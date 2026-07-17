“Crystal Springs Golf Resort’s Triumphant Triple Crown Achievement in 2026”

A Triple Crown Triumph for Crystal Springs Resort

Situated in West Sussex County, the Crystal Springs Resort, an eminent golf hotspot in the Northeast, has made a significant landmark in 2026. Three of the resort’s top-notch courses have earned a place in the much-anticipated Golfweek Best of 2026 rankings for public-access courses in New Jersey. This accomplishment not only solidifies Crystal Spring’s position as a globally recognized golf destination but also manifests the immense dedication and effort put in by the management, superintendents and all the people behind the scenes.

Ballyowen, Crystal Springs, and Wild Turkey – The Darlings of New Jersey Golf

Capturing the coveted No.1 spot in the Gardeb State is the breathtaking Ballyowen. Known for its striking Celtic-style links course, it is designed by the famed architect, Roger Rulewich, casting a mesmerizing Irish-heathlands experience to passionate golfers.

Sharing a tie for No. 8 position is the spectacular Crystal Springs Course, a darling among regional golfers for its splendid elevation changes and beautiful water features. Rounding out our top 12 in the state is Wild Turkey, another Roger Rulewich design that combines wide fairways and unique risk-reward opportunities for an exciting golf experience.

Dedicated to Continuous Improvement

While these accolades are a cause for celebration, complacency just isn’t in the Crystal Springs Resort team’s vocabulary! The resort hasn’t rested on these laurels but continued to invest millions in enhancements and upgrades across its facilities. By the end of 2026, an investment nearing $1 million is projected towards extensive bunker renovations in Ballyowen, Black Bear, and Wild Turkey.

Additional upgrades encompass vital turf improvements, replacing cart paths, leveling tee-boxes, and targeted tree removal. These infrastructure enhancements are strategic, aligning with the Resort’s commitment to ensure players receive nothing short of a world-class golf experience.

Embracing Technology’s Role

Golf today has an ever-evolving demographic. The game is not just enjoyed by the older generation but is indeed seeing a surge in the 18–34 age group. With this shift in demographics, the demand for new-age technology in golf practice has increased. Crystal Springs Resort has foresighted this demand and has invested in expansion and modernization of its practice facilities.

At the heart of this initiative is the Black Bear Trackman Range. Equipped with German-designed radar technology and advanced virtual golf and practice software, the Trackman range aims to provide a social and interactive golfing experience that appeals to the tech-savvy generation of golfers.

Moulding the Future of Golf

The massive upgrades at the Black Bear are a clear indication of the resort’s attempt to accommodate the rising influx of a younger, social, and technology-driven golf crowd. The Leadbetter Golf Academy at Crystal Springs, world-renowned for its superior training, continues to see increased demand, aligning facilities and training to suit the requirement of this demographic.

Ensuring new players achieve mastery in golf, the academy has established itself as a nurturing ground for excellent competition, with students like Aphrodite Deng and young talent Ava Chen, who recently featured in Golf Digest.

Crystal Springs Resort’s commitment to nurturing the next generation of golfers, continuous enhancement of its facilities, and embracing technology’s role in modern-day golf is a testament to its dedication to providing the best golf experience to its guests.

This journey is just the beginning, and the team at Crystal Springs Resort is geared up to take it to even greater heights. Enjoy the best of golf, become part of our vibrant golf community now! Join us today!