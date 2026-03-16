Your Next Vacation Home is Here in New Hampshire

At The Owls Nest Resort Residences

There are few places anywhere in the Northeast that offer the extensive four-season activities and amenities quite like the Owls Nest Resort in Thornton, New Hampshire. It has truly become one of New England’s favorite resorts for travelers who want to have it all, in every season, in the heart of the beautiful White Mountains National Forest.

The Owl’s Nest master plan organizes the homes around communal outdoor spaces all connected by multi-use trails. At Waterscapes each home is nestled perfectly throughout the resort, giving you spectacular views of the White Mountains. The proximity of the Owl’s Nest gives you full access to all the White Mountain’s major attractions and tourist areas while living in a quiet private resort community. These new mountain homes offer open floor plans, light-filled homes, designed with luxury features, and modern conveniences for perfect four-season mountain living. https://www.waterscapesnh.com

Don’t feel like cooking in your home? We will prepare gourmet take-out that you can whisk to your accommodation in moments, piping hot and ready to eat! Or enjoy our PanoramaSix82 restaurant which features a seasonal menu, Sunday brunch, Happy Hour, and other special menus throughout the year. Our menu has something for everyone and is constantly changing to incorporate the freshest ingredients of the season. Whether you’re a meat lover, seafood fanatic, or vegetarian our chef has dishes that’ll dazzle your taste buds. Pair your meal with some spectacular panoramic views of the White Mountains. Dine at our award-winning restaurant, Panorama Six82!

YOUR STAY IS ON US!

We’re so sure if you visit once you will want to stay forever, that we will credit you up to $5,000 when you buy an Owl’s Nest residence.

Under 2 hours from Boston in tax free NH

• Two championship golf courses

• 25 pickle, paddle and tennis courts

• Ten acre Lake Harold, Junior Olympic Pool and Beach

• Spa, Salon and Technogym fitness center

• Four restaurants and grocery

• Miles of walking and biking trails on over 750 acres

* You must book your overnight stay at Owl’s Nest Resort. Lodging, resort amenities

including golf, treatments at the WellNest Spa, and food & beverage at any Owl’s

Nest Resort Restaurant will be credited up to $5,000 upon purchase of a home.

Limited opportunities are available. Connect with us today.603-346-4972 Director@FourSeasonSIR.com