Beyond Down East: A Spectacular Tour of New Brunswick Golf

Cruising up the sparsely-travelled corridor of I-95 through northern Maine at 83 mph, I was not sure what lay ahead. I knew that for five days I would be touring the province of New Brunswick, Canada and playing golf courtesy of the tourism department. I knew that I had just purchased a (hopefully) game-changing driver, but hadn’t hit it yet. And that I had packed my passport, plenty of golf balls, and cool weather gear. But all I knew for sure was that I had to get to a hotel in Fredericton to meet my tour guide, Neil. (And somehow traverse the border without creating an international incident).

Six days later, I was driving back down I-95 and wishing that my amazing New Brunswick excursion could have been extended. (Just like I wished that my 5 ½ hour round at Pebble Beach many years ago had lasted longer.) I had experienced five full days of exceptional golf, with added bonuses of taking in some of the spectacular scenery and outdoor activities of the expansive maritime province. New Brunswick is 85% forested with enormous swaths of untouched wilderness and natural phenomena like the Bay of Fundy, which features the world’s highest tides at 50-plus feet. And I had been treated like family by all the locals at the courses and other sites. Even my golf game improved! I fantasized about moving there.

But you don’t have to move to New Brunswick to take advantage of the great golf and diversity of memorable experiences. It is easily accessible by air. If you don’t mind driving (Fredericton is less than 7 hours from central Massachusetts), you can savor a fascinating road trip through Maine and make a stop at L.L.Bean in Freeport, grab a lobster roll, or pull off the highway for a magnificent view of Mount Katahdin — the breathtaking, mile-high northern terminus of the Appalachian Trail. And don’t worry about any language barriers. New Brunswick is Canada’s only official bilingual province. Almost everyone speaks both English and French. Oui!

Explore NB Open

My New Brunswick golf tour began with a challenge – my first participation in a pro am event at the Explore NB Open, a PGA TOUR Americas stop played at the exquisite Mactaquac Golf Course in a provincial park. This was Year 3 in a five-year deal for New Brunswick to be part of the PGA Tour Americas, an international pathway through which players can make the Korn Ferry Tour and ultimately the PGA Tour. Mactaquac is a championship layout featuring mature forests and large greens that challenge players of all levels.

I rode with the charming Monique from the tourism department. We were fortunate to be paired for nine holes with Joey Savoie, one of the top players on the tour this year. I was nervous (my first tee shot was literally my first shot with my new driver), but both of our pros made us feel welcome and relaxed. My claim to fame came on a par-3 hole, where I sank an uphill 14-foot birdie putt for our team. Joey missed it. I beat the pro! Joey went on to finish 36th in the tournament; he must have made some birdie putts.

Grand Falls Golf Club

From Fredericton, we headed northwest to Grand Falls along the magnificent Saint John River – which runs over 400 miles from northern Maine until it empties into the Bay of Fundy and is known as the “road to Canada” harkening back to the early French explorers. Along the way, we were treated to bass fishing on the Saint John River, which for serious anglers boasts the trifecta of musky, striped bass, and sturgeon. I tried some casting, but it was Kyle, our enthusiastic tour guide, who pulled in an enormous largemouth bass. A couple people swam in the refreshing water.

In Grand Falls, we were treated to a round at Grand Falls Golf Club located on the Quebec and Maine borders. The championship course is one of New Brunswick’s premier courses featuring rolling terrain, elevated tees, large, undulating greens, and panoramic views of the Saint John River Valley. We were joined by affable head professional Andre Levesque, who offered tips and pointed out a tee box that lies only about 50 yards from the U.S. border. (Smile –there are cameras hidden in the trees – and watch for drones.) The course was in great condition and fun to play. And, like all of the courses in New Brunswick, it is a bargain by U.S. standards; you can play for under $50.

Edmundston Fraser Golf Club

After soothing our strained bodies at the state-of-the-art Jolie Vie Wellness Retreat (I lingered in the sauna and saltwater pool), we trekked northwest along the scenic Saint John River to Edmundston, where we played the wonderful Edmundston Fraser Golf Club — celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2026. One of the top-rated courses in eastern Canada, it is known for its tree-lined fairways (mostly conifers), dramatic elevation changes, and strategic design. Our hosts, longtime members Norman and Margo, were a pleasure. I hit my shot of the week on a panoramic downhill par-3 over railroad tracks (no train was passing by), a high 5-wood that was tracking the flagstick but landed on the front fringe. I missed my birdie putt by inches. Joey would have made it.

Mount Carleton Provincial Park

Heading east across the province’s sparsely inhabited hinterlands (New Brunswick is a little bigger than New Jersey, Vermont, and New Hampshire combined but has a population of under 900,000}, we spent a splendid evening and day in the mammoth Mount Carleton Provincial Park, which features the highest peak in the maritime provinces, crystal clear lakes and waterfalls, and over 100 species of mammals (including a plethora of moose and black bear}. The park is a certified Dark Sky Preserve boasting some of the darkest skies in the world, which makes for memorable stargazing. We saw the International Space Station cruise by 250 miles above us while keeping an eye out for bears of closer proximity.

Gowan Brae Golf & Country Club

Our final round of golf was at the strikingly beautiful Gowan Brae Golf & Country Club in Bathurst. Perched above the gorgeous Bay of Chaleur, the course is known as “the Pebble Beach of New Brunswick” — but you get the same breathtaking views at a fraction of the price. The course was in exceptional condition. Its rugged coastal design, with substantial elevation changes and steeply sloped fairways, make for a sometimes tough test. (Some of my best shots with were with my camera.) Our hosts, club members Marco and Monique (apparently a popular name in the region), were wonderful. They explained that the course was leased about 100 years ago to the city by a wealthy family on the condition that it remain a public venue and that the family receive a cache of lobsters each year. Fittingly, I enjoyed a lobster roll after our round.

Although New Brunswick might seem like a long distance to travel for golf, I encourage northeast golfers to make a pilgrimage to this exceptionally beautiful, diverse and healthy part of the world that’s easily accessible with 17 U.S. border crossings. You will find outstanding golf at an exceptional value and be greeted warmly by the down-to-earth locals. The province certainly lives up to its slogan: “It’s our welcoming nature.” If you find Neil, my new friend, he’ll tell you about the many New Brunswick inventions (including the sardine can, scuba diving tank, and the fog horn). You might even see a moose if you’re lucky. I certainly hope to return. I’d like to hang out with a few charming Moniques and pull in a record bass on the Saint John River.