College Golf Experience Partners with Vortex® Golf

Through CGX, Committed Golf, and TUGR, the premium optics brand will provide exclusive discounts, on-site activations, and product access for golf’s next generation

College Golf Experience (CGX), the leading college golf camp company exclusively endorsed by the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA), along with Committed Golf, its year-round college golf education platform, and The Universal Golf Rankings (TUGR), today announced a partnership with Vortex® Golf, a leader in premium rangefinders and performance optics, to deliver exclusive product discounts, on-site experiences, and technology to junior golfers and their families throughout the college golf pathway.

“Vortex® Golf’s Optics technology is second to none, having already proven its products in other areas. Bringing their tech to the golf world, including across CGX, Committed Golf, and the TUGR platform, provides players greater access to premium technology, while creating meaningful experiences that help them develop with confidence on their path to college golf,” said Joshua Jacobs, CEO of College Golf Experience. “Vortex® amplifies our mission to provide junior golfers and their families with the industry’s most trusted resources.”

Under the partnership, Vortex® Golf will integrate across CGX, Committed Golf, and TUGR, providing exclusive discounts to CGX campers, Committed Golf subscribers, and TUGR Eagle members. The agreement also includes prominent brand integration across the TUGR and Committed Golf platforms, on-site activations at select CGX Top25 camps, and rangefinder awards presented at CGX College Golf Development and Performance Camps. In addition, Vortex® and CGX will collaborate on scholarship opportunities designed to expand access to CGX Top25 camps for eligible junior golfers.

“We’re incredibly excited to team up with CGX – these camps are such a valuable resource to the next wave of junior golfers throughout the country,” said Sawyer Briel, Vortex® Golf Brand Manager. “Through in-person presence at events and benefits we can offer golfers and their families to help grow the game, we’re ready to hit the ground running and bring the Vortex® Golf experience to new folks.”

Together, CGX, Committed Golf and TUGR create a fully integrated ecosystem that supports every stage of the junior golf journey. Through CGX camps, boys and girls ages 11–18 and their families connect directly with College Coaches through educational seminars, college-style practice sessions, and on-course instruction focused on strategy, development, and the college golf recruiting process. Committed Golf extends that experience year-round through a subscription platform featuring hundreds of on-demand videos from College Coaches, searchable by school, conference, topic, and coach, giving families direct access to trusted recruiting guidance and education. Complementing both platforms, TUGR delivers golf’s most comprehensive, accurate, transparent, and unbiased ranking system through its head-to-head methodology, helping players, families, coaches, and industry partners make smarter, more informed decisions.

To learn more about College Golf Experience and its family of brands, visit CollegeGolfX.com, Committedgolf.com, and TUGR.org.

About College Golf Experience

College Golf Experience (CGX) is the leading education and engagement platform dedicated to helping junior golfers and their families navigate the path to college golf with confidence. Founded in 2021 with the exclusive endorsement of the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA), CGX has built an integrated ecosystem through its family of brands—College Golf Experience, Committed Golf, and The Universal Golf Rankings (TUGR)—that delivers unprecedented access, education, and data-driven insight throughout the junior golf journey. Through immersive camps featuring College Coaches, a digital learning platform with exclusive content from more than 300 College Coaches, and the world’s most transparent and predictive golf ranking system, CGX empowers players, parents, coaches, and teaching professionals to make more informed decisions about player development, competition, and recruiting. Together, the CGX family of brands is transforming the junior golf experience by replacing uncertainty with trusted guidance, meaningful connections, and a clearer path to college golf.

About Vortex® Golf

Vortex® Golf is part of Vortex®, one of the world’s leading premium optics brands, trusted by outdoor enthusiasts and professionals alike. Designed specifically for golfers, Vortex® Golf rangefinders combine precision laser rangefinder technology, intuitive performance features, and exceptional durability to help players make confident decisions on every shot. Backed by the company’s renowned VIP® Warranty and commitment to product excellence, Vortex® Golf delivers reliable performance for golfers of every skill level. Visit vortexgolf.com.