The Owl’s Nest Your New England Getaway Four Seasons Vacations & Living in The White Mountains

The 2026 spring season has begun at Owl’s Nest Resort in Thornton, New Hampshire. Experience the ambience of the magnificent White Mountain National Forest at New England’s favorite place to be in every season — Owl’s Nest. Owl’s Nest Resort is the premier destination in a beautiful corner of New England, defined by 48 mountains over 4,000 feet high, located within one of America’s most pristine national forests.

Unparalleled Accommodations and Activities



Unparalleled accommodation choices, racquet sports, championship golf, fine dining, relaxation, and outdoor adventures come together to create an award-winning getaway just one hour from Manchester Airport and two hours from Boston. The keen vision and expertise of the LCJ Management team over the last 10 years has transformed Owl’s Nest Resort into one of New England’s most popular destinations for vacationers and resort homeowners. The four-season resort has become the place to be for vacation travelers and custom homebuyers throughout the Northeast and Eastern Canada, all seeking the ultimate destination for a vacation home with full resort amenities.

Today, for activities, amenities, value, and unparalleled service, there are few places anywhere that offer a more exceptional experience to guests than Owl’s Nest Resort. The resort’s rapid transformation has not only earned it distinction as one of the largest recreational construction projects in New England, but also as a top destination resort for golfers and vacationers.

Exciting New Golf Courses and Racquet Sports Facilities



Having the only Nicklaus–Designed golf facility in New Hampshire is remarkable, but the addition of the new Vineyard Course and a planned 10-hole Hoot Golf Course along Lake Harold offer guests unlimited access to multiple golf options. Owl’s Nest is the largest racquet sports facility in the Northeast. Sprawling across 600 acres, the upscale retreat centers around a world-class racquet sports facility completed in 2022, with a new sports complex planned at the resort. Owl’s Nest is the only resort in the country to offer the court trifecta: tennis, pickleball, and platform (paddle) tennis all in one location.

About the Four-Season Resort



Owl’s Nest Resort is truly a four-season destination, meaning there is never an off-season at the Nest. Owl’s Nest Resort is home to two championship golf courses and 25 racquet courts, including eight clay tennis courts and 13 pickleball courts, including four radiant-heated platform tennis courts.

Lakeside Amenities and Exciting Dining Options



Lake Harold, the resort’s centerpiece, is the largest man-made recreational lake in New Hampshire. Fishing, boating, swimming, paddleboarding, and other watersports are all available at the facility. In addition, the resort has introduced a new junior Olympic-sized pool and Jacuzzi complex adjacent to the Boathouse. The area currently features an outdoor swimming pool and Jacuzzi, boat rentals, indoor and outdoor showers, radiant-heated decks, locker room facilities, beach access, and a new poolside bar. The resort offers a wide array of accommodations for friends and family, ranging from private home rentals to Lakeside Village Suites and the new Lafayette Lodge.

After a full day of outdoor fun, Owl’s Nest Resort offers numerous dining options, sports bars, and weekly entertainment. We are pleased to announce that the new Pemi Burger Bar is now open at Owl’s Nest Vineyard Course, featuring the best in locally sourced food. Bring your golf clubs and visit Slice Pizzeria & Sports Bar, where guests can enjoy two new aboutGOLF Indoor Golf Simulators for nighttime play while watching the big game.

The resort’s main restaurant, Panorama Six82, is open for lunch and dinner. Slice Pizzeria & Sports Bar, running seven days a week, offers games and golf simulators, while Butch’s Brooklyn Deli & Provisions provides a deli, supplies, and lighter fare. For those driving electric, the resort features 10 superchargers for quick and convenient charging. The SportsNest, home of the golf pro shop, now includes a new WellNest Spa & Rejuvenation Center with a viewing deck overlooking the championship pickleball courts. The spa offers space for relaxation and rejuvenation, featuring a wide range of treatments, state-of-the-art acoustic sound wave therapy, and luxurious massages and facials.

Come Play at The Nest www.owlsnestresort.com or call 603.726.3076.