Spring Golf: Why OC is the Best Golf Getaway

You’ve found your sweet spot.

If golf is your game, Ocean City’s your destination. With 10 acclaimed courses carved into the coastal landscape, Ocean City offers variety, strategy and unforgettable rounds in every direction.

Mild weather, breathtaking views and seamless access — from Baltimore, Washington, Philadelphia, New York and Norfolk — make Ocean City one of the East Coast’s most accessible and rewarding golf destinations.

Ocean City is more than just a golf getaway, it’s an escape to a golfer’s paradise, where challenge awaits in a truly incredible setting. An escape you’ll return to again and again.

Discover our courses.

Guys Getaway to Ocean City, MD

Ocean City, MD, sets the stage for an unforgettable guys’ trip, balancing thrilling adventures, lively entertainment, and laid-back relaxation.

Ocean City, MD, truly lives up to its tagline, “Somewhere to Smile About,” with its picturesque coastal charm and vibrant beach life. This seaside beach town boasts a unique charm characterized by its easy-going, laid-back and charismatic atmosphere. Ocean City is more than just a vacation spot; it’s a lifestyle where beach days meet boardwalk nights, blending relaxation with excitement. From its expansive sandy beaches to its iconic boardwalk lined with eateries, shops, and amusement attractions, Ocean City is a playground for all ages. The area is also a destination for outdoor enthusiasts, offering everything from surfing and paddleboarding to fishing and golfing. With a growing array of cozy accommodations, buzzing craft breweries, and diverse dining options, Ocean City is rapidly becoming a hotspot for those seeking the perfect blend of adventure, entertainment, and relaxation. It’s an ideal destination for a guys’ getaway, where the agenda is filled with fun, friendship, and unforgettable experiences.

Once your crew pins down those “mancation” dates, picking your Ocean City, MD, homebase becomes priority one. For those in pursuit of oceanfront elegance and award-winning excellence, look no further than the Ashore Oceanfront Resort Hotel, crowned with the 2024 USA TODAY 10 Best Reader’s Choice travel award and renowned for its captivating ocean views that elevate every moment of your stay. If you’re all about vibrant energy and a love for music, Aloft Hotel in Ocean City is your perfect match, offering a lively social scene and cutting-edge tunes right in the center of all the action. And for those loyal to their hotel points, Ocean City boasts stellar options like the Hilton Ocean City Oceanfront Suites and the Courtyard by Marriott Ocean City Oceanfront, both offering the pristine quality and comfort you love.

