feels like the USA’s own Wild Atlantic Way, with broad beaches and marinas, intracoastal waterways, championship golf, and casual rounds. Midway between St. Augustine and Daytona Beach lies the upscale Palm Coast, with miles of pristine beaches covered in cinnamon sand, where turtles hatch and starfish sparkle between coquina shells.

The Venue

On Palm Coast, the expansive Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa is a special retreat with two distinct, top-rated courses. Balconies in spacious suites deliver stellar views of the grounds and ocean beyond.

Culinary experiences incorporate fresh ingredients, creativity, and ambience in unique settings, with several beach spots to choose from for unforgettable occasions or celebrations. Imagine a surf and turf feast with waves in the background and steaks searing on an open flame.

At Stix Authentic Sushi, delicacies are served on a wooden boat, while Delfinos Italian Chophouse forms chicken parmesan on a pizza pie pan “for two” that is big enough to share with a crowd. Loggerheads Sports Bar is great for casual meet ups and cheering on your favorite team. These and more restaurants are reserved exclusively for members and guests of Hammock Beach, except for the oceanfront Atlantic Grille, which is open to the public and popular for all three meals.

A water slide and lazy river satisfy inner and actual children alike, while sore joints may be relieved in the giant jacuzzi facing the ocean. Further resort amenities include tennis, fitness center and classes, a spa, and a Kids Camp with babysitting available.

The Golf

Shuttles efficiently deliver guests to The Conservatory Golf Course a few minutes away. Tom Watson’s signature design has the highest slope rating and is the longest course in Florida. It is a swell course, literally, as some of the fairway mounds resemble ski moguls. The Conservatory meanders through Florida wilderness over crushed coquina paths. A wooden bridge carries carts clickety-clacking through Everglades-like terrain before soothing waterfalls appear. A magnificent stone bridge spans water flowing to the 8th green, one of the prettiest par 3s anywhere. Go long on this one as the green will accommodate, but the water in front will not. Rounds are serenaded by birdsong and wind whistling through pines and moss-laced oaks.

The Ocean Course, a Jack Nicklaus signature design, sits front and center at the resort. Perfectly complementing The Conservatory, it is a bit easier to tackle, starting with a short walk to the clubhouse for your golf cart ride to the peaceful seaside practice area. Nicklaus weaves his magic through salt marshes and dunes, with a crescendo of Atlantic waves on each nine. Every hole is a new visual masterpiece. Approaching the 15th, the cart display announces, “You are now entering The Bear Claw.” The final four holes engage the elements of wind, tight fairways, and undulating greens for an intense finish. The closing hole entertains not only golfers but also diners at the Atlantic Grille and resort guests gazing from their balconies.

Hammock Beach golf is managed by Troon Privé and led by Brad Hauer who says, “I pinch myself every day and never take it for granted.”

There is plenty more golf nearby, including the Palmer and King courses at World Golf Village. You could spend a thousand dollars for a round with a caddie at TPC Sawgrass’s Stadium Course or split a $100 bill for two rounds at St. Johns Golf Club – a locals’ favorite, not to be confused with the exclusive country club.

And More

Take long walks on the quiet beach, inhaling fresh sea air, or lounge the day away watching waves, passersby, and perhaps a few surfers. Horseback riding on the beach can be arranged by the concierge, as well as a new activity, “go-karting” on the water, at the nearby harbor. For longer stays, day trip options are endless. Downtown St. Augustine is a blast to explore. Founded in 1565, many original sites have been preserved, including the oldest jail, store, and schoolhouse, as well as the 1700s seaside fort, Castillo de San Marcos. Hop on and off the Old Town Trolley at any point of interest, with entertaining narration along the way, or take a scenic cruise for a waterside view of the town, where dolphins leap. Climb the second-highest lighthouse in Florida for a bird’s eye view or see the pink flock of roseate spoonbills cohabitating with giant lizards at the Alligator Farm.

Or head south to Daytona Beach for the Speedway and more thrills.

Our Takeaway

Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa warrants repeat visits, offering all the elements of a luxury oceanside vacation for golf buddies, gals, couples, and families year-round. From arrival to departure at the palatial resort, guests are treated warmly by a staff who become familiar throughout the stay.

Getting There

Drive I-95 all the way past Georgia or fly into one of several Florida airports. Jacksonville,

Orlando and Daytona Beach are all within 80 minutes.

Visit www.hammockbeach.com for more information.