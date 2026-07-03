The Derby Kicks Off The CLUB9 Tour

A 45‑Hole Marathon of Golf, Music and Big Prizes

The CLUB9 Tour launches its inaugural 2026 season with The Derby, a sunrise-to-sunset, 45-hole marathon championship at Met Links in East Providence on Sunday, July 12. The first event of the CLUB9 Tour series blends competitive golf, festival-style atmosphere, music, on-course play-by-play streaming and cash prizes for an unforgettable day on the links.

Event at a Glance

What: The Derby — 45-hole marathon championship (first stop of the CLUB9 Tour)

When: Sunday, July 12, 2026 — 6:30 AM shotgun start

Where: Met Links, East Providence, RI (Par 35)

Field: 60 players (marathon-style championship)

Cost: $225 per player

Register: livetourney.com/t/57244

Format & Prizes

Players will compete across 45 holes, playing their own ball with Gross and Net divisions to crown true all-day champions. Awards will also be presented for the Low 9 after each nine-hole segment to keep competition tight throughout the day. The entry fee includes 45 guaranteed holes, cart, meals and beverages throughout the day, a swag bag, on-course contests, and major cash prizes for top finishers.

The Vibes

The Derby is built for golfers who prize full days on the course — sunrise tee shots, long conversations between holes, and an all-day clubhouse feel. Highlights include an opening ceremony with horse-racing–inspired music, sponsorship refuel stations, and the CLUB9 beverage tent. The event combines competitive formats and individual/team play with live streaming on the CLUB9 YouTube channel and festival-style hospitality.

“The Derby is golf the way we love it — competitive, social, and built around great moments that last all day,” said Robert McNeil, President and Principal Architect of The Northeast Golf Company and Founder of CLUB9. “We designed this event to reward endurance, skill and the joy of sharing a full day on the course with fellow CLUB9ers.”

About The CLUB9 Tour

The CLUB9 Tour is a high-energy, lifestyle-driven amateur golf series celebrating “golf your way,” craft beverages, and summer hospitality wrapped in innovative competitive formats. Each event features unique layouts and alternative properties and includes on-course streaming, team and individual competitions, and big prizes. A portion of proceeds from each CLUB9 event benefits First Tee Rhode Island and Special Olympics.

Club9 Golf is a brand operated by the Northeast Golf Company, which owns Met Links, Kings Crossing, Bristol Golf Park, and The Orchards Golf Club, all nine-hole courses. Club9 offers a membership where for $99 a year, members get a free greens fee at each of these courses, with discounted greens fees afterward—that’s less than $3 a hole!

For more information on CLUB9 and the CLUB9 Tour, visit: club9golf.com