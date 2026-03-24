Welcome to Bay Hill Club & Lodge

A Legacy of Service and Excellence to Experience

Built by a legend to be enjoyed by all, Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill offers golf travelers one of the most unique and memorable experiences in golf today. The opportunity to be hosted by one of the most prestigious and historic golf clubs in America on a golf vacation and be treated like a member during your stay. At the Bay Hill Lodge & Country Club the “Home of The King” you will enjoy the very best in hospitality and service and get to enjoy one of the most exquisite championship golf courses in the world steeped in the aura and history of one of the greatest players in the game.

Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill Club & Lodge: A Retreat for Unforgettable Experience

Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill Club & Lodge is your retreat for unforgettable tour-level golf and private club pampering. When you stay at Bay Hill, you’re a member of the club, sharing in all the membership privileges, golf, practice areas, dining facilities, a heated junior Olympic-size pool, a fitness center, and six tennis courts. The Bay Hill championship course sweeps across 270 pristinely landscaped and manicured acres along the shores of the Butler Chain of Lakes in Orlando. Lunch or dinner in the Bay Window after a round, takes you through a myriad photographs and historic timelines honoring the spectacular career of Arnold Palmer. Enjoy Mr. Palmers favorite drink at one of the bars and lounges at the club, “The Bay Hill Hammer”.

Bay Hill: Home of the Arnold Palmer Invitational

Each year Bay Hill plays host to the Arnold Palmer Invitational, welcoming the finest players in the world to compete for one of golf’s most coveted championships. The best for all the Tour greats who made the walk off the 18th hole in victory, was to be greeted with congratulations and a handshake by Mr. Palmer and the unique privilege of receiving an iconic red alpaca cardigan with their trophy.

Modern Enhancements at Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill Club & Lodge

Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill Club & Lodge has undergone significant enhancements heading into 2026 to modernize the iconic property while maintaining its legendary status. The Lodge rooms have been updated, offering a fresh, modern, yet comfortable aesthetic for guests. The Bay Window restaurant has been revamped, serving as a focal point for dining at the club. The property has integrated modern technology to ensure exceptional, high-quality playing conditions for members and guests, adhering to a “modern vision” for the course. Recent updates focus on blending the club’s rich history with modern luxury amenities. These enhancements are part of a continuous effort to keep the prestigious Orlando venue, home to the PGA TOUR’s Arnold Palmer Invitational, at the forefront of luxury golf destinations. The property, which was owned by Arnold Palmer from 1975 until his passing in 2016 is now operated by his family, offering luxurious “stay and play” experiences.

Bay Hill Features

Bay Hill features 27 holes of championship golf (comprising the Challenger, Champion, and Charger nines). The course is exclusive to members and registered lodge guests. A 65-room lodge and 6 guest cottages, featuring amenities like flat-screen TVs, patios, and decor from the Arnold Palmer collection. Three on-site dining venues, including the Grill & Classic Rooms, the Bay Window (overlooking the putting green), and the Members Lounge. And is home to The Arnold Palmer Golf Academy and one of the games finest practice facilities.