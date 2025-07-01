In the heart of Kentucky, Shelby County stakes its claim as the Saddlehorse Capital of the World, where tradition rides alongside progress. Numerous horse farms offer tours while many more look impressive along the roads.

International visitors link Kentucky to fried chicken thanks to global KFCs and Shelbyville is proud of Claudia Sanders Dinner House, named for the Colonel’s wife. New eateries are also popping up during an economic renaissance.

Kentucky is also known as bourbon country and Shelby County has one of the most famous brands, one of the most innovative brands, and a couple new distilleries in development.

Golf might not be the first thought in Kentucky

But avid players will not be disappointed with the choices. Here’s an itinerary to fulfill all Kentucky wishes.

Check in

to the two-month new Candlewood Suites in Shelbyville with a full kitchenette, comfy spaces, guest laundry and firepit, just 30 minutes from Louisville airport and 15 minutes from all the restaurants and area sites. Ask for the golf view (and golf discount) of Weissinger Hills Golf Course with a massive water tower painted with horse and riders appearing like a carousel in a carnival. It’s a happy sight.

Supper up

at the brand-new Parlay Sports Bar, opened in June on Main Street with several sports screens and a creative menu. Split the buffalo pasta with side salads and you’re set to settle in and rest up for a whirlwind trip.

Day 1

Start the day with breakfast at The Paddock, down the street from Parlay. Owned by Awake Ministries, it shows the heart of Shelby County with portraits of recent graduates from their rehab program framed on the wall. On the menu are fresh baked goods and small spinach and sausage frittatas, paired well with the cherry pecan bar and a cup of Joe served by sweet Sam. She assures that Kentucky cuisine is not just fried chicken and loves the community partnerships using Granville Farms produce and Parnell sausage.

Play at Weissinger Hills Golf Course

named for the landowner who built Kentucky’s largest barn, first for mules, then dairy cows. Today it serves as the cart barn, clubhouse and pro shop where Bryan Sloan, now in his 22nd season, takes pride in the course’s renovations and loyal patronage.

The tower carousel is visible from most holes in a pastoral setting with rustling trees and birds singing to match the cadence of cicadas. Tight fairways and tough rough make it a challenging round. Number ten’s drive must cross a pond which skirts to the green for a pretty target hole while another fairway borders a field of hay, no doubt for horses. With our “Butthead” horse headcover riding along, we embraced its tag line: Kick up your heels and have nothing “butt” fun.

Continue horsing around with a tour of Léttleiki Icelandics, home to 90 horses, affectionately called “Fabios” for their flowing manes. After glimpsing them in Iceland, a close encounter was a must. This sturdy, gentle breed is known for their kind temperament and extra gaits including the smooth riding “tölt”. Foals are born in June and raised within the herd, untouched by humans for three years to foster natural development. They train gently for a month and return to the herd for another year. All have registered Icelandic names like Petra and Ija. Trainers considerately match their horses to people, having stallions that a five-year-old can ride but can win a competition. They teach the horses pace and temperament and the humans loose handling on their championship track. Visitors can observe, pet, trail ride or train at Léttleiki.

Lunch at McKinley’s Café

back on Main Street. Order a sandwich at the popular counter with their homemade bread and you can’t resist adding a pastry from the case to carry out.

Heartwarming next is a quick tour of Horse Sensing, a Saddlebred equine therapy farm. Sally, the owner, is a decorated show rider with a broken elbow from falling off 17 hands high Luke. It happens. Brady has a gift for connecting with, training and showing horses, while Chris is the education director for the men in the program. Together they help addiction recoveries and veterans with PTSD rebuild confidence and develop horse groom skills. On our visit, 12-day-old Charm was wide-eyed and wobbly, bound to capture and heal any heart, beside his mother Misty.

Time to visit Bulleit. Their dynamic distillery tour concludes with an immersive tasting of four bourbons complete with sound, lighting effects and aromatic comparisons.

Explore

more of downtown – saunter through the museum, admire the architecture of the courthouse, read historic signs, reminisce in the antique shops, and duck into the Polka Dotted Pineapple boutique to try on a fancy Derby hat.

Dinner at the Bell House is a charming experience in an old Kentucky home, circa 1902, near the Shelby Community Theater. Upscale and intimate, you might engage with locals at another table like the Harpers from Harper Stables who just returned from showing their Saddle Horses. They partner with Horse Sensing on a two-week internship for groomers.

Day 3

Breakfast at Weathered Oak Farm in Simpsonville with a white brick fireplace on the patio. Inside, soft Christian music serenades service with a smile. Homemade sour dough is a specialty where small tables are draped in cloth with a fresh bouquet of peonies. Local artisans’ ceramics, jewelry and more are displayed for sale.

Play

a round in Simpsonville, at the University of Louisville Golf Club for an exclusive experience- either by knowing a member or by investing in one of the few remaining memberships. Home to the Cardinals, with immaculate conditions and a top-tier layout, many Championships have been held here through the years. The fierce Cardinal logo is everywhere, even inside the cups on the greens, while real life cardinals are whistling Dixie.

As a bonus, check out Clear Creek Golf

a well-run gem by Derrick Griffitts, PGA Pro and director of Shelby County Parks and Rec. This fun nine-hole track features six tee options on a first-come first-serve basis, plus a full practice facility, simulator and lessons.

Tour Jeptha Creed

a unique distillery operation which evolved when a Chemistry teaching mom, Joyce Nethery and a creative marketing daughter, Autumn teamed together on dad’s idea of a distillery. As a fifth-generation farmer, Bruce supplies the grains (including bloody butcher corn) and fruits for the successful ground to glass concept. Tobacco barns are repurposed to age barrels where Autumn cleverly set up rows of leather chairs with tables for barrel tastings. Son Hunter is also destined to be a part of the legacy and it’s all in the family for patrons as well with indoor/outdoor games and concerts on the lawn. Coming next are the Bacon Brothers, postponed a month due to Kevin’s new movie role.

Supper at Claudia Sanders Dinner House

on Shelbyville Road is a requisite because Colonel Sanders and his wife Claudia established it, and their traditions are carried on. Sadly, some mementos were taken away by the purchasers of KFC and a fire, but restoration of the landmark is stately. The country style dining and cooking covers all the menu options you would expect and then some, all finger licking good. We were honored to dine with Mason Warren, VP of ShelbyKY Tourism and the former Director, Charles Kramer. He was an associate, friend and historical expert of the savvy and stern Colonel. Since Alice’s first teen job was slinging chicken in a KFC, stories were fun to swap while wrapping up a great trip with a hearty meal.

Flying in and out of Louisville International Airport

is a pleasure as one of the easiest in the land to navigate, with the fastest golf club delivery and rental cars a walk away. It’s a quick, scenic drive to Shelbyville, which shows its heart in friendly caring ways to all. Gas prices are low. Green fees are reasonable, and the experiences are as they say, priceless.

www.visitshelbyky.com





