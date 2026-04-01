SQAIRZ Launches Women’s 2026 Golf Footwear Collection

WINDHAM, NH — April 1, 2026 — SQAIRZ today announced the launch of its 2026 women’s golf footwear collection, introducing three new models, FREEDOM™ LS, Ultra™ Tour-Lite, and Ultra™ Tour-Lite SL, designed to meet the evolving needs of today’s female golfer.

For many women, golf is not a standalone activity. It is part of a full day that blends work, family, fitness, and social life. As athleisure continues to influence how women dress and move, the new collection was designed to deliver performance on the course while seamlessly fitting into everything that comes after.

At the center of the launch is the FREEDOM™ LS, SQAIRZ’s first dedicated women’s spikeless lifestyle model, designed to transition seamlessly from the course to everything that comes after. It represents a shift in the category where performance and versatility are no longer tradeoffs.

“The way women play the game and move through their day has evolved,” said Bob Winskowicz, CEO of SQAIRZ. “This collection is the result of more than two years of design, testing, and refinement. We are committed to the women’s market in a meaningful way, creating footwear that delivers tour-level performance on the course while offering the flexibility and versatility women expect beyond it.”

Intentional Materials, Purpose-Built Construction

Each model in the collection builds on the same core performance system while serving a different purpose:

FREEDOM™ LS is a spikeless lifestyle model that blends premium suede and microfiber materials with lightweight performance. It is designed for golfers who want one shoe that moves easily between the course and everyday life.

Ultra™ Tour-Lite is a waterproof spiked model built for early tee times, wet conditions, and long rounds. It combines classic styling with dependable traction and protection.

Ultra™ Tour-Lite SL is a lightweight spikeless performance model designed for players who want athletic structure and all-day comfort without added bulk.

Across all models, SQAIRZ’s patented roomier toe box supports natural toe spread, improved balance, and more efficient ground force transfer, while also providing a more accommodating fit for a wider range of foot shapes and comfort needs.

The Biggest Advancement Is Built Inside

Every model in the 2026 women’s collection includes the Blumaka® Non-Slip Performance Footbed.

This is a premium performance upgrade that golfers typically purchase separately. SQAIRZ is currently the only golf footwear brand integrating a true non-slip performance footbed directly into the shoe as a standard feature.

Blumaka’s patented FoamLock™ technology helps reduce internal movement and create a more stable, connected feel with every step and swing.

The footbed also delivers enhanced cushioning and energy return, with up to 14% greater energy return and 17% more cushioning compared to standard insoles, while being produced using 85% recycled content, 99% less water, and a 65% lower carbon footprint.

The 2026 collection reflects a more thoughtful approach to performance footwear. It recognizes that women are not choosing between performance and lifestyle. They expect both.

By designing a system that supports stability, comfort, and versatility at the same time, SQAIRZ is redefining what women’s golf footwear can be. The result is a collection built not just for the course, but for how women actually live, move, and play.

The new women’s collection is available now at sqairz.com .

About SQAIRZ

SQAIRZ designs performance footwear built around biomechanical principles and independent validation. Known for its patented roomier toe box, stability-driven platforms, and ground-force focused engineering, SQAIRZ builds shoes for athletes who care about how their footwear performs, not just how it looks.