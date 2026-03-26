PGA MERCHANDISE SHOW 2026 – MY GREATEST HITS

by Sam Fried

Imagine the biggest best most humongous candy store for everything golf

and then triple it. Now you are approaching what it is like to attend the

greatest golf show on earth, held annually at the Orange County

Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. Literally a square mile of anything

you ever thought had anything to do with golf and much much more.

As a writer, golfer, golf gear nut and a person generally fascinated by

anything to do with golf, I’ve had the privilege of attending The Show for

the past 15 years. Am I a buyer who is there to explore all the latest merch

for my pro shop? No. Am I a course superintendent looking for all the

latest equipment to improve my course maintenance? No. Am I a pro

who wants to test out the newest gear to take back to his club? No. I just

like to see and maybe try out all the stuff that is there each year, find things

that pique my interest, like new inventions, new exhibitors, new products,

see a bunch of people who I see every year and generally enjoy myself.

Pressure? Nope. Fun? Yes!

I don’t go to The Show to try and cover a lot of ground, although with a

square mile of product, that’s easy to do. After an outdoor “Demo Day”,

where club manufacturers allow you to whack balls at the circular Orange

County National Golf Center driving range, there are two and a half days of

exhibition in the OCCC. I start at home by perusing the published list of

exhibitors, each with a small booth or a huge display area, to see what

interests me and then, with that shortish list in hand, I wander around the

acreage going up and down the aisles of vendors, checking them out. I

always encounter vendors not on my list, but which are equally intriguing

and very much worth a stop to chat and check out their product. The

offerings range from the sublime to the ridiculous, sometimes making me

wonder, “What were they thinking?”, not only developing a crazy product,

but spending the time and money to present it at The Show. The biggest

vendors in golf are there, like most of the club makers, shoe makers, ball

makers, electronic gear makers, glove makers, inventors, optics from

rangefinders to sunglasses, travel destinations, tour operators and a vast

number of apparel makers. Probably the most common new product each

year is putters, because golfers are inveterate tinkerers and are always

trying to invent the “perfect” putter. There is a huge free indoor driving

range, where club manufacturers let you try their products, often with the

aid of a Trackman or equivalent technology, which will invariably

demonstrate that you hit their clubs farther than everyone else’s. Many

booths are occupied by wonderful small companies, some family or

individually owned, trying to catch a break, hoping some tour pro will stop

by, love their product and feature it on TV. Or maybe, a writer might give

them some much desired publicity.

I am not suggesting that the products I mention are the only ones of their

kind at The Show, but here’s a review of the outfits that were my faves,

small and large, in alphabetical order.

Antigua (antiguaapparelshop.com). Founded in 1979, Antigua is one of

the longest-running acts in the golf apparel industry. The hallmark of their

business is “comfort”, which shows itself in the wide range of men’s and

women’s tops that are so ridiculously soft, stretchy, comfortable and so

stylish you want to wear them everywhere.

Bridgestone (bridgestonegolf.com) This company has come a long way

from just making tires. Their golf balls are played by the most elite golfers

in the world, including Tiger Woods, Jason Day and Fred Couples. Woods

even participated in the design of the Bridgestone ball he plays, the Tour B

X TW. Bridgestone always has a large booth kitted out with a hitting bay

and a Trackman. The company’s main pitch is that they will fit you with

their best ball for your swing speed. To prove it, they keep on hand most

of the current ball models so you can hit what you normally play and then

compare the results with the Bridgestone ball they recommend. It’s a

great selling point when they demonstrate that their ball goes further than

yours. Who can pass on that pitch?

Daphne Head Covers (daphneheadcovers.com). If you are a golfer who

likes animals, you may already own one or more of the most cuddly and

adorable head covers ever made, sure to start conversations and make

you feel good, even after a bad drive. In 1979, sixteen-year-old Jane

Spicer was a child entrepreneur designing and making puppets. A

customer suggested that the puppets would make great head covers, so

with the help of her mother, Daphne, their business was born. Now their

highly creative covers can be found all over the world and currently have

108 iterations, ranging from owls and roadrunners to lions, tigers and

bears, Oh my! New designs are often the result of customer suggestions!

Golfish (golfish.com) is a new, very small apparel company, the vision of

five brothers who grew up in Ireland golfing and fishing. Their logo is a fish

swinging a golf club, embodying the brothers’ belief that golf and fishing

are similar pursuits. If you ever watch fly-casting and compare it to the

smooth swing of a golf club, you will immediately agree.

Ireland. (tourismireland.com) There are a number of countries, well-known

for golf, that exhibit at The Show, but none have the same exuberance as

the Irish vendors. Call it craic if you will, but it is just fun to stop by the

Ireland area, chat with the reps from all the individual courses, those from

Tourism Ireland, the hotels and the like. And as it gets late in the day and

everyone has gotten tired of standing, tired of talking, tired of saying the

same thing all day, the whiskey comes out. Just a wee dram, of course.

Mileseey Golf (mileseeygolf.com). As technology develops, so do new

products. This year, there were a number of combined bluetooth speaker

and GPS units being offered. I liked Mileseey’s the best because the 40W

speaker provided high quality sound and attached to the golf cart with a

VERY powerful built-in magnet. But what separates this unit from the field

is the easily detachable color GPS unit that can be carried in a pocket if

desired. It provides so much information that the old wristwatch style GPS

unit gets left in the dust. The rechargeable battery lasts forever and the

unit comes preloaded with over 43,000 courses with no subscription fee.

Ocean City, Maryland (ococean.com/things-to-do/sports-recreation/golf/)

Made its debut to promote the area’s fine assortment of courses. I’ll be

playing several of the best this fall, so more to come on this lightly visited

portion of the Delmarva Peninsula.. You can also contact Megan Godfrey

at megangodfreyPR@gmail.com for more info.

PXG. (pxg.com) The brash upstart of the club manufacturing industry

made its debut at The Show in 2026. Only selling clubs since 2015, it is an

infant compared to the giants of the industry, like Titleist, Callaway,

Taylormade and Ping. Parsons Xtreme Golf (PXG) was founded “to create

the world’s finest, no-compromise golf equipment. To provide better

performance, the brand focuses on high-end, custom-fitted clubs, utilizing

a direct-to-consumer, non-traditional retail model.” Of course, while every

manufacturer claims that their gear is the best, the longest, the straightest,

does PXG come through on their claims? I spoke with their two chief

designers and hit a bunch of balls with the Gen 8 irons. These forged

clubs have a soft, buttery feel on a good strike and I gained almost 10 per

cent on distance. Iron shots go high, can be worked even by a midhandicapper like me and stop on a dime. What more could you want?

Titeeyewear (titeeyewear.com). Call me naive, but this new company

showed me the power of brown tinted sunglasses. Their exceptionally

lightweight and sharp lenses made every green color pop, and the

contours of the greens became more apparent.

Uneekor (uneekor.com). I was very intrigued by the notion of an easily

transportable and reasonably priced launch monitor, that could be taken to

the driving range as well as used with a simulator screen in your basement

or garage (or living room, depending on whether or not your spouse/

partner is a golfer). The display screen shows carry distance, ball speed,

side and back spin, launch angle, smash factor, clubbed speed, club path

and attack angle. The unit comes in a VERY protective, foam-lined carry

case and has a long-lasting battery for multiple uses withoutrecharging.

Wallaroo Hats (wallaroohats.com). This small Colorado company found

its inspiration in Australian-style headgear designed to fashionably offer a

high degree of sun protection. All their fedora and wide brim hats are

beautifully made from palm fibers woven by craftsmen in Mexico and are

all at least UPF 50+ rated. The hats are completely crushable without

losing their shape, making them perfect for travel or stuffing in the back of

your ride. Every hat has an interior adjustable fit band and a hidden

magnet in the hatband for your ball marker. Want to look dapper on the

course and not dopey like Joel Dahmen? Go Wallaroo!

Note: The Show is not open to the public, but only those in the golf

industry.



