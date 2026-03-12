TRILOGY BOUTIQUE COMMUNITIES

There are over 60 million retirees in America today, and each day, 12,000 more are added to this staggering figure, which represents almost 20% of the nation’s current census. Over the last six decades over 25,000 communities have been developed for 55 and older Americans in every state. For the most part, almost all have followed a simplified development strategy, community cluster home building with amenities for active living. A formula that seemed simple was missing one of the key ingredients that truly makes life special: a sense of community, connectivity, and resort-style living that fosters relationships and growth for its residents.

Trilogy® – redefining 55+ living

In 1999, Shea Homes, one of our nation’s top builders, launched their Trilogy brand, offering a new vision with resort level amenities, thoughtfully designed homes that embraced a hospitality-driven lifestyle and a more inclusive master-planned interactive concept of living.

Shea Homes’ Trilogy brand distinguishes itself by focusing on a “resort-caliber” lifestyle rather than just housing is recognized as America’s Most Trusted® Active Adult Resort Builder for over a decade (2013-2026). Key differences include hospitality-trained staff, curated wellness programs, high-end culinary experiences, and modern, thoughtfully designed smart homes, with the great standards in construction and technology. Innovatively designed homes focus on modern living, often featuring open floor plans and customizable “DesignJoy” packages, which simplify the selection process. Trilogy active-adult communities continue to set the standard for resort-style living and have earned an unparalleled reputation for trust among consumers.

Shea Homes launched their Trilogy active adult brand in 1999 following the acquisition of land from the Mission Viejo Company, marking their entry into the 55+ market. In the years ahead, they rapidly developed multiple communities across the Western US, the early Trilogy portfolio was anchored by pioneering locations in California and Arizona designed for resort-style living. Following the initial 1999 launch, the brand grew to include over 20 active adult communities across several states, including Arizona, California, Florida, Nevada, and North Carolina.

Their newest community, located at the gateway to the Shenandoah Mountains in the heart of Northern Virginia’s horse country, just 70 miles from Washington, D.C., Culpeper features a charming historic atmosphere close to major cities and attractions. The area is home to 15 historic districts and offers easy access to outdoor sites, including Lake Pelham, Rockwater Park, and Shenandoah National Park. Just 45 miles north of Charlottesville, Culpeper stands out as a destination with historic Davis Street offering a variety of boutique shopping and dining options, including award-winning breweries and wineries.

ThreeOaks will provide a full range of planned amenities, including curated wellness and fitness options such as pickleball courts and hiking and walking trails, dining, cocktail, and wine selections, a robust daily schedule of classes, and regular social events at the centrally located ~4,000-square-foot resort-style Wellness Social Club. Homes will range from ~1,829 to 3,149 square feet, featuring two to six bedrooms, two to five bathrooms, and two-car garages. Some designs will also offer optional lofts and basements. Offerings will include some of Shea Homes’ most popular designs from their Freedom Collection, all with single-level, open-concept layouts. Individual homes in the development will also promote a healthy lifestyle, featuring spacious, open-concept living areas, private primary retreats, and outdoor living spaces that expand entertainment options. Each home also features SheaConnect, which includes state-of-the-art wi-fi and smart home products from the most trusted manufacturers.

A New Chapter in Life at Trilogy

Retirement opens the door to a new kind of life, one where your time is your own and every day brings the chance to do something meaningful, energizing, or enjoyable. At Trilogy communities, you can find a setting that supports your goals, whether that means exploring a long-time interest, focusing on wellness, or spending more time with people who share your mindset. Many who visit for the first time say it just feels right. And it makes sense. Trilogy communities are designed to help you feel grounded, inspired, and connected to something real. One of the most profound joys of life at Trilogy communities is the ease of connection. Homes and shared spaces are intentionally crafted to spark conversation and camaraderie. Lifestyle teams coordinate clubs, events, and neighborhood mixers that help you meet like-minded neighbors and form genuine friendships.

About Trilogy® by Shea Homes®

The Shea Homes Active Lifestyle Communities division currently offers 55+ and resort lifestyle communities in Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Nevada, North Carolina, Texas, Virginia, and Washington, and has been attracting discerning homebuyers across the country since 1999. Both Trilogy large-scale Resort Communities and smaller-scale Trilogy Boutique Communities are designed to create an enriched lifestyle through exploring new interests and activities, supporting overall wellness, and connecting to a vibrant social life. Homeowners experience a true resort-caliber lifestyle managed by a hospitality-trained staff. Each Trilogy brand community is designed to embrace its natural surroundings and provide a variety of experiences, which may include signature restaurants, pickleball, movement and fitness studios, restore & recover spaces, day spas, pools, culinary classes, hiking trails, exclusive lifestyle programs, and more. For more information about Trilogy communities, visit Sheahomes.com/Trilogy.