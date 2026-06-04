THE GILLY GROUP NAMED STRATEGIC MEDIA PARTNER FOR THE SKECHERS WORLD CHAMPIONS CUP SUPPORTING SHRINERS CHILDREN’S

The Gilly Group to Lead National and Local Media Relations, Including Management of the Tournament Media Center During Championship Week

The Skechers World Champions Cup supporting Shriners Children’s , the annual PGA TOUR-sanctioned global team golf competition, owned and operated by Intersport and hosted by tournament Chairman, Peter Jacobsen, today announced that the Gilly Group has been selected as the tournament’s official strategic media and communications partner, overseeing all national and local media relations efforts surrounding the 2026 event.

As part of the partnership, Gilly Group will lead comprehensive communications strategy and execution for the championship, including media outreach, credentialing, player and executive publicity, storytelling initiatives, press operations, and management of the onsite Media Center throughout tournament week.

The Skechers World Champions Cup supporting Shriners Children’s will bring together the most recognizable names in professional golf for a global team competition while also raising awareness and support for Shriners Children’s and its mission of providing specialized pediatric care regardless of a family’s ability to pay.

“Gilly Group brings a dynamic blend of strategic communications expertise, deep relationships across sports and lifestyle media, and a proven ability to elevate major events on both a national and regional level,” said Tournament Director and Vice President, Golf at Intersport, Brittany Jeanis. “As we continue building momentum for the Skechers World Champions Cup supporting Shriners Children’s, we are excited to partner with a team that understands how to create meaningful visibility and impactful storytelling around our players, partners, charitable mission, fan experience, and beyond.”

Led by Alyson Ramsey Johnson, Gilly Group is a boutique golf marketing agency specializing in strategy, sponsorship, and communications, representing brands, athletes, tournaments, and high-profile personalities, all within the golf industry.

“We are honored to be selected as the strategic media partner for this groundbreaking championship,” said Alyson Ramsey Johnson, CEO and President of the Gilly Group. “This event represents an incredible intersection of world-class golf, global competition, and purpose-driven impact through Shriners Children’s. Our team looks forward to amplifying the stories that make this tournament unique while delivering a best-in-class media experience for outlets covering the event locally and around the world.”

The Skechers World Champions Cup supporting Shriners Children’s is expected to attract extensive media attention, top player participation, and fans from around the world, further positioning the event as one of the premier additions to the global golf calendar.

Additional tournament details, player announcements, ticket information, and sponsorship opportunities will be released in the coming months.

For more information visit worldchampionscup.com .

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About the Skechers World Champions Cup Supporting Shriners Children’s:

Skechers World Champions Cup supporting Shriners Children’s is officially sanctioned by PGA TOUR Champions and debuted in 2023 as a first-of-its-kind three-team international golf competition. Airing on ABC and ESPN, the European, International and U.S. Teams will square off over three days of competition. The annual tournament is contested across nine-hole matches featuring team formats and singles play, with points being earned for each hole won in the event’s 24 matches. Each of the three teams competing consists of six players, including a Playing Captain. Inspired by the passion and tradition of the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup, the tournament renews some of the game’s most storied rivalries as the teams battle for international pride and global bragging rights. More information is available at WorldChampionsCup.com, on Twitter (@WorldChampsCup) and on Facebook and Instagram (@WorldChampionsCup). About PGA TOUR Champions:





