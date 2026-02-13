San Miguel de Allende, Mexico (Feb. 12, 2026) – The newly opened Pueblo Bonito Vantage San Miguel de Allende is the perfect base from which to explore a revered colonial-era city tucked away in Mexico’s central highlands. The property—Pueblo Bonito’s first urban, European Plan (EP) hotel—also offers a compelling reason to stay indoors: Aromatika Spa.

Aromatika Spa & Wellness

The spa, inspired by the local Guanajuato wine culture, is a “sanctuary of wellness” where guests can embark on a journey of self-discovery close to a UNESCO-designated World Heritage Site known for its Spanish Baroque architecture, cobblestone streets, and thriving arts scene.

“Aromatika Spa & Wellness gives guests an experience of refined renewal, allowing them to discover a multi-sensory world designed to please the senses and restore physical, mental and spiritual balance while enjoying the exclusive ambiance of San Miguel de Allende,” said Diana F. Mestre, an award-winning spa consultant from Mexico City who designed the facility with consultant Paulina Mercader and Pueblo Bonito Vantage San Miguel de Allende general manager Lucy Ruiz.

The name “aromatika” honors the scents of San Miguel, notably lavender, rosemary, mint, fennel, and sage, “as well as the subtle scents of wine-based therapies and exclusive skin care products” used at the spa, noted Mestre.

Spa Services and Offerings

Four pillars of well-being form the foundation for the spa’s innovative techniques and therapies: heal, flow, reset, and reborn.

Spa offerings include a Biohacking Center, a new-age approach that organically promotes the correct function of the body’s systems. For more advanced treatments, Aromatika Wellness Center has a room dedicated to dry flotation therapy plus an ice bath, infrared sauna, and a breathwork room.

Aromatika Spa’s Sana Bar

The Spa’s Sana Bar offers the opportunity to revitalize body and mind through the power of natural adaptogens, including Ashwagandha, Chaga mushroom, and sage. These non-toxic plants (or their extracts) are known to help the body adapt to stress, anxiety, or fatigue by returning the body to a state of balance (homeostasis).

Wine Therapies at Aromatika Spa

Aromatika Spa’s wine therapies take advantage of the beneficial properties of wine grape derivatives in its holistic care experiences, treatments, and rituals. The high resveratrol content of red grapes acts as a powerful antioxidant. Its unique properties increase collagen production, allow skin regeneration, and help to reduce skin irritation and blemishes. To complement the wine therapies, the Spa carries an exclusive Natural Wine Skin Care line created by Natural Benefits. The Spa also features the renowned Italian skin care facial line by Vagheggi, which uses natural active ingredients in its products.

Facilities and Accommodations at Aromatika Spa & Wellness

Aromatika Boutique Atelier, an interactive space dedicated to personalizing the guest experience with oils and scrubs from its apothecary; special workshops and classes; and a fitness center with state-of-the-art equipment and professional fitness trainers who can design personalized workouts, yoga and stretching regimes, and pranayama breathing sessions.

A relaxation room, hydrotherapy suite, and contrast therapy facilities that include an herbal steam room, sauna, contrast experience shower, whirlpool, polar pool, and thermal loungers are available. A beauty salon and bridal suite complete the offerings.

Finally, for guests who desire a completely immersive experience, the hotel offers custom-designed Wellness Deluxe Rooms located in the spa wing, featuring bamboo linens, daily wellness breakfast, mini fridge with face masks, and more wellness features.

For more information or to book a stay at the new property, visit https://www.pueblobonito.com/resorts/san-miguel.

About Pueblo Bonito Golf & Spa Resorts

Pueblo Bonito Golf & Spa Resorts include eight award-winning properties in two destinations, Cabo San Lucas and Mazatlán, all offering luxury all-inclusive options. Each of the properties has its own personality, design, and ambience, yet all share the same high level of impeccable quality and distinguished atmosphere.

In Cabo San Lucas, the adults-only Pueblo Bonito Pacifica Golf & Spa Resort is the ideal setting for a romantic getaway, while Pueblo Bonito Sunset Beach Golf & Spa Resort, with its large, all ocean-view suites, is perfect for families. Pueblo Bonito Rosé Resort & Spa and Pueblo Bonito Los Cabos, both located on El Médano beach, have the best to offer vacationers looking to be right in the middle of all the Cabo action. In Mazatlán, the elegant jewel Pueblo Bonito Emerald Bay Resort & Spa overlooks the Pacific Ocean and a private beach, while the charming Pueblo Bonito Mazatlán, is located in the famous Golden Zone. Both resorts are great for family vacations and romantic getaways. For more information visit www.pueblobonito.com, find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pueblobonitoresort and follow us on Instagram @pueblobonito

About Pueblo Bonito Vantage

The upscale brand of Pueblo Bonito Resorts, Pueblo Bonito Vantage is positioned for the discerning, experienced traveler who seeks superior service, high-end design, and unique experiences. Pueblo Bonito Vantage offers a refined hospitality experience, one which includes upscale accommodations, oversized suites, enhanced amenities, impeccable 24-hour butler service, and authentic experiences.



