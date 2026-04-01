Golftini Then and Now

Golftini officially launched at the PGA Merchandise Show in 2005, the same year we launched our Butthead Covers (upside-down animal golf club headcovers). It was the perfect moment to bring a little humor to the game, and long overdue for female golfers to finally have cute, well-fitting apparel. While our successful debut led to a dream job of golf travel writing after five years, Golftini has continued to grow, rising to a top position in the golf apparel industry.

Inception and Growth of Golftini

In 2004, Susan Hess, frustrated with the “frumpy” golf apparel options modeled for men, headed to the NYC garment district with her single skort design. One idea led to another, and tops quickly followed. Whimsical and geometric patterns complemented solid colors, all adorned with her signature martini logo featuring a floating golf ball.

Over the years, her Golftini booth has become one of the busiest at the PGA Show. She kept the formula simple – quality styles for gals that sell, sell, sell. In 2016 I wrote, “Mix and match colors and prints provide a wardrobe of options for adults and youth, that enhance any Mommy and Me outing. This comes from a gal who has three sons helping in the business. Sure, they want their own line and yes, it is a consideration, but first Susan wanted to nail the female side of design and she has, once again. Raise your glass to the Golftini class act.”

The Next Generation Steps Up

Today, those three boys are young men with prominent roles in the company, and their wish is coming to life with a fun, sophisticated men’s line from Golftini. While all three helped along the way with everything from fetching to boxing, Ryan, the oldest, was the first to officially join nearly six years ago and now serves as Chief Marketing Officer. Parker, the youngest, joined two years ago as VP of Sales, and most recently, middle son Keegan stepped in as Director of Operations. The three bring Susan well-earned relief.

Parker shared, “We’re excited about the new styles and will share some upcoming launches soon. Our next collection, ‘Fast & Furious,’ launches June 15th for both women and men. This collection was inspired by a family trip to Italy for a wedding, with fashion colors including navy, red, olive green, and khaki. Seeing a new collection come to life from start to finish is the best part of the job. Susan’s timeless and sophisticated designs allow Golftini to continue moving forward. Anything we can do to allow her to truly focus on being the designer and face of our brand drives Golftini to new heights.”

Susan’s Unique Design Aesthetics

Susan’s creativity knows no bounds. With so many styles and colors, any golfer can find something they love. And while green may not be the new black, it’s certainly having a moment. We’ve grown up wearing green on St. Patty’s Day or risk being kissed by an Irishman and when we attend the Phoenix Open, all fans are encouraged to Go Green by recycling, and to wear green on Saturday. They oblige all week long. The Masters just around the corner, has inspired countless brands to embrace green in apparel and accessories. For Golftini that drive comes naturally, as Susan originally hails from Augusta. Be sure to explore their many green styles.

A Family Business

Ryan adds, “It’s a very cool experience working together and reporting to our Boss/Mom (Susan). We golf together a few times a year, Mom included. The three of us are all ex-basketball players turned golfers, so as you can imagine, the competition on the course remains fierce.”

Susan Hess not only rhymes with success, but she embodies it and as you might guess, so do her three sons. It’s all in the family. Cheers to Golftini. Check out their collection here.

