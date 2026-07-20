“Former Disney VP Dan Cockerell Joins BOYNE Resorts as New Team Leader”

Welcome the New Team Leader: Dan Cockerell Joins BOYNE Resorts

Exciting times are ahead for the ski resort world as BOYNE Resorts makes a bold move. Renowned for its thriving ski resorts in North America, BOYNE Resorts is committed to bringing fresh and exciting perspectives to its leadership team. This time, they have cherry-picked Dan Cockerell for the new role of President of Operations, starting from August 1, 2026.

A Star in the Making: Meet Dan Cockerell

You may recognize Cockerell’s name from his thriving career at The Walt Disney Company, where he carved out a successful path during his 26-year stay. His tenure at Disney culminated with him leading the helm at Disney’s Magic Kingdom as Vice President. His successful stint at one of the world’s most loved theme parks speaks volumes about his leadership abilities and strategic foresight.

Soon after his Disney journey, Cockerell hopped onto another adventure down under. For those who may not know, he has been leading the way as the CEO of Torrens University in Sydney, Australia since January 2024.

Dan’s Love for Learning: Cockerell Consulting

Alongside these prominent roles, Dan has worn an entrepreneur hat as well. With his partner in life and in business, Valerie, he co-founded Cockerell Consulting. This venture is where Dan brings his extensive experience and knowledge to help companies and individuals in leadership and organization culture, particularly service-driven firms.

Dan’s Brush with Writing

Dan’s pursuit of educating others about leadership doesn’t end with consulting. He ventured into writing and authored a book titled “How’s the Culture in Your Kingdom”. The book is a retelling of his leadership journey infused with pearls of wisdom for those who aspire to lead service-driven companies.

The Perfect Fit: The Mutual Admiration between Dan and BOYNE Resorts

BOYNE Resorts saw Dan’s leadership skills as the perfect match for their future growth plans. The resort’s CEO, Stephen Kircher, emphasized the importance of adding a role of this magnitude to bolster the company’s success and growth.

In return, Cockerell also expressed his admiration for BOYNE Resorts. He recognizes the uniqueness of the company for being a family-owned business that has thrived over generations. As he takes on this new role, he is committed to preserving that essence while supporting BOYNE Resorts to reach new heights.

The Future Looks Bright: BOYNE Resorts on Track for Growth

BOYNE Resorts is not new to success. The company had an excellent winter season and aims to ride this wave of success and continue its operational plans across its network. With seasoned leadership now in the form of Cockerell, the drive towards organic growth opportunities will be robust.

A Little About BOYNE Resorts

Founded in 1948, BOYNE Resorts has crafted its legacy as the largest family-owned mountain resort company in North America. Their award-winning resorts span across Michigan, Montana, Maine, New Hampshire, Washington, Utah, British Columbia, and Tennessee. Some of their notable resorts include BOYNE Golf, Boyne Mountain, The Inn at Bay Harbor and Big Sky Resort, to name just a few.

The Future Awaits: Join the Journey with BOYNE Resorts

With a new leader in the cockpit and the firm commitment to success and growth that BOYNE Resorts displays, the future looks brighter. If you wish to know more about BOYNE Resorts or explore their award-winning locations, head over to their website boyneresorts.com and kickstart your adventure with them today!