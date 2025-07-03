Georgetown is home to the Kentucky Horse Park, an equestrian Seaworld of sorts, with live breeds, shows, and a museum honoring horse history. Horses abound in Georgetown but beyond the stables, you’ll find great golf, standout cuisine, smooth bourbon, and rich history.

Welcome to Georgetown

We were invited to Georgetown for the Genesis experience which we didn’t fully grasp before arrival. Clues awaited us in our suite at TownePlace Suites by Marriott, within a creative amenity bag: Georgetown Kentucky hats donned with horses (green for him, pink for her), snacks, fans, bourbon nips, and a Baptist Hymnal to which in unison we said, hmmm. When we opened it, we saw a few pages of hymns and then a hollowed-out space holding Elija Craig flasks… whaaaat??? It was funny and oddly reverent since Eijah was after all, a Baptist Minister who “saw the light” and charred his barrels to produce the first bourbon.

Genesis Experience – A mix of Bourbon and History

That career path might be trending as Jeremy Atwood, a Baptist minister for twenty years became a “bourbon geek” and is now the Director of Education for Elijah Craig (distributor of 60 spirit brands). We shared bourbon wagyu beef meatloaf with him at Local Feed and learned a lot before heading to the release party unveiling Genesis, a private barrel picked from Heaven Hill and bottled exclusively to commemorate Georgetown’s Reverend Elijah. Lucky locals lined up on Main Street to enter em+me boutique for staged snacks before flowing to the adjoining Maime’s Fine Wine and Gifts store for a Founder’s Sip poured by Jeremy and a ticket to buy a piece of history. It was a hallelujah sell out.

Golf Experiences in Georgetown

Golf is righteous in Georgetown. Cherry Blossom Golf and Country Club has well-conditioned fairways, lush landscaping and a memorable signature hole, number 12, with a fountain and peninsula green. Before or after the round, hit the clubhouse for a burger topped with local beer cheese.

Canewood Golf Course, designed by Danny McQueen, winds through the Canewood community. The HOA covers membership and homes act as galleries. It is a casual course with tree lined fairways for a stroll beside the bluegrass with ponds and the bank of the Elkhorn Creek. Joe Davis came from Indiana for the PGA director position in the charming colonial brick home that serves as the clubhouse.

The Culinary Scene in Georgetown

The culinary scene in Georgetown surprises and delights:

Fava’s 1910 Diner: It’s a classic Main Street spot with nostalgic vibes, budget friendly comfort food and homemade pies.

Country Boy Brewing: By the Toyota plant, it offers tours, pub food and brews like Cougar’s Bait and Shotgun Wedding.

Chickapin Brewing: Owned by David Miller on Main Street, it features rotating craft beers and wood-fired pizzas with games and sports screens.

Rodney’s Off Broadway: This is the ultimate in fine dining with a homey setting and Julie’s amicable service. Chef Rodney sneaks out of the kitchen to check on guests who gush about his lobster bisque and daily creations. Featured in Southern Living for his divine lamb chops, he says “You have to reinvent yourself every day.”

Slainte Public House: After dinner, you can’t go wrong with an Irish Pub where the bar is filled with actual Irishmen (in Georgetown for the horses) and musicians such as the Mingled Oaks couple entertain locals in the garden.

Thoroughbreds Retirement Home

Old Friends Farm is a thoroughbred retirement home that brings everything into perspective. John Wilkerson, former director of the Kentucky Horse Park, now leads the farm as President and CEO, with warmth and love. Each paddock, each story – he knows them all.

The founder, Michael Blowen, former film critic for the Boston Globe and his wife Diane White, a renowned Boston Globe columnist and former Golf Digest editor, began 20 years ago with one horse and a rented paddock. Now they share their life with dozens of retired champions like Silver Charm, grazing right next to their home. The multi-million-dollar enterprise ensures that all the equine athletes may graze and romp in wide paddocks, showered with love and carrots from devoted staff and visitors. John notes, “The love and reverence for the eternal bond that we as humans have with this splendid creature brings us together and allows us to dwell more on our common humanity than those other things that attempt to divide us.” Amen, could we retire here too?

Head to Georgetown to horse around, tee off, eat, drink and be merry. You’re bound to reflect upon memories and reconnect because “That’s Georgetown Kentucky, ya’ll.“





