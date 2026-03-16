The Residences at The Owl’s Nest Resort New Hampshire

Life at The Owl’s Nest Four Season Resort

Imagine yourself emersed in the quiet hush of the White Mountains, surrounded by immense beauty in every season of the year, with endless amenities and activities at your doorstep, this is truly vacationing and living at its best. This is The Owls Nest Resort has been reimagined, recreated, and perfectly planned as a mountain oasis for every season. There are few places anywhere that define the art of vacationing and living better. Simply defined, perfectly located, and all you could imagine. Enjoy access to endless amenities including New Hampshire’s only 18-hole Nicklaus Design golf course and 25 court racquet complexes, featuring 8 red clay tennis courts, 13 pickleball and 4 paddle courts. The Boathouse, our new lakefront clubhouse with restaurant/bar and locker rooms adjacent to an Olympic sized pool and 15,000 square foot beach, and docks featuring multiple watercrafts. Snowshoeing and hiking along the Pemi River. Skiing in The White Mountains. Delicious food and drinks at Panorama Six82, rated #1 in The White Mountains by NH Lodging and Hospitality Association.

The Owl’s Nest Living Community

There are few places anywhere in the Northeast that offer the extensive four-season activities and amenities quite like the Owls Nest Resort in Thornton, New Hampshire. It has truly become one of New England’s favorite resorts for travelers who want to have it all, in every season, in the heart of the beautiful White Mountains National Forest.

The Owl’s Nest master plan organizes the homes around communal outdoor spaces all connected by multi-use trails. At Waterscapes each home is nestled perfectly throughout the resort, giving you spectacular views of the White Mountains. The proximity of the Owl’s Nest gives you full access to all the White Mountain’s major attractions and tourist areas while living in a quiet private resort community. These new mountain homes offer open floor plans, light-filled homes, designed with luxury features, and modern conveniences for perfect four-season mountain living. https://www.waterscapesnh.com

About our Four-Season Resort

The Owl’s Nest Resort is truly a full four-season resort, so there is never an offseason here at the Nest. The Owl’s Nest Resort is home to 25 racquet courts, including 8 clay tennis courts, 13 pickleball courts, and 4 radiant-heated platform tennis courts. The resort’s Lake Harold is the largest man-made recreational lake in New Hampshire. Fishing, boating, swimming, paddleboarding, and other water sports are all available at the facility. Additionally, the resort has introduced a new Olympic-sized pool and Jacuzzi complex adjacent to the Boathouse. It currently features an outdoor swimming pool and jacuzzi, boat rentals, indoor and outdoor showers, radiated-heat decks, locker room facilities, beach access, and a new poolside bar and restaurant. The resort’s main restaurant, Panorama Six82, is open daily for lunch and dinner, Slice Pizzeria & Sports Bar offers games and golf simulators, and Butch’s Brooklyn Deli & Provisions provides snacks, supplies, and lighter fare. If you have gone electric with your ride, there are 10 Tesla superchargers at the resort for quick charging. The SportsNest, home of the golf pro shop, now includes a new WellNest Spa & Rejuvenation Center and a new racquet pro shop with a viewing deck overlooking the championship pickleball courts. The spa provides space for relaxation and replenishment with endless spa treatments, state-of-the-art acoustic sound wave therapy, and luxurious massages and facials. The Owl’s Nest Resort is in New Hampshire’s White Mountains, less than two hours north of Boston and one hour from Manchester-Boston Regional Airport. The Nest is situated on 600+ acres with spectacular panoramic mountain and forest views. For more information, please visit https://www.owlsnestresort.com or call 603.726.3076.