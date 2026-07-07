Two Swings, Two Aces

Fireworks from Colin Montgomerie Headline Official Opening of the Wee Course at Harbor Shores Resort

The new golf entertainment venue is open to everyone and designed to make golf more accessible, affordable, and enjoyable for players of all ages and skill levels.

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (July 6, 2026) — Harbor Shores Resort celebrated the official opening of the Wee Course today in incomparable fashion. Course designer and World Golf Hall of Famer Colin Montgomerie took two swings and made back-to-back holes-in-one to celebrate the innovative nine-hole short course that is quickly becoming a centerpiece for golf, recreation, and community connection in Southwest Michigan.

Montgomerie spent the day at Harbor Shores, playing the course, walking it with guests and media, and playing alongside local youngsters from the area’s PGA Junior League and First Tee Benton Harbor programs.

“I am blown away by everything to do with this and the details and vision involved with Jeff Fettig and his group to put this together and to ask me to help in the design, I am very honored and humbled,” Montgomerie said. “I have designed courses around the world, and to see this now in working order, the quality of everything is the big Harbor Shores course quality. It also gives opportunity to everybody, and without opportunity we don’t know the next Tiger Woods; where are they? Are they out there somewhere? Without opportunity, you don’t know. That is what the Wee Course is all about.”

Montgomerie aced the third (43 yards) and the fifth (60 yards) holes as he walked with the media, talking about his vision and the ideas he incorporated into the course’s design.

“It was rather strange. We walked the first couple of holes and decided to hit a few shots. I grabbed one of Mr. Fettig’s clubs—a chipper—and figured I’d give it a try from about 60 yards. Somehow it found the hole. Then, incredibly, I did it again on the very next hole we played. Two hole-in-ones in the same day—it’s just unbelievable. When I arrived, 51 aces had been recorded on this course. Now there are 53.”

The Wee Course is open to the public and is the latest addition to Harbor Shores Resort’s growing collection of golf experiences. The five-acre, nine-hole pitch-and-putt course encourages fun and imagination for players of all levels while remaining approachable for beginners, all in a relaxed environment that can be completed in under an hour.

The Wee Course, which features nine holes ranging from 20 to 80 yards and a total yardage between 275 and 500 yards depending on tee selection, blends creativity, playability, and design inspiration from some of the most memorable green complexes found on Harbor Shores’ acclaimed Jack Nicklaus Signature Design course.

Two sets of tee markers allow players to tailor the experience to their ability level. Longer tees introduce additional angles and strategic challenges, while forward tees create an inviting environment for juniors, families, and first-time golfers. Players can even choose to use only a putter from the forward tees, creating a unique and highly social experience.

While golf is at the heart of the project, the vision for the Wee Course extends beyond the game itself. It was designed to be a gathering place where families, youth, friends, resort guests, and community members can connect through shared experiences in an environment that reflects the welcoming culture found in many golf communities across Scotland.

Jeff Fettig, former chairman and CEO of Whirlpool Corporation, a leading contributor through the Fettig Family Foundation, and the visionary behind the Harbor Shores expansion, said the project is already delivering on its original mission.

“The Harbor Shores vision has always been to create a positive place for all in our community to enjoy. The Wee Course is the next part of realizing that vision,” says Fettig. “The goal of the Wee Course is to make golf accessible and affordable to everyone. The model is for golf to be the social gathering spot similar to most towns and communities in Scotland, and although it’s only been open for a short time, we are already seeing that happen.”

That vision is evident throughout the broader golf entertainment experience surrounding the Wee Course.

Adjacent to the short course is Highland Greens, a 15,000-square-foot putting course inspired by legendary putting venues at St. Andrews and Pinehurst. With lighting, music, gathering spaces, and food-and-beverage service from Monty’s Place, the area has quickly become a popular destination for both golfers and non-golfers, extending activity well into the evening.

According to Harbor Shores Golf Club PGA, General Manager Joshua Doxtator, the response since the facility’s soft opening has exceeded expectations.

“Since the project was fully completed this spring, the Wee Course continues to gain momentum in the community,” says Doxtator. “The demand has been significant with leagues, Ladies Nights, private events, and most importantly, grandparents, parents, and kids enjoying time together. The response from our resort guests staying in our on-site villas has also been overwhelming. They have access to the course, the putting green, and the firepits, right out their front door.”

Community engagement remains a central component of the project. Programs such as First Tee Benton Harbor, PGA Junior League and local youth golf initiatives already use the facility, reinforcing Harbor Shores’ long-standing commitment to creating opportunities through golf.

“We’ve seen a tremendous number of kids playing the course,” continues Doxtator. “Our PGA Junior League has weekly practices, and The First Tee of Benton Harbor utilizes the facility in its programming. In our short time open this season, our commitment to being accessible and affordable to all has held true, and I’m excited about the many events we have planned this year.”

Affordability has also been a key consideration from the outset. Pricing begins at $30 for nine holes, $40 for 18 holes, and $50 for all-day access, including use of the putting course. Children under 12 play free with a paying adult, while juniors ages 13-17 receive discounted rates. Season pass options are also available.

The opening of the Wee Course represents another milestone in Harbor Shores’ ongoing mission to expand access to golf while creating meaningful community experiences. By combining recreation, hospitality, and youth engagement, the project continues to advance the resort’s vision of using golf as a catalyst for connection and positive community impact.

About Harbor Shores Resort

Harbor Shores Resort is Southwest Michigan’s premier golf destination, anchored by its nationally acclaimed Jack Nicklaus Signature Design golf course along the shores of Lake Michigan. One of the country’s most notable examples of golf-driven community revitalization, Harbor Shores was developed through more than $900 million in strategic investment, transforming former industrial and environmentally challenged land into a vibrant destination for recreation, tourism, and economic growth. The championship course has hosted the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship six times between 2012 and 2024. Complemented by The Wee Course, the Inn at Harbor Shores, golf villas, and a variety of stay-and-play experiences, Harbor Shores delivers one of the Midwest’s most distinctive golf resort experiences. Visit harborshoresresort.com.