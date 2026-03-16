Owl’s Nest Resort Racquet Sports Launches 2026 Season

Come Play at One of New England’s Largest Racquet Sports Resorts

Tennis Resorts Online has rated Owl’s Nest as the #2 Pickleball Resort in the world with top-notch outdoor courts, lessons, clinics, and round robins. “We offer a multitude of pickleball clinics and events that cater to our very diverse demographic,” says Cosmin Chiujdea, Director of Racquet Sports at Owl’s Nest.

The Owl’s Nest Racquet Complex in Thornton, New Hampshire, is a premier destination for racquet sports enthusiasts, offering a full range of courts and amenities in a stunning White Mountains setting. The complex features eight European red clay tennis courts, four heated platform tennis courts, and 13 outdoor pickleball courts, providing year-round play and catering to players of all skill levels. The heated platform courts allow for winter play, while the clay tennis courts offer an authentic, strategic surface rarely found in New England. With beautifully maintained courts and scenic surroundings, the racquet complex combines high-quality facilities with a visually striking environment.

Beyond the courts themselves, the racquet complex includes a well-stocked pro shop, racquet rentals, and professional instruction for tennis, platform tennis, and pickleball. Players can participate in clinics, lessons, leagues, tournaments, and social round-robin events, making it ideal for both competitive and recreational play. Whether guests are visiting for a casual game, an intensive clinic, or a full weekend of racquet sports, Owl’s Nest Racquet Complex provides a welcoming and professionally managed environment that enhances every aspect of the racquet sports experience.

Owl’s Nest Resort welcomes players of all skill levels to its Racquet Complex through a series of instructional clinics focused on pickleball, tennis, and platform tennis. Throughout the season, the clinics provide guests and members with the opportunity to improve their skills, stay active, and enjoy the growing popularity of racquet sports in the White Mountains. Racquet sports offer a fun and social way to stay active while building strength, stamina, balance, and agility. The clinics at Owl’s Nest were designed to accommodate players at every level, from beginners learning the fundamentals to more experienced athletes looking to refine their technique and strategy. Owl’s Nest Resort offers year-round racquet programming, including clinics, lessons, and tournaments. Visit the Resort Calendar to see upcoming racquet events.

Book Today for the 2026 Season

https://www.owlsnestresort.com/stay-play/

About our Four-Season Resort

The Owl’s Nest Resort is truly a full four-season resort, so there is never an offseason here at the Nest. The Owl’s Nest Resort is home to 25 racquet courts, including 8 clay tennis courts, 13 pickleball courts, and 4 radiant-heated platform tennis courts. The resort’s Lake Harold is the largest man-made recreational lake in New Hampshire. Fishing, boating, swimming, paddleboarding, and other water sports are all available at the facility. Additionally, the resort has introduced a new Olympic-sized pool and Jacuzzi complex adjacent to the Boathouse. It currently features an outdoor swimming pool and jacuzzi, boat rentals, indoor and outdoor showers, radiated-heat decks, locker room facilities, beach access, and a new poolside bar and restaurant. The resort’s main restaurant, Panorama Six82, is open daily for lunch and dinner, Slice Pizzeria & Sports Bar offers games and golf simulators, and Butch’s Brooklyn Deli & Provisions provides snacks, supplies, and lighter fare. If you have gone electric with your ride, there are 10 Tesla superchargers at the resort for quick charging. The SportsNest, home of the golf pro shop, now includes a new WellNest Spa & Rejuvenation Center and a new racquet pro shop with a viewing deck overlooking the championship pickleball courts. The spa provides space for relaxation and replenishment with endless spa treatments, state-of-the-art acoustic sound wave therapy, and luxurious massages and facials. The Owl’s Nest Resort is in New Hampshire’s White Mountains, less than two hours north of Boston and one hour from Manchester-Boston Regional Airport. The Nest is situated on 600+ acres with spectacular panoramic mountain and forest views. For more information, please visit https://www.owlsnestresort.com or call 603.726.3076.