Where Championship Golf Meets Exceptional Living

Experience resort-style living and a vibrant social lifestyle at Astor Creek Golf & Country Club.

On Florida’s Treasure Coast, where year-round sunshine and coastal breezes create ideal playing conditions, one community is redefining country club living. Astor Creek Golf & Country Club in Port St. Lucie brings together world-class golf, luxury estate homes, and a fully realized resort lifestyle, setting a new standard for new communities.

A Course Designed to Inspire

Designed by renowned architect Chris Wilczynski, Astor Creek’s 18-hole championship layout offers a thoughtful and engaging experience for players of all skill levels. Rolling fairways, strategic bunkering, and immaculate greens create a course that rewards both precision and creativity. Five sets of tees allow every round to feel enjoyable, whether you’re a competitive player seeking a challenge or someone who simply loves being outdoors with friends.

The practice facilities are equally impressive. A 15-acre driving range, expansive 15,000-square-foot putting green, and dedicated short-game area provide the kind of training environment typically reserved for established private clubs. For serious golfers, it is a rare opportunity to sharpen every aspect of the game just steps from home.

What makes Astor Creek especially compelling is that golf is not an add-on—it is woven into everyday life. Every new home purchase includes a full golf membership, giving residents immediate access to the course and practice facilities.

A Clubhouse That Brings the Community Together

Yet even devoted golfers quickly discover that Astor Creek offers much more than exceptional play.

The elegant 25,000-square-foot clubhouse has become the social heart of the community. Positioned to capture sweeping views of the course and surrounding landscape, it is where neighbors gather for morning coffee, post-round lunches, evening cocktails, and memorable celebrations.

Inside, residents enjoy a full-service restaurant and bar, inviting coffee lounge, billiards room, and beautifully designed spaces that make it easy to connect with neighbors. The atmosphere is refined yet relaxed—upscale enough for special occasions, comfortable enough for everyday use.

Wellness, Recreation, and Resort-Style Amenities

Wellness is equally central to the lifestyle. The state-of-the-art fitness center features innovative EGYM smart equipment that personalizes workouts and tracks progress automatically. Group fitness classes and wellness programming make staying active both convenient and enjoyable.

Outdoors, the resort-style pool offers a beach-entry design, lap lanes, shaded cabanas, and tropical landscaping that create the feeling of a private retreat. Residents can spend afternoons relaxing poolside or joining neighbors for social events organized by the community’s dedicated lifestyle director.

Beyond golf and the clubhouse, Astor Creek provides a wide range of recreational amenities, including pickleball, tennis, basketball, bocce, and scenic walking trails. Whether your idea of a perfect day includes a morning round, a fitness class, or sunset drinks with friends, the opportunities for activity and connection are always close at hand.

Luxury Homes Tailored to Your Lifestyle

The homes themselves are every bit as impressive as the amenities. Elegant estate residences by Kolter Homes feature open-concept floorplans, soaring ceilings, chef-inspired kitchens, luxurious primary suites, and up to approximately 5,000 a/c sq. ft.

Set on spacious homesites, many offer golf course or water views, along with privacy and expansive indoor-outdoor living spaces designed for Florida living.

Through the Kolter Homes Design Studio, buyers can personalize their homes with a wide variety of structural options and hundreds of finishes to create a retreat that feels distinctly their own.

Taylor Morrison also joins the community, adding more floorplans ranging from two to six bedrooms. Together, the builders provide an exceptional selection for everyone from avid golfers seeking a seasonal retreat to families and retirees looking for a full-time residence.

Perfectly Positioned on the Treasure Coast

Location is another significant advantage. Situated in the rapidly growing western area of Port St. Lucie, Astor Creek offers convenient access to Tradition Square, shopping, dining, healthcare, and Interstate 95. Atlantic beaches, marinas, and all the natural beauty of the Treasure Coast are just a short drive away.

Astor Creek represents something increasingly rare: a brand-new golf and country club community where the course is outstanding, the amenities are complete, and the lifestyle is already fully realized.

To learn more or schedule a tour, visit AstorCreek.com or call 772.303.2114.



