Playing Heathrow Legacy Country Club with a Legend

Membership has its privileges and Concert Golf Partners, based near their Heathrow Legacy Club near Orlando, delivers plenty of them. Members have a unique opportunity to enjoy access to its 40 clubs – and growing – nationwide.

Recently, we were hosted at Heathrow Legacy Club with several members of the Golf Travel Writers of America.

Experience at Heathrow Legacy Club

General Manager Shawn McGuigan welcomed our group with lunch, a club tour, a presentation on the $3 million of renovations between the courses and clubhouse, and of course, a round of golf. The Legacy Clubhouse has undergone a complete remodel of the lobby, boardroom, bar, and dining space. The menu ranges from salmon salad to burgers and tater tots which Katie from Ireland fell in love with at first sight (and first bite.)

A Game with a Legend

We played the Fazio Course alongside a Heathrow Legacy Member who is a legend in her own right: Ann Liguori, renowned sports broadcaster, and author. Her latest book, _Life on the Green – Lessons and Wisdom from Legends of Golf,_ was derived from her long running “Sports Innerviews.” In it, she shares insights about a dozen of golf ‘s greatest champions.

As the Global Ambassador for Tourism Ireland, Ann had recently hosted another Irish contingent at Heathrow Legacy before the PGA Show, joined by her friend, former Super Bowl MVP quarterback Mark Rypien. Shawn took a photo with Mark, while Alice reminisced about playing with Mark in a Phoenix Open Pro-am years ago.

Not Just About the Score

The whole day was a reminder that golf isn’t just about your shots or scorecards. It’s about the camaraderie, the “walk unspoiled” on a thoughtful design. Tom Fazio still considers his namesake Fazio Course at Heathrow Legacy one of his best designs.

It was helpful to have Ann and her partner Scott’s course knowledge for strategy on this Audubon International Signature Sanctuary course, with water features enhancing the serenity.

Famous Holes and Amenities

Formerly known as the Legacy at Alaqua Lakes, the most famous hole is a short par 3, number 12, dubbed “Tiger’s Trap”. The name stems from a memorable event and commercial when Tiger Woods literally jumped out of the bushes to surprise Members with a closest-to-the pin-contest for Buick. Several players won the car keys.

Heathrow Legacy members enjoy these 18 holes of golf, along with Ron Garl’s fun and challenging 18 at his namesake Garl Course nearby, and exclusive access to The Racquet Club, a sprawling tennis and fitness facility that hosted the likes of Andre Agassi, Pete Sampras, Jimmy Connors and Billie Jean King. Add a new TrackMan on the driving range and an upgraded pool deck, and the club truly offers it all.

Other Concert Golf Properties

Meanwhile, other Concert Golf properties, from sea to shining sea, may be calling your name.

Recent additions include The Club at New Seabury on Cape Cod, with world-class resort amenities and nine holes running along the Nantucket Sound delivering spectacular views of the Atlantic Ocean and Martha’s Vineyard.

In Monterey, California, The Club at Pasadera recently became the 30th licensed property in the TPC Network and was renamed TPC Monterey at Pasadera as it celebrates its 25th anniversary. The Jack Nicklaus designed course remains part of the Concert Golf portfolio and is the second of Concert Golf’s TPC-licensed properties, joining TPC Jasna Polana in Princeton, New Jersey. Members of these clubs have an opportunity to enjoy reciprocal access to both the broader TPC Network and Concert Golf properties.

The 40th and most recent addition to Concert Golf is the Battleground Country Club, a 220-acre upscale private club between NYC and Trenton, New Jersey, near the site of the Revolutionary War’s Battle of Monmouth in 1778. The setting blends rich American history with modern club amenities.

For more information on all, visit concertgolfpartners.com.