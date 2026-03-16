The Owl’s Nest Resort Vineyard Course

Owl’s Nest Vineyard Course

Owl’s Nest Vineyard Course, formerly known as White Mountain Country Club, and recently acquired by the Owl’s Nest Resort group of companies, is now recognized as the best new golf course in New Hampshire. Originally designed by renowned golf course architect Geoffrey Cornish, the course has been reimagined by Robert McNeil of The Northeast Golf Company. The vision to create a premier 36-hole golf destination by combining the Resort Course and the Vineyard Course is now a reality. Come experience the best new golf course in New Hampshire.

The Owl’s Nest Golf Courses

Owl’s Nest Resort now offers 36 holes of premier golf with the famed Nicklaus-Designed Course and the new Owl’s Nest Vineyard Course. A $7 million extensive renovation has transformed the course into one of New Hampshire’s finest golf destinations. The 18-hole Vineyard Course, located in Ashland, New Hampshire, features a 6,277-yard layout with a par of 70. The course rating is 69.5, with a slope rating of 120. After the extensive redesign and refitting by the McNeil Group, the course plays like a brand-new championship layout. The course plays much like a brand-new golf course after extensive redesign and refitting by the McNeil Group. One of the strongest features of the course is the final four holes, which are reminiscent of the links-style courses found in Ireland and Scotland, offering a challenging and unforgettable finish.

Vineyard at the Course / Accommodations

The 10-acre vineyard located off the right side of Hole #3 on the Vineyard Course is now the largest vineyard in New Hampshire. It is set to produce 100% organic wines. Owl’s Nest Vineyard Course is equipped with four condos, each sleeping up to seven guests. In 2023, the condos underwent a complete interior/exterior renovation, modernizing the spaces and updating amenities to provide a luxurious and comfortable stay.

Pemi Burger Bar — Now Open at Vineyard Course

Rooted in the heart of New Hampshire’s White Mountains, Pemi Burger Bar serves up bold, handcrafted burgers made with locally sourced meats, fresh produce, and house-made sauces. Our laid-back, rustic atmosphere reflects the adventurous spirit of the Granite State—genuine, welcoming, and full of flavor. Whether you’re refueling after a day on the trails or relaxing with friends, every bite at Pemi Burger Bar is built on quality ingredients and honest passion.

Please contact our Leisure Sales Manager, Katrina Rivard to coordinate your next Stay and Play trip at The Vineyard Course or Owl’s Nest Resort. Contact at: krivard@owlsnestresort.com | (603) 726-3076 ext. 233