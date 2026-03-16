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White Mountain Golf at its Best Owl’s Nest Resort

Stay & Play Resort Golf Packages Now Available for 2026 Season

Owl’s Nest Resort now offers 36 holes of premier golf with the famed Nicklaus-Designed Course and the new Owl’s Nest Vineyard Course.

Extensive Renovation of the Course

A $7 million extensive renovation has transformed the course into one of New Hampshire’s finest golf destinations. Play the only Jack Nicklaus course in New Hampshire and the newly imagined Vineyard Course, the best new golf course in the state during your unforgettable stay at New England’s largest golf and racquet sports destinations in the Northeast. Owl’s Nest Vineyard Course is now recognized as the best new golf course in New Hampshire. Originally designed by renowned golf course architect Geoffrey Cornish, the course has been reimagined by Robert McNeil of The Northeast Golf Company.

Recognition from GolfPass

The Owl’s Nest Resort’s Jack Nicklaus-Designed course in Thornton, New Hampshire, has been recognized as the #6 best Nicklaus-Designed course by value worldwide by GolfPass (formerly NBC Golf Pass). This accolade places the course among elite company, considering there are over 400 Nicklaus Design courses across 40 states and 45 countries. This 18-hole masterpiece seamlessly blends challenging play with stunning views, making it a must-visit destination for golfers of all skill levels. The course features exceptional practice facilities, including a driving range and putting greens, perfect for sharpening your game. After your round, unwind at the clubhouse and indulge in exquisite dining at the award-winning on-site restaurant. With its breathtaking mountain backdrop, Owl’s Nest is also a sought-after venue for weddings and special events, offering on-site catering and luxury accommodations in its upscale home community.

The Resort’s Additional Course: The Vineyard Course

The resort additional 18-hole championship course, The Vineyard Course, is just a short drive from the resort, in Ashland, New Hampshire, features a 6,277-yard layout with a par of 70. The course rating is 69.5, with a slope rating of 120. After the extensive redesign and refitting by the McNeil Group, the course plays like a brand-new championship layout. One of the strongest features of the course is the final four holes, which are reminiscent of the links-style courses found in Ireland and Scotland, offering a challenging and unforgettable finish. Click here to know more about the Vineyard Course

Book Your Stay & Play Today at Owl’s Nest Resort

About our Four-Season Resort

The Owl’s Nest Resort is truly a full four-season resort, so there is never an offseason here at the Nest. The Owl’s Nest Resort is home to 25 racquet courts including 8 clay tennis courts, 13 pickleball courts, and 4 radiant-heated platform tennis courts. The resort’s Lake Harold is the largest man-made recreational lake in New Hampshire. Fishing, boating, swimming, paddleboarding, and other watersports are all offered at the facility. In addition, the resort has added a new Olympic-sized pool and Jacuzzi complex adjacent to the Boathouse. It currently features an outdoor swimming pool and jacuzzi, boat rentals, indoor and outdoor showers, radiated-heat decks, locker room facilities, and beach access, and a new poolside bar and restaurant. The resort’s main restaurant, Panorama Six82, is open daily for lunch and dinner, Slice Pizzeria & Sports Bar offers games and golf simulators, and Butch’s Brooklyn Deli & Provisions provides snacks, supplies, and lighter fare. If you have gone electric with your ride, there are 10 Tesla superchargers at the resort for quick charging. The SportsNest, home of the golf pro shop, now includes a new WellNest Spa & Rejuvenation Center and a new racquet pro shop with a viewing deck overlooking the championship pickleball courts. The spa provides space for relaxation and replenishment with endless spa treatments, state-of-the-art acoustic sound wave therapy and luxurious massages and facials. The Owl’s Nest Resort is in New Hampshire’s White Mountains, less than two hours north of Boston and one hour from Manchester-Boston Regional Airport. The Nest is situated on 600+ acres with spectacular panoramic mountain and forest views. For more information, please visit website or call 603.726.3076.



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