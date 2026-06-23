How to Spend a Perfect Day at Wild Dunes Resort

Coastal Carolina’s inviting destination has surprises around every corner.

An ideal golf day at Wild Dunes Resort near Charleston, S.C. starts out easy.

Whether you’re staying at the quaint Boardwalk Inn or the vibrant Sweetgrass Inn, grab a coffee in the lobby and wander out back to the beach. Absorb the sunrise, get grounded, and relax for what’s next. Just steps from either hotel is the Harbor course. And since you’re about to hit the first tee there, check in at the pro shop then walk literally to the other side of the wall and grab a freshly made omelet at Woody’s Eatery. You’ll want some fuel so you can fully enjoy one of Tom Fazio’s first-ever course designs.

Perpetually in pristine condition, the Harbor is serene and gorgeous.

It’s relatively flat, and there’s a great mixture of holes. The first few holes are fairly narrow, but then the forgiving, player-friendly style Fazio has come to be known for kicks in. The holes seem to open up with wide fairways, greens that roll true, and even a reachable par-4 on the back nine. Also on the back nine, you’ll soak in expansive views of the awe-inspiring Intracoastal Waterway.

After 18, walk back to your hotel and grab a delicious thin-crust pizza at Coastal Crust.

It’s on the Plaza walkway right between the two hotels. You can also take a 20-minute bike ride around the island with a rental bike. There’s nothing like gorgeous scenery and a breeze in your face.Next, grab a free resort shuttle bus to the Links course. Located roughly about a mile away, it has a personality vastly different than Harbor, yet with some of the familiarity. It features a surprising amount of elevation change. The course showcases the raw beauty of the Lowcountry coastline. You play through preserved, natural dunes and salt marshes on the back nine. Its finishing stretch immerses in drama as you move closer to the ocean, culminating in the final three holes playing directly alongside the Atlantic. Breezes are a constant factor. There are few penal areas, the fairways are wide and playable, and you can see everything in front of you. The only visual distractions are the ocean views near the closing holes.Now, it’s time to unwind at one of the pools, maybe grab a cocktail, and just relax. For dinner time, make sure to eat at Coastal Provisions, located inside the Boardwalk Inn. Everything from the She Crab soup to the steaks to the organic half-chicken tastes fantastic. But save room for the chocolate layer cake afterwards. Then smile with the satisfaction that you just completed the best-possible day at Wild Dunes Resort.