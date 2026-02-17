  • SHOW
Why Ocean City, MD is the Top Destination for an East Coast Golf Vacation in 2026

 

Ocean City, Maryland, is one of the East Coast’s most popular and practical destinations for a golf vacation. With championship-level courses, a conveniently drivable location, affordable golf packages, and a wide selection of beachfront hotels, Ocean City, MD, should be at the top of your bucket list of golf trips. Whether you’re planning a weekend getaway, a multi-day buddies trip, or a group golf outing, OCMD makes it easy to combine great golf packages with comfortable accommodations. OC Golf Getaway is the central location to find hotels and customized packages for golf trips near Ocean City, MD. You can also request a free golf planning guide to be mailed to you, which is packed with insider information.

 

In Ocean City, MD, lodging options are almost endless! We recommend choosing a hotel package that includes group rates for golf outings or preferred tee time windows. We partner with ten golf courses in the region, and even more facilities are reachable from OCMD. Learn more about the championship-level courses near OCMD.  

Ocean City, MD is a short drive (2-4 hours) from major cities, like Philadelphia, New York, Baltimore, and Washington D.C.

Contact us Today For Great Spring Rates https://www.ococean.com/contact/   


