The Buenaventura Golf and Beach Resort Panama, Autograph Collection Hotels

Author: Alice & Danny Scott Danny and Alice are globe trotting and rediscovering America with a mission to bring alive the best of all destinations.

The Destination

The Pacific Riviera of Panama is a coastal corridor stretching more than 25 miles along the Pan-American Highway. The region has both white and black beaches and sits within the “arco seco” (dry arc), where clouds circle and often pass by in the rainy season, yet there’s still enough moisture to lavish the lush vegetation.

Buenaventura is an ultra-luxury gated, 1700+ acre master-planned community and resort developed by Grupo Verde Azul, owned by the Vallarino family. Tranquillo is the definition of Buenaventura, and it quickly became our favorite Spanish word.

Marriott Bonvoy

The Buenaventura Golf and Beach Resort Panama, Autograph Collection is a boutique hotel within the community, centered around an iconic, gigantic, perfectly shaped Corotu tree. Planted in 1926 on a square patch of grass, pictures can’t capture its enormity. It’s love at first sight, and it makes everyone a tree hugger — though you can’t possibly wrap your arms around it. While celebrating this tree’s 100th birthday, guests also enjoy many other beautiful species enveloping the property.

The lobby is open-air which always feels free, and guests are received with open arms and a welcome cocktail. Ernesto said to us in Spanish: “Welcome — you’ll have plenty of opportunity to practice your Spanish here.” Staff quickly switch to English if needed, but the Spanglish that carries through the stay is part of the fun.

Across from the lobby, the chapel inspires quiet reflection, while the grass plaza is surrounded by a convenience store/deli, a medical facility, Tai Kai restaurant, a workout room and the Corotu Spa, tucked behind its namesake tree, where we had the best back massages in years. Full-service indigenous treatments are offered with thermal therapy either included or available separately for the jacuzzi, saunas, and showers.

The resort has 74 rooms with king beds, 40 rooms with double beds, and 4 exclusive villas, all comfortably designed with a balcony to take in the views and catch the tropical breeze. Meeting spaces are generous, with unique venues suited to unforgettable destination incentive trips, business conferences, product launches— you name it.

The lobby bar is perfect for meetups among friends or strangers, and the Criolla restaurant behind it serves all three meals, indoors or out by the relaxing pool and fountain. This is where the day begins, with a breakfast buffet featuring all the usual favorites plus local surprises. Tuna on the dinner menu, served with a citrus sauce, is a particular treat. Nearby, a larger-than-life black onyx “kissing” sculpture sits encircled with red bougainvillea, setting a romantic tone.

Jack Nicklaus Course

The conditioning is as exceptional as any golf course we’ve played, with plush fairways, lush tropical vegetation, and smooth greens that aren’t as severely undulating as some other Nicklaus designs. The high standards of service and maintenance here are not surprising since it is part of Troon Golf’s international portfolio.

Horseback riders bobbed past the flamboyant trees, heading back to the stables near hole number two and we recognized the 4th and 5th fairways from our balcony. Pick your home style around the course or visit the sales center for a tour of beach lots. None of the homesites feel distracting, and even the life size tonka toys run by “big boys” building the next round of dream homes, reads less like a construction zone, and more like the sight and sound of a cohesive community taking shape.

It’s hot and humid so close to the equator, but little breezes, tree shade, and fresh drinking water stationed every two holes keep golfers comfortable. After the round, a series of pools and the beach are the antidote.

The lakes on holes 8 and 9 are natural, and water is efficiently pumped to the manmade lakes around the rest of the course. with no visible distinction between them. Birdies on your card are foreboded by birds on the water, in the air, and across the grounds. The “golden eagles” you’ll spot are spectacular though they’re technically Caracaras, not eagles. Fittingly, Buenaventura’s logo is a bird totem symbolic of Panama that mimics the Caracara.

Panamanians are wonderfully friendly, not only the staff but members on the course who graciously wave a couple through. The course winds methodically through trees and around the lakes, until number 9 which challenges short knockers with water to carry before the bunkered green.

Jack’s design has plenty of water but offers only a glimpse of the ocean, on the14th green, whereas on Robert Trent Jones II new course, the 9th hole will run right to the beach – reminiscent of his Bahia Beach design.

RTJ II Course Preview

Steven, the Golf CO, led us through the construction site of the new course set to debut in 2028. He’s especially fond of the bunkers guarding the 7th green —an island green, and the first hole prepared for marketing reasons. It’s working as homes nearby are selling fast. Golf Pro Miguel, from Spain, got in on the ground floor (literally at groundbreaking), with a lot and home being built alongside the course. Even luckier will be whoever buys the lot next to the 9th green, right on the beach.

After golf, Hoyo 19 sits directly across from the pro shop. Freshen up in the comfortable locker rooms and refresh with a drink and a menu ranging from ceviche to burgers.

Culinary Ecstasy

In total, there are ten restaurants across the resort, offering an incredible variety of culinary experiences under the direction of Gustavo Borga. Mansa is colloquial for “wow,” and lives up to its name, with Executive Chef Luis Quintero’s creative menu served by Edgardo and Zaira.

Our tasting evening there began with a “Mezcalito Tamarind” cocktail with tahini on the rim, followed by salad, ahi tuna poke, shrimp picante, and corvina (sea bass) with beans and coconut that was out of this world. Water comes with a shot glass of lime juice on the side. “Familias” of all sizes and ages filled the dining room.

La Vecindad means “neighborhood” and the whole gang hangs out there. Chef Luis returned for this tasting too, and it was anything but your typical Mexican fare — starting with queso fundido con chorizo, served bubbling in a mini cast-iron skillet. It was a cheese game stretching and wrapping it around tortilla chips while ladies played a tile game at the next table, and kids spun the handles of foosball with football playing on the big screens. Flavorful quesadillas and tacos followed with a tropical passion fruit margarita in a colorful skull tin, ice creamsicle on top which paired well with the corn flan dessert.

Cooking classes are a fun guest experience. We learned to make sancocho, a traditional Panamanian soup typically served on Sundays but found on most menus. It’s made with white chicken sautéed in onions and garlic, chicken bone broth, white yams, oregano and culantro (cilanto’s richer cousin). Add rice and a splash of picante sauce to the bowl for a hearty cure to what ails you.

The Beaches

A five-minute walk past the pools leads to El Faro Beach Club, another fine restaurant, where we met the affable General Manager, Luis Rivas and had the best tres leches dessert we’ve ever tasted. He shared a bit of the resort’s history, having come from a post in Boquete, long a popular community for American expats. He believes Buenaventura is the next big growth area for a discerning lifestyle, with many exciting plans still to come.

Another series of pools at El Faro lead to the dark sand beach, lined with lounge chairs and palm-thatched palapas for shade. A volleyball net invites players — just bring beach shoes, since the sand gets scorching hot. The ocean is refreshing if you dare.

It’s a fairly steep drop down to the water, where waves and currents vary, so watch the flags for safety. Luna, a local Jack Russell Terrier, loved darting in and out of the surf.

The beach goes on seemingly forever: north to Martini Beach, (no bar, despite the name), or south to Punta Rena Beach Club, Dunes Beach, and Playa Blanca, where sand turns lighter. Every point along the way delivers a gorgeous sunset.

If you prefer to stay poolside, take your pick. Each pool has its own daily vibe, including adults-only options, and one with a swim-up bar.

The Marina

Currently under expansion, the marina offers wave-runner and jet ski rentals, parasailing, and water skiing through third-party operators. Kayaks, paddleboards, and sailing equipment are also available to rent, and half-day or full-day deep-sea sportfishing charters, bay cruises, snorkeling, and island tours may be arranged through the Lobby Ambassador, Ana Santamaria. As ambassador, she ensures the happiness of all resort guests and always with a smile.

More Experiences

The equestrian stables welcome multi-generational groups, pairing guests with a horse suited to their comfort and experience level. Guided excursions take riders beyond the stables, across the soft sands of the resort’s private Pacific beach or along scenic paths through the community’s tropical woodlands and green grounds.

The Buenaventura Conservation Center is a family-friendly wildlife rescue and rehabilitation facility, open for a separate nominal fee. It’s home to roughly 300 animals and birds, both indigenous and exotic species, along with a petting farm and full enclosure of Caracaras.

Reef and Rainforest Tours can also be arranged in the Panama Trails office in the resort lobby.

Getting There

Choose your connection into Tocumen International Airport in Panama City, then settle in for a scenic 2.5 – 3.5-hour drive along the Pan-American Highway, depending on traffic (4pm arrivals aren’t ideal). The resort can arrange pickup for a fee, and it is advisable for an historic narration.

Ships line up in the Pacific waiting to cross the famous canal, which you’ll pass over via a bridge to and from the airport. It is a striking view of the engineering marvel below, beneath which Chinese crews are currently digging a rail tunnel that will eventually connect all the way to the northern border. An optional route affords a stop for a closeup of the canal, its history, and its workings.

On departure, we caught the airport’s monthly exhibition, which spotlights the culture and cuisine of one of Panama’s nine provinces. We timed it just right to watch the rainforest people of Darién, in full body paint and handmade beaded clothing, dance and serve their cuisine. Their Coconut ice cream hit the spot.

Panama is a sweet place to visit and The Buenaventura Golf and Beach Resort Panama, Autograph Collection shows it off perfectly in Tranquillo fashion.

buenaventura.com.pa/es/hotel