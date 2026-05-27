PGA TOUR GOLF / LIV GOLF

In 2022 LIV Golf Investments launched its 8 event 255-million-dollar invitational series of golf tournaments beginning in June in England. It was the culmination of a multi-year long process by Greg Norman to start a new professional premier world golf tour, fueled by the deep pockets of Saudi Arabia’s Peoples Investment Fund. The format of 12 four player teams, playing 54- hole tournaments with live music and looser regulations on dress codes and a much more relaxed shotgun starts., just didn’t fully catch on with fans.

After 4 Years of Events

After 4 years of events, and Saudi’s shelling out 5 billion to 8 billion in financial support, PIF has announced funding will be discontinued by years end. Where this leaves the LIV Tour is a difficult question, but finding a financial backer for the tour will be very difficult. It has never garnished the audience and metrics that was expected or generate income targets projected.

Distinct Difference Between PGA and LIV

There is a distinct difference between growing the game of golf worldwide and creating another golf tour that removes the best player in the game from the greatest show in golf, The PGA Tour. The goal of every professional golfer in the world is to play on the PGA Tour and compete alongside the very best players in golf. It is by far one of the most difficult challenges in all of sports, and one of the only professional sports careers that comes with no tenure or guarantee of earnings. Yet it is clearly the pinnacle for every professional golfer in the game today.

LIV or Let Die?

I am not sure what will happen to LIV Golf but seeing all the best in the game back on the PGA Tour would be better for golf, the fans, and all the opportunities the Tour offers for professional golfers in the game.