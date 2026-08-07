Malahide -Home Base for Golfers

Author: Alice & Danny Scott Danny and Alice are globe trotting and rediscovering America with a mission to bring alive the best of all destinations.

How did we never hear of The Grand Hotel Malahide in Ireland? It is the epitome of Irish hospitality, starting with the country’s warm greeting: “You’re very welcome.”

A trip to Ireland is not just about golf, but the people, the scenery, the pubs and the sheep. GreenGolfBall is familiar with all the famed spots and secret stops, ready to make detailed arrangements for a romantic couple or large group trip.

GreenGolfBall curated our personal ten-day excursion that began with Amy Goodson, Travel and Operations System Lead, escorting us to Hertz car rental at the Dublin airport and then a 25-minute, left-side-of-the-road drive to our seaside retreat. Our golf clubs, however, hadn’t made the trip with us. No clubs on a ten-day, six-round trip? What do you do — let it ruin your stay, or get on with the day? Pack your patience in your pocket, follow up, trust, and be ready to improvise. Amy waited patiently and even offered to personally track down and deliver any items we’d need for the first night. No one loves the travel part of traveling, but happily, the clubs turned up the next morning, delivered by the airline in plenty of time.

The Grand Hotel Malahide

Amy and GreenGolfBall made a sweet offer but as it turned out, we were just fine. The Irish Sea across the bay is a soul-settling scene, and that’s what you see at The Grand Hotel Malahide. It’s one of those magical places where Irish locals come to wine and dine or have a spot of tea with crumpets in the afternoon. Business deals are sorted and friendships are forged at the restaurants, the bars, and even in the hallways.

Every inch of The Grand delivers a luxurious and nostalgic vibe with all the modern amenities. It’s class, as they like to say in Ireland, and it was hard to leave our spacious guest room with its front sea view. Even while resting on the bed, the eyes are drawn to the ceiling molding to note another artistic touch.

Breakfast in the Coast Restaurant is relaxed, with the same serene view and two rooms filled with a proper, purely Irish buffet spread. At 4 pm, the newly renovated corner bar, The Marksman begins service — still with the window view, plus al fresco options for when th weather surprises with a pleasant turn.

Sixtine was born to mix drinks and to mix with people. A French native, named after the Sistine Chapel, she’s worldly after a few years’ stint in Amsterdam and here, she’s as Irish as they come. The exchange between her and Manager Andrew fills the room with humor and joy. Andrew is fresh on The Grand Hotel Malahide scene, but it’s not his first rodeo. He’s had stints in America, a Penn State guy with a soft spot for country music.

Fresh blue paints and whimsical green wallpaper with flap-winged parrots whisper “speakeasy of old,” while a smattering of small tiles in the ceiling glitter with gold. The Marksman hits the mark at The Grand Hotel Malahide

Dublin Golf

Clubs arriving at The Grand were well in time for us, because to be fair (as they often say in the UK), we didn’t play golf during our first two days in the area. But what a wonderful landing spot for golfers who do, with the island golf course across the bay, a short course on the Malahide Castle grounds, and numerous more in the area.

We can attest to the superior experience at Portmarnock Links from a previous journey. Just minutes away and designed by Bernard Langer, it runs along the Velvet Strand of beach where the first transatlantic flight took off. We took off with a skip in our step, the flag waving above the sea and wispy fescue rippling above the fairway carpet. Tee markers are noted with lux, amor, and pax meaning light, love, and peace. It’s a very peaceful setting, and the further you go, the more beautiful it gets with the tenth tee and holes beyond it lining the beach.

The Snug Pub is a door away from the pro shop, good for a caramel-hued Guinness with the locals. The members were so fun, sharing stories and laughs, that it was difficult to leave, but we had an engagement at Portmarnock Hotel. Originally the home of the Jameson family, the namesake bar serves any beverage, but bartender Chris gave us a comparative sampling of Jameson’s Original and the Black Barrel, all triple distilled, each with a distinct flavor.

Our six rounds for this year’s trip would play out in County Donegal, after some fun Dublin cultural excursions:

Guinness Storehouse

— A taxi to downtown takes 30 minutes. It’s too crazy to drive and you’ll want to enjoy the pints while you’re there (even if it’s the new 0 alcohol option). The many floors of the circular building reveal the history and machinations of brewing in legendary fashion. The Stoutie Experience is where the stout meets a selfie: they take your picture and imprint it on the froth of your pint. It’s crazy to watch yourself disappear into the elixir – a metaphor of sorts. Plenty of interactive moments are engaging and fun, including entertaining theater style commercials, right up to the top floor, which delivers a 360-degree view of Dublin and another pint. Sláinte.

Jameson Distillery Tour

—This is a 20-minute walk from Guinness, so why not while you’re there? You could choose a horse and buggy ride or uber to get there. Either way, you ‘ll cross the “Ha’penny bridge” for another engaging tasting experience, this time guided by a pro. Taxi, please, back to The Grand Hotel Malahide by the sea.

Malahide Castle

— A few minutes’ walk up through town, this castle is only toured with a guide, and you wouldn’t want it any other way. Rooms are reimagined or filled with original décor and photos, offering an enlightening history of the Talbots, of Ireland through the decades, and of a few choice bits of slang. The artist Robert West was so busy that he hired a crew to help install his ceiling molding sculptures with glue and alcohol. They were known as the Merry Men, and as the story goes, this is where the term “plastered” came from. Queen Victoria is said to have been among the first to have an indoor toilet, which is supposedly why it’s called “the throne.” As our guide told it, a man named John Harington gets credit for an early version, while Thomas Crapper later popularized the flushing mechanism. Fact or folklore, it made for an amusing story.

Howth Summit

– A short drive away from The Grand, this is a top-of-the-world point of view with hiking trails; below is a pier full of ships, lined with seafood restaurants.

Pubs and Restaurants

– Gibney’s is famous for its many little bars and screens tucked throughout, where we watched England’s World Cup match, played that day in Atlanta, seated coincidentally next to Paul Lennon, a former sports journalist who reminded us of JD, a dear friend we lost. You’ll never meet a stranger in Malahide.

The Grand Hotel Malahide is ideal as a launchpad for a grand Irish golf vacation. So, clubs in hand, let the games begin in Donegal. Stay tuned for segment two of GreenGolfBall’s fantastic itinerary there.

GreenGolfBall was recently acquired by Escalante Golf but carrying on business as usual under John Bolger, General Manager. They have launched Signature Departures, where guests join a coach, meet new people, and avail of guaranteed tee times and accommodation. They have a couples’ version as well, for the west/northwest region on their website.

greengolfball.com/signaturedepartures