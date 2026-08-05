“Unveiling the RTZ 2: Cleveland Golf’s Game-Changing New Wedges”

Cleveland Golf’s Latest Wedge: The RTZ 2

It’s an exciting time in the golfing industry with the announcement of CLEVELAND GOLF®’s latest revelation: the RTZ 2 Wedges. Decades worth of expertise in the short-game has given birth to these innovative wedges, which promise to upgrade scoring performance. Technologically advanced and drawing wisdom from generations of wedge design, the RTZ 2 family offers consistency, improved control, and much more variety for golfers to bring their best game to the course [source].

Roger Cleveland: A Legend Returns

About half a century has passed since the introduction of the revolutionary 588 Tour Action Wedge by golf legend and pioneer, Roger Cleveland. Still, his commitment to the wedges and the company bearing his name is unwavering. Cleveland fueled this latest design evolution, revisiting each sole grind and refine, and perfecting turf interaction.

His drive in creating wedges used by golfers worldwide never ends. With the RTZ 2 Wedges, he merges traditional design concepts with modern performance advancements to help golfers score their best shots.

Special mention goes to the comeback of the iconic 588 Grind under the direct supervision of Roger Cleveland. This signature grind carries a decades-old sole design that influenced a whole generation of wedges and caters to moderate to shallower swing types, offering versatile turf interaction and the shot-making adaptability around the greens.

More Ways to Play the Short Game

Any golfer knows that everyone’s style is unique, and Cleveland Golf fully understands that. Therefore, RTZ 2 Wedges feature five distinct sole grinds designed to adapt to various swing types, turf conditions, and individual shot preferences. The MID Grind, the crowning choice for many players, remains versatile, while the FULL Grind offers added forgiveness and confidence, especially on softer turf and in bunkers.

For players fond of firm conditions and love to show off their creativity on the greenside, the LOW Grind is their go-to option. Likewise, the ADAPT Full-Face Grind opens the golf world to a wider range of open-face shots and short-game possibilities. Taking this into account, and including the reintroduced 588 Grind, gives the RTZ 2 Wedge lineup golfers’ more opportunities to find a wedge that suits their playing style.

Durability Meets Performance with RTZ 2 Wedges

The foundation of RTZ 2 Wedges begins with Cleveland Golf’s proprietary Z-Alloy material – a tailor-made steel for golf clubs. Z-Alloy offers a softer feel at impact while withstanding the wear and tear from countless rounds, bringing about the perfect fusion of strength, durability, and the responsive feel golfers crave.

Technologies such as Cleveland Golf’s HydraZip face, UltiZip grooves, and Rotex Milling don’t fall short and contribute to RTZ 2 Wedges’ manufacturing. These deliver the spin, control, and stopping power golfers expect when in scoring range.

A Focus on Consistency

Consistency may be considered the bread and butter of golfing. This driving force is the inspiration behind Cleveland Golf’s new ZipCore iQ technology. Unlike traditional wedge construction this technology, tuned specifically for each loft and grind combination in the RTZ 2 lineup, includes a uniquely optimized hosel core.

The idea behind this is to yield more consistent results across a wider variety of strikes, and for golfers, this means: tighter dispersion, improved distance consistency, and more confidence with every scoring shot.

Customization Without Compromise

The RTZ 2 Wedges offer an extensive customization program – Tour Rack. Here, you can build your wedges to your specifications, choosing from multiple sole grinds, custom leading-edge treatments, loft and lie adjustments, shaft and grip options. For personal touches, expanded personalization features include engraving, paintfill colors, ferrules, and matching grip colors. The customization process is the same one trusted by Cleveland Golf Tour professionals, so you know you’re in good hands.

As a special launch offer, you can enjoy direct customization of your RTZ 2 wedge for free from the pre-sale date on August 4 through to the official launch date on September 4. So why not treat yourself to a wedge that truly belongs to you? [source]

The RTZ 2 Wedges come available in Tour Satin, Black Satin, and Tour Rack finishes with various loft and grind options, and True Temper Dynamic Gold shafts. So there’s something for every golfer’s style and preference [source].

So why wait? Experience the future of golfing today with the RTZ 2 Wedges, and break new ground in your golfing performance. Build your customized wedge now and join the new era of golf [source].