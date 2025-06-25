Hilton Head Island: A Coastal Celebration of Golf & Community

Exciting News from South Carolina

Golf Inspired, the official luxury travel partner of Northeast GOLF, is excited to share

Hilton Head,

The Carolina Golf Experience, taking place from October 9–13, 2025, at the stunning Palmetto Dunes Resort.

Unmatched Course Variety

Golfers will experience three of the region’s most celebrated courses, each offering a unique test of skill and character. The Robert Trent Jones Oceanfront Course features sweeping coastal views and a classic layout beloved by traditionalists. The George Fazio Course, a past South Carolina Golf Course of the Year, presents a dynamic and challenging design perfect for competitive players. Meanwhile, the Arthur Hills Course demands precision and creativity, winding through natural dunes, lagoons, and tree-lined fairways.

More Than Just Golf

Guests will have every opportunity to soak in the charm of the Lowcountry lifestyle. Miles of white-sand beaches provide the perfect backdrop for morning walks or evening sunsets, while the island’s renowned culinary scene serves up everything from fresh-caught seafood to elevated Southern fare. For those seeking adventure or relaxation, Palmetto Dunes offers kayaking through calm coastal waters, guided fishing trips, and scenic bike rides. Whether on the course or off, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Words from the Host

“Hilton Head Island offers a peaceful yet engaging blend of golf, beach, and natural beauty,” said Sean Winton, Founder of Golf Inspired and host of the event. “The Carolina Golf Experience is designed to deliver both world-class play and unforgettable camaraderie.”

Available Packages

Whether traveling solo, with a golf buddy, or bringing a non-golfing companion, The Carolina Golf Experience offers accessible, all-inclusive options:



● Golfer (Shared Villa): $1,575 per person



● Golfer (Single Occupancy Villa): $1,975 per person



● Non-Golfer (Shared Villa): $720 per person



Each package includes accommodations, select meals, event access, and a curated Hilton Head experience designed to create meaningful memories.

Reserve Your Place Today

Space is limited, and packages are filling fast. Travelers are encouraged to book early to secure their preferred option. For full details and registration, visit

here.

About Golf Inspired

Golf Inspired designs ‘bucket list’ golf travel experiences that blend elite play, bespoke accommodations, and a sense of community. From the cliffs of Greece to the beaches of Los Cabos, every Signature Series event is a celebration of the game and those who love it. Don’t wait for an unforgettable experience, have one! Visit GolfInspired.com to know more.



