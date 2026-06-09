Legends Golf Resort Unveils Plans for New Par 3 Course: The Piper

Designed by Architect Ken Baker, The Piper Brings a First-of-Its-Kind Golf Experience and Social Venue to Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, South Carolina, June 9, 2026 – Legends Golf Resort , a signature Myrtle Beach golf destination featuring five distinctive courses and immersive stay-and-play experiences, today announced The Piper, a compelling new par 3 course to enhance the resort’s guest experience and a first-of-its-kind standalone golf and entertainment amenity in the region. Designed by celebrated course architect Ken Baker and his team at Baker Golf Design , The Piper will open for play in late 2026, offering resort guests and local players a unique short-course experience rooted in Scottish heritage while creating a new social venue for connection, music and golf under the lights.

The Piper takes its name and inspiration from the wandering musicians of Scottish folklore, whose melodies were said to guide travelers, summon spirits or lead people astray. That theme comes to life on the course as a celebration of golf’s enchantment, in the way that a great round can pull players into a trance-like state of focus and joy. True to its heritage, The Piper invites players to find their own rhythm across nine distinctive holes, each representing a verse in the Piper’s song.

The Piper is a strategic addition to the resort’s golf experience, which includes all-inclusive golf across five award-winning 18-hole courses and onsite lodging with spacious villas and condos.

The layout of The Piper encourages a variety of approaches to the green and a focus on the ground game, challenging players to think creatively around the course. With holes ranging from 54 yards to 122 yards, The Piper emphasizes creativity, strategy and shotmaking over distance, making it ideal for a warm-up round, an afternoon match among friends or bonus holes at the end of the day. With an intimate footprint across 12 acres, The Piper is designed so guests can take in the full view of the course from the clubhouse patio, watching players across multiple greens at once.

“With The Piper, we set out to create holes that are visually engaging and memorable, but also fit with the landscape and atmosphere that we’re looking to highlight at the resort,” said Ken Baker, owner of Baker Golf Design. “That inspiration comes to life through the routing of the course, with a links feel and drama happening on the ground rather than in the air. Entries into the greens are open to encourage creativity and shotmaking. We’re creating a place and experience that encourages fun, connection and camaraderie – both among your group and with those watching across the course or from the nearby clubhouse patio.”

The new course also represents the future of resort golf where play, hospitality and entertainment intersect. The Piper will be fully lit for evening rounds with three-hole loops and multiple food and beverage outlets throughout the course, creating an atmosphere unlike anything currently offered in the Grand Strand. Guests can expect music-driven events, group competitions and casual gatherings that extend the golf experience into a lively night time atmosphere.

“The Piper is a course that we’ve envisioned for a long time at Legends,” said Larry Woodberry, director of operations for Legends Golf Resort. “We expect it to bring new energy to the resort and resonate with our guests, especially those who are looking to add to their afternoon and evening itineraries. The Piper reflects what our guests and today’s golfers want – a social, playable golf experience where groups come together for friendly competition, music, food, drinks and a relaxed atmosphere. We see The Piper as a gateway for new experiences with short, fun rounds and music-driven celebrations for new golfers and avid players alike.”

Baker added that the design of The Piper intentionally leaves room for creativity and discovery with each visit.

“We hope that every time someone plays The Piper, it’s a different experience,” said Baker. “We want people to enjoy the shotmaking that is available to them out there and think about the short game of golf in a different way after they’ve played it, imagining some creative shots that they may have never tried before.”

Construction is already underway on The Piper, which will be developed within the resort’s 30-acre practice facility. The new course will be positioned in close proximity to the resort’s lighted grass range, a 50,000 square-foot putting green and short game area.

For more information about Legends Golf Resort and The Piper, visit https://www.legendsgolf.com/ .

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About Legends Golf Resort

Located in Myrtle Beach and along the renowned Grand Strand, Legends Golf Resort is a premier golf destination offering five championship courses and immersive stay-and-play experiences. The resort combines top-tier course design, on-site accommodations, expansive practice facilities, and signature dining at Highlander’s Double Eagle Tavern and the Ailsa Pub. Legends delivers a seamless golf getaway defined by play and hospitality.



