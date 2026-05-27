Ocean City Golf Excursions

Great Golf with the Charm of the Eastern Shore

Some years ago, my college friend Andy called to say he had an opening in his traditional “Friends & Family” golf weekend at Ocean City, Maryland. All I remembered about Ocean City from a childhood trip was the boardwalk. Golf in Ocean City? I rarely pass up a chance to play golf. I was in.

It was a good call. I was immediately sold on Ocean City as a prima golf destination. I’ve now done a half dozen weekends with Andy’s crew. We rent a house and play three or four rounds. I look forward to these trips because they combine outstanding golf on a wide variety of courses at a good value with the unique charm and culture of the Eastern Shore of Maryland.

Ocean City sits at the south end of a 10-mile-long barrier island. Like crossing the bridge to Cape Cod, time seems to slow down on the Eastern Shore. I just love the culture and the mix of small agricultural towns and sleepy estuaries with the dynamism of the Ocean City strip.

There’s nothing like following up a scenic round of golf on the bay with a visit to one of the lively seaside bars, followed by dinner at one of Ocean City’s many outstanding eateries. Whether you’re a hard- or soft-shell blue crab devotee, or a steak, seafood, bar-b-que, burger or pizza type, Ocean City has it all. And don’t forget to hit a candy store on the way home (there are more candy stores along the beach strip than Dunkins in New England) for the iconic saltwater taffy or fudge.

I had always thought of Myrtle Beach as the “go to” golf destination on the east coast — until I discovered Ocean City. It is less than a day’s drive from New England but offers over a dozen outstanding golf venues of varying styles and levels of difficulty. Many offer views of the bay and the coastal estuaries, inlets and islands. Expert golfers will face tough tests at courses like War Admiral at GlenRiddle or the Nicklaus layout at Bayside Resort. Higher handicappers (like me) might prefer more playable courses like Rum Pointe and Bear Trap Dunes. There is something for everyone.

I have played many of the courses in the area and have never come away disappointed. I like the variety of the looks and feels – from the captivating views of the bay at Rum Pointe, Lighthouse Sound, and the Newport Bay course at Ocean City Golf Club (OCGC) to courses tucked into the estuaries and wetlands like Eagle’s Landing (owned by the city of Ocean City) and Seaside at OCGC. The courses are well-maintained, offer good restaurants (try Ruth Chris at GlenRiddle, and have well-stocked pro shops. And you can take advantage of a multitude of golf packages that make these trips quite reasonable in price.

But there’s far more than great golf in Ocean City. Sample the wide variety of restaurants, breweries and nightspots; take in the miles of white beaches; stroll the classic boardwalk with arcades, shops and food; or try your hand at fishing, wave riding, mini golf, or go-kart racing. Ocean City offers fun for the whole family.

While the area is most lively during the peak summer months, I prefer Ocean City golf escapes in the spring and fall when the stiff breezes off the bay present cooler temperatures and the crowds are lighter. We golf in May and September. Those are popular times for guys’ golf trips, and golfers flood in from points in New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. But Ocean City is easily accessible from New England. It’s a 7-hour drive from my abode in Holden, MA if you time it right. You could leave early and play an afternoon round.

My recent trip was extended courtesy of the fine folks who promote Ocean City, so I got to play a few extra days of golf and sample more of the fine cuisine. For classic Eastern Shore seafood and a charming view of the harbor, I recommend Sneaky Pete’s. For drinks after golf check out the Sunset Grille or the Harborside Bar & Grill, the home of the original Orange Crush. If you’re in the mood for brick oven pizza or some killer crab soup, try Shotti’s Point. But you can’t go wrong anywhere in Ocean City.

So, the next time you’re planning a golf excursion from the Northeast, look at Ocean City. You’ll find a variety of outstanding golf courses combined with the charm of Maryland’s Eastern Shore. And if you have a bad day on the links, you can take out your frustrations smashing hard shell crabs over beers. Good therapy. https://oceancitygolf.com