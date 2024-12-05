La Quinta, California (December 2024) – After an extensive, multi-million-dollar renovation, Trilogy Golf Club at La Quinta is back! The celebrated golf venue will open for limited public play beginning Monday, December 16th.

A Return to Former Glory

Once among the most celebrated public golf courses in the Coachella Valley, Trilogy Golf Club at La Quinta hosted the Skins Game from 2003 to 2006, attracting the game’s biggest stars, including Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Fred Couples, and Annika Sorenstam. However, the club fell on hard times after an ownership change, closing in 2022. But that’s all in the past.

A Fresh Start

Earlier this year, the residents of Trilogy at La Quinta voted overwhelmingly to purchase the golf course, clubhouse and restaurant. They’ve reverted the club back to its original name, Trilogy Golf Club at La Quinta, and have invested heavily to modernize the facilities and restore the golf club to its former glory. With work nearly completed, Trilogy Golf Club at La Quinta will reclaim its status as a must-play, daily-fee golf course in California’s Coachella Valley.

“We’ve been dreaming of this day for a long time,” said Mark Reider, president of the TLQMA board of directors. “The homeowners, along with everyone involved in the club’s restoration, have poured their hearts into this project, and we couldn’t be more thrilled with the result. This is truly a special golf club, and we can’t wait to share it with our neighbors and golf travelers from around the world.”

What to Expect?

In addition, the extensive renovation work, players will have the option of playing the course from the original “Skins Tees,” experiencing the course the way Tiger Woods, Fred Couples, and Phil Mickelson did back in its heyday.

The club also is renovating the clubhouse which includes a full-service golf shop and its signature restaurant. The clubhouse and facilities are expected to reopen in early 2025. The design and décor will be heavily influenced by the Coachella Valley’s famed mid-century modern aesthetic with thoughtfully planned gathering spaces for friends and families filled with natural light and beauty. The atmosphere will be welcoming and friendly with a relaxed sophistication, and the menu will focus on delivering quality classic fare with inventive touches and craft cocktails and beverages.

To be among the first to experience the new Trilogy Golf Club at La Quinta, please visit TrilogyLaQuintaGolf.com

About Trilogy Golf Club at La Quinta:

The Trilogy Golf Club at La Quinta is located at 60151 Trilogy Parkway in La Quinta in the natural desert setting of the Coachella Valley. Nearby public golf courses include PGA West, SilverRock, and the La Quinta Resort & Club. Neighboring private golf courses include Andalusia Country Club, The Quarry at La Quinta and The Madison Club. Trilogy Golf Club at La Quinta is a 45-minute drive from the Palm Springs Airport. Within a short drive are The Shops at El Paseo, Indian Wells Tennis Gardens, The Thermal (Car Racing) Club, and the annual Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals.



