WINDHAM, NH – July 1, 2025: SQAIRZ, the performance footwear company revolutionizing movement and stability across sports, has officially been named the Official Shoe of the Chicago Slice, one of Major League Pickleball’s most competitive teams.

The New Partnership

The partnership kicks off ahead of the MLP Midseason Tournament, where members of the Chicago Slice roster will compete wearing SQAIRZ’s XRZ™ pickleball shoe, the world’s first true pickleball performance shoe developed alongside top professional players to deliver unmatched balance, traction, and durability.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Chicago Slice, a team that shares our obsession with performance and precision,” said Robert Winskowicz, Founder & CEO of SQAIRZ. “Their roster is stacked with athletes who rely on explosive footwork and lateral stability to win matches — and that’s exactly what our shoes deliver.”

Chicago Slice and SQAIRZ Collaboration

As part of this partnership, Chicago Slice players will also serve as development reps for SQAIRZ, providing critical feedback on future footwear designs, testing new materials, and helping shape the next generation of performance shoes for pickleball. Because the best test lab isn’t a factory, it’s the court.

“Right out of the box, I could tell. The comfort was there. The toe box gave me space to move naturally,” said Carlos Di Laura, Chicago Slice Teammate. “I wasn’t thinking about my feet. And that’s the best sign.”

The SQAIRZ XRZ™ was built from the ground up to solve the biggest problems in pickleball footwear: comfort, longevity, and safety. The squared toe box gives your toes room to move naturally, reducing pressure and fatigue over long matches. A reinforced upper and Smart Traction™ outsole provide durability that holds up to daily court wear — no blowouts, no breakdowns. And with a stable, grippy base that keeps you connected to the court, every movement feels more controlled and secure. It’s a shoe designed to protect your feet, outlast your season, and keep you playing your best — from first serve to final point.

Pro Circuit Athletes

Chicago Slice joins an elite and growing roster of SQAIRZ athletes dominating the pro circuit, including:

Zane Navratil – MLP Champion and one of the sport’s most recognizable names, known for his strategic brilliance and speed.

Ava Ignatowich – A rising phenom with the skill and mindset to go the distance.

Trang Huynh – Recently made headlines by defeating world Anna Leigh Waters, showcasing what happens when talent meets the right gear.

Fans can catch SQAIRZ & the Chicago Slice in action at the MLP Midseason Tournament, where they’ll debut their new footwear partnership and battle to move up the standings.

About SQAIRZ

SQAIRZ is a performance footwear company on a mission to elevate athletic movement. With patented designs that prioritize ground connection, stability, and balance, SQAIRZ is trusted by elite athletes across golf, baseball, softball, and now pickleball. Learn more at sqairz.com.

About the Chicago Slice

Part of Major League Pickleball, the Chicago Slice represent one of the sport’s most dynamic and exciting franchises. With a passionate fan base and a talent-packed roster, the Slice are reshaping what professional pickleball looks like in the Windy City and beyond. Learn more at chicagoslice.com.

